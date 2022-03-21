Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2028 | Aisin Seiki, KSPG AG, Bosch

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Automotive Engine Water Pump Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Engine Water Pump report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Engine Water Pump market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Engine Water Pump market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Engine Water Pump market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Engine Water Pump market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Engine Water Pump market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aisin Seiki

KSPG AG

Bosch

Xibeng

Continental

Gates Corporation

GMB Corporation

ACDelco

Fawer

Jinglong

US Motor Works

Edelbrock

Dongfeng

Longji Group

Jung Woo Auto



Market Segmentation by Product:

Mechanical Water Pump

Electric Water Pump



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Automotive Engine Water Pump Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Engine Water Pump market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Engine Water Pump market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Engine Water Pump Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Engine Water Pump in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Engine Water Pump Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Mechanical Water Pump

2.1.2 Electric Water Pump

2.2 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Car

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Engine Water Pump in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Engine Water Pump Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Engine Water Pump Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Engine Water Pump Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Water Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Aisin Seiki

7.1.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

7.1.2 Aisin Seiki Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Aisin Seiki Automotive Engine Water Pump Products Offered

7.1.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

7.2 KSPG AG

7.2.1 KSPG AG Corporation Information

7.2.2 KSPG AG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 KSPG AG Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 KSPG AG Automotive Engine Water Pump Products Offered

7.2.5 KSPG AG Recent Development

7.3 Bosch

7.3.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bosch Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bosch Automotive Engine Water Pump Products Offered

7.3.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.4 Xibeng

7.4.1 Xibeng Corporation Information

7.4.2 Xibeng Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Xibeng Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Xibeng Automotive Engine Water Pump Products Offered

7.4.5 Xibeng Recent Development

7.5 Continental

7.5.1 Continental Corporation Information

7.5.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Continental Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Continental Automotive Engine Water Pump Products Offered

7.5.5 Continental Recent Development

7.6 Gates Corporation

7.6.1 Gates Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Gates Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Gates Corporation Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Gates Corporation Automotive Engine Water Pump Products Offered

7.6.5 Gates Corporation Recent Development

7.7 GMB Corporation

7.7.1 GMB Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 GMB Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 GMB Corporation Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 GMB Corporation Automotive Engine Water Pump Products Offered

7.7.5 GMB Corporation Recent Development

7.8 ACDelco

7.8.1 ACDelco Corporation Information

7.8.2 ACDelco Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ACDelco Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ACDelco Automotive Engine Water Pump Products Offered

7.8.5 ACDelco Recent Development

7.9 Fawer

7.9.1 Fawer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fawer Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Fawer Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Fawer Automotive Engine Water Pump Products Offered

7.9.5 Fawer Recent Development

7.10 Jinglong

7.10.1 Jinglong Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jinglong Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jinglong Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jinglong Automotive Engine Water Pump Products Offered

7.10.5 Jinglong Recent Development

7.11 US Motor Works

7.11.1 US Motor Works Corporation Information

7.11.2 US Motor Works Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 US Motor Works Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 US Motor Works Automotive Engine Water Pump Products Offered

7.11.5 US Motor Works Recent Development

7.12 Edelbrock

7.12.1 Edelbrock Corporation Information

7.12.2 Edelbrock Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Edelbrock Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Edelbrock Products Offered

7.12.5 Edelbrock Recent Development

7.13 Dongfeng

7.13.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dongfeng Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Dongfeng Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Dongfeng Products Offered

7.13.5 Dongfeng Recent Development

7.14 Longji Group

7.14.1 Longji Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Longji Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Longji Group Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Longji Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Longji Group Recent Development

7.15 Jung Woo Auto

7.15.1 Jung Woo Auto Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jung Woo Auto Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jung Woo Auto Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jung Woo Auto Products Offered

7.15.5 Jung Woo Auto Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Engine Water Pump Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Engine Water Pump Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Engine Water Pump Distributors

8.3 Automotive Engine Water Pump Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Engine Water Pump Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Engine Water Pump Distributors

8.5 Automotive Engine Water Pump Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”