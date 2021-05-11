Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Continental

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market.

The research report on the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Leading Players

BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Continental, Mahle, Delphi, Korens, Keihin, Longsheng Technology, Eberspacher, Faurecia, Yibin Tianruida, MEET Automotive, Klubert + Schmidt, Zhejiang Jiulong, Gits Manufacturing, Yinlun Machinery

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Segmentation by Product

Gasoline EGR Valve

Diesel EGR Valve

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market?

How will the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Gasoline EGR Valve

1.4.3 Diesel EGR Valve 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 BorgWarner

12.1.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

12.1.2 BorgWarner Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BorgWarner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BorgWarner Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Products Offered

12.1.5 BorgWarner Recent Development 12.2 Denso

12.2.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.2.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Denso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Denso Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Products Offered

12.2.5 Denso Recent Development 12.3 Rheinmetall Automotive

12.3.1 Rheinmetall Automotive Corporation Information

12.3.2 Rheinmetall Automotive Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Rheinmetall Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Rheinmetall Automotive Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Products Offered

12.3.5 Rheinmetall Automotive Recent Development 12.4 Continental

12.4.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.4.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Continental Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Products Offered

12.4.5 Continental Recent Development 12.5 Mahle

12.5.1 Mahle Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mahle Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mahle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mahle Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Products Offered

12.5.5 Mahle Recent Development 12.6 Delphi

12.6.1 Delphi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Delphi Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Delphi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Delphi Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Products Offered

12.6.5 Delphi Recent Development 12.7 Korens

12.7.1 Korens Corporation Information

12.7.2 Korens Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Korens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Korens Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Products Offered

12.7.5 Korens Recent Development 12.8 Keihin

12.8.1 Keihin Corporation Information

12.8.2 Keihin Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Keihin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Keihin Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Products Offered

12.8.5 Keihin Recent Development 12.9 Longsheng Technology

12.9.1 Longsheng Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Longsheng Technology Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Longsheng Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Longsheng Technology Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Products Offered

12.9.5 Longsheng Technology Recent Development 12.10 Eberspacher

12.10.1 Eberspacher Corporation Information

12.10.2 Eberspacher Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Eberspacher Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Eberspacher Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Products Offered

12.10.5 Eberspacher Recent Development 12.11 BorgWarner

12.11.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

12.11.2 BorgWarner Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 BorgWarner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 BorgWarner Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Products Offered

12.11.5 BorgWarner Recent Development 12.12 Yibin Tianruida

12.12.1 Yibin Tianruida Corporation Information

12.12.2 Yibin Tianruida Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Yibin Tianruida Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Yibin Tianruida Products Offered

12.12.5 Yibin Tianruida Recent Development 12.13 MEET Automotive

12.13.1 MEET Automotive Corporation Information

12.13.2 MEET Automotive Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 MEET Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 MEET Automotive Products Offered

12.13.5 MEET Automotive Recent Development 12.14 Klubert + Schmidt

12.14.1 Klubert + Schmidt Corporation Information

12.14.2 Klubert + Schmidt Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Klubert + Schmidt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Klubert + Schmidt Products Offered

12.14.5 Klubert + Schmidt Recent Development 12.15 Zhejiang Jiulong

12.15.1 Zhejiang Jiulong Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhejiang Jiulong Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Zhejiang Jiulong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Zhejiang Jiulong Products Offered

12.15.5 Zhejiang Jiulong Recent Development 12.16 Gits Manufacturing

12.16.1 Gits Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.16.2 Gits Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Gits Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Gits Manufacturing Products Offered

12.16.5 Gits Manufacturing Recent Development 12.17 Yinlun Machinery

12.17.1 Yinlun Machinery Corporation Information

12.17.2 Yinlun Machinery Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Yinlun Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Yinlun Machinery Products Offered

12.17.5 Yinlun Machinery Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

