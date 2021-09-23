Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Research (2015-2027): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | DANA, Faurecia, SANGO

The global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Research Report: DANA, Faurecia, SANGO, Borgwarner, T.RAD, Futaba Industrial, BOSAL

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systemsmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems industry.

Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Segment By Type:

Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery (EGHR), Rankine Cycle Systems, Thermoelectric Generator, Electric Turbo Compounding (ETC)

Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Segment By Application:

Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars

Regions Covered in the Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery (EGHR)

1.2.3 Rankine Cycle Systems

1.2.4 Thermoelectric Generator

1.2.5 Electric Turbo Compounding (ETC)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.3 Passenger Cars

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 DANA

12.1.1 DANA Corporation Information

12.1.2 DANA Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 DANA Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DANA Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 DANA Recent Development

12.2 Faurecia

12.2.1 Faurecia Corporation Information

12.2.2 Faurecia Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Faurecia Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Faurecia Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 Faurecia Recent Development

12.3 SANGO

12.3.1 SANGO Corporation Information

12.3.2 SANGO Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SANGO Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SANGO Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 SANGO Recent Development

12.4 Borgwarner

12.4.1 Borgwarner Corporation Information

12.4.2 Borgwarner Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Borgwarner Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Borgwarner Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 Borgwarner Recent Development

12.5 T.RAD

12.5.1 T.RAD Corporation Information

12.5.2 T.RAD Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 T.RAD Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 T.RAD Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 T.RAD Recent Development

12.6 Futaba Industrial

12.6.1 Futaba Industrial Corporation Information

12.6.2 Futaba Industrial Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Futaba Industrial Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Futaba Industrial Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 Futaba Industrial Recent Development

12.7 BOSAL

12.7.1 BOSAL Corporation Information

12.7.2 BOSAL Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 BOSAL Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BOSAL Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 BOSAL Recent Development

13.1 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

