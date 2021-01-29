Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Dana, Elring, Sanwa

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket is the component in the automotive engine, between the surface of the cylinder head and the exhaust manifold. The exhaust manifold takes the burned exhaust gases from the engine’s cylinders and ejects the gas through the exhaust system and out through the car’s tail pipe. An exhaust manifold gasket seals the connection between the manifold and cylinder head. This prevents exhaust leakage out of the connection and also ensures that all exhaust gas will flow through the catalytic converter for treatment. Global automotive valve industry is highly concentrated and the top three manufacturers control over 31.74% of the global market share. Federal-Mogul is the largest manufacturer in the global exhaust manifold gasket market, with a market share of 12.77% in 2015, followed by Dana and Elring which have the market share of 10.42% and 8.55% in 2015 respectively. In China, automotive OEM market for exhaust manifold gaskets is also controlled by those big three players with their joint ventures with local auto parts manufacturers.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market The global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket market size is projected to reach US$ 549 million by 2026, from US$ 518.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2622028/global-automotive-exhaust-manifold-gasket-market

:

Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Scope and Segment Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Federal Mogul, Dana, Elring, Sanwa, Ishikawa Gasket, NISSHIN STEEL, Flow Dry, BG Automotive, Cometic, Edelbrock, Beck Arnley, Federal Mogul (China), Dana (China), Elring (China), Sanwa Packing, Ishikawa Gasket (China), Teamful Sealing, Guangya Car Accessories, Xing Sheng, Chengxin Gasket, Shuangliu Huacheng Gasket

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Breakdown Data by Type

MLS Gasket, Asbestos Gasket, Graphite Gasket, Other

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Breakdown Data by Application

Straight Engine, V Engine Regional and Country-level Analysis The Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2f12f60075003dbd48ddf2981d96069c,0,1,global-automotive-exhaust-manifold-gasket-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 MLS Gasket

1.2.3 Asbestos Gasket

1.2.4 Graphite Gasket

1.2.5 Other 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Straight Engine

1.3.3 V Engine 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Production 2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Federal Mogul

12.1.1 Federal Mogul Corporation Information

12.1.2 Federal Mogul Overview

12.1.3 Federal Mogul Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Federal Mogul Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.1.5 Federal Mogul Related Developments 12.2 Dana

12.2.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dana Overview

12.2.3 Dana Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dana Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.2.5 Dana Related Developments 12.3 Elring

12.3.1 Elring Corporation Information

12.3.2 Elring Overview

12.3.3 Elring Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Elring Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.3.5 Elring Related Developments 12.4 Sanwa

12.4.1 Sanwa Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sanwa Overview

12.4.3 Sanwa Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sanwa Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.4.5 Sanwa Related Developments 12.5 Ishikawa Gasket

12.5.1 Ishikawa Gasket Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ishikawa Gasket Overview

12.5.3 Ishikawa Gasket Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ishikawa Gasket Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.5.5 Ishikawa Gasket Related Developments 12.6 NISSHIN STEEL

12.6.1 NISSHIN STEEL Corporation Information

12.6.2 NISSHIN STEEL Overview

12.6.3 NISSHIN STEEL Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NISSHIN STEEL Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.6.5 NISSHIN STEEL Related Developments 12.7 Flow Dry

12.7.1 Flow Dry Corporation Information

12.7.2 Flow Dry Overview

12.7.3 Flow Dry Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Flow Dry Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.7.5 Flow Dry Related Developments 12.8 BG Automotive

12.8.1 BG Automotive Corporation Information

12.8.2 BG Automotive Overview

12.8.3 BG Automotive Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BG Automotive Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.8.5 BG Automotive Related Developments 12.9 Cometic

12.9.1 Cometic Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cometic Overview

12.9.3 Cometic Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Cometic Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.9.5 Cometic Related Developments 12.10 Edelbrock

12.10.1 Edelbrock Corporation Information

12.10.2 Edelbrock Overview

12.10.3 Edelbrock Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Edelbrock Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.10.5 Edelbrock Related Developments 12.11 Beck Arnley

12.11.1 Beck Arnley Corporation Information

12.11.2 Beck Arnley Overview

12.11.3 Beck Arnley Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Beck Arnley Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.11.5 Beck Arnley Related Developments 12.12 Federal Mogul (China)

12.12.1 Federal Mogul (China) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Federal Mogul (China) Overview

12.12.3 Federal Mogul (China) Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Federal Mogul (China) Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.12.5 Federal Mogul (China) Related Developments 12.13 Dana (China)

12.13.1 Dana (China) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dana (China) Overview

12.13.3 Dana (China) Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Dana (China) Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.13.5 Dana (China) Related Developments 12.14 Elring (China)

12.14.1 Elring (China) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Elring (China) Overview

12.14.3 Elring (China) Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Elring (China) Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.14.5 Elring (China) Related Developments 12.15 Sanwa Packing

12.15.1 Sanwa Packing Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sanwa Packing Overview

12.15.3 Sanwa Packing Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sanwa Packing Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.15.5 Sanwa Packing Related Developments 12.16 Ishikawa Gasket (China)

12.16.1 Ishikawa Gasket (China) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ishikawa Gasket (China) Overview

12.16.3 Ishikawa Gasket (China) Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ishikawa Gasket (China) Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.16.5 Ishikawa Gasket (China) Related Developments 12.17 Teamful Sealing

12.17.1 Teamful Sealing Corporation Information

12.17.2 Teamful Sealing Overview

12.17.3 Teamful Sealing Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Teamful Sealing Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.17.5 Teamful Sealing Related Developments 12.18 Guangya Car Accessories

12.18.1 Guangya Car Accessories Corporation Information

12.18.2 Guangya Car Accessories Overview

12.18.3 Guangya Car Accessories Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Guangya Car Accessories Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.18.5 Guangya Car Accessories Related Developments 12.19 Xing Sheng

12.19.1 Xing Sheng Corporation Information

12.19.2 Xing Sheng Overview

12.19.3 Xing Sheng Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Xing Sheng Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.19.5 Xing Sheng Related Developments 12.20 Chengxin Gasket

12.20.1 Chengxin Gasket Corporation Information

12.20.2 Chengxin Gasket Overview

12.20.3 Chengxin Gasket Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Chengxin Gasket Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.20.5 Chengxin Gasket Related Developments 8.21 Shuangliu Huacheng Gasket

12.21.1 Shuangliu Huacheng Gasket Corporation Information

12.21.2 Shuangliu Huacheng Gasket Overview

12.21.3 Shuangliu Huacheng Gasket Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Shuangliu Huacheng Gasket Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Product Description

12.21.5 Shuangliu Huacheng Gasket Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Production Mode & Process 13.4 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Distributors 13.5 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Industry Trends 14.2 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Drivers 14.3 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Challenges 14.4 Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us