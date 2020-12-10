Automotive Electronic Devices Market Discovered in Latest Report and Forecast by 2026| Delphi Automotive Systems, Yamaha, Philips

The global Automotive Coatings market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automotive Coatings market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automotive Coatings market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automotive Coatings market, such as Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams Company, KCC Paint, Bayer AG, Arkema SA, Beckers Group, Cabot Corporation, Berger Paints, Eastman Chemical Company, Valspar Corporation, Clariant AG, Deft, Inc., Jotun A/S, Royal DSM, Lord Corporation, Solvay S.A. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Automotive Coatings market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automotive Coatings market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automotive Coatings market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automotive Coatings industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automotive Coatings market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automotive Coatings market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automotive Coatings market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automotive Coatings market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Automotive Coatings Market by Product: , Primer, Electrocoat, Basecoat, Clearcoat

Global Automotive Coatings Market by Application: Light Vehicle OEM, Commercial Vehicle OEM

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automotive Coatings market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Automotive Coatings Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Coatings market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Coatings market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Automotive Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Coatings Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Primer

1.2.3 Electrocoat

1.2.4 Basecoat

1.2.5 Clearcoat

1.3 Automotive Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Light Vehicle OEM

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle OEM

1.4 Automotive Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Coatings Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Coatings Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Automotive Coatings Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Coatings Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automotive Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automotive Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automotive Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Automotive Coatings Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Coatings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Coatings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Coatings as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Coatings Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Automotive Coatings Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Automotive Coatings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Automotive Coatings Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Automotive Coatings Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Automotive Coatings Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Automotive Coatings Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive Coatings Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Automotive Coatings Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Coatings Business

12.1 Axalta Coating Systems

12.1.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 Axalta Coating Systems Business Overview

12.1.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BASF Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 PPG Industries

12.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

12.3.3 PPG Industries Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PPG Industries Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.4 Nippon Paint

12.4.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nippon Paint Business Overview

12.4.3 Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

12.5 Kansai Paint

12.5.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kansai Paint Business Overview

12.5.3 Kansai Paint Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kansai Paint Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

12.6 AkzoNobel

12.6.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.6.2 AkzoNobel Business Overview

12.6.3 AkzoNobel Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AkzoNobel Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.7 Sherwin-Williams Company

12.7.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sherwin-Williams Company Business Overview

12.7.3 Sherwin-Williams Company Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Sherwin-Williams Company Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

12.8 KCC Paint

12.8.1 KCC Paint Corporation Information

12.8.2 KCC Paint Business Overview

12.8.3 KCC Paint Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 KCC Paint Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 KCC Paint Recent Development

12.9 Bayer AG

12.9.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Bayer AG Business Overview

12.9.3 Bayer AG Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Bayer AG Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 Bayer AG Recent Development

12.10 Arkema SA

12.10.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

12.10.2 Arkema SA Business Overview

12.10.3 Arkema SA Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Arkema SA Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 Arkema SA Recent Development

12.11 Beckers Group

12.11.1 Beckers Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Beckers Group Business Overview

12.11.3 Beckers Group Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Beckers Group Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.11.5 Beckers Group Recent Development

12.12 Cabot Corporation

12.12.1 Cabot Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cabot Corporation Business Overview

12.12.3 Cabot Corporation Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Cabot Corporation Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.12.5 Cabot Corporation Recent Development

12.13 Berger Paints

12.13.1 Berger Paints Corporation Information

12.13.2 Berger Paints Business Overview

12.13.3 Berger Paints Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Berger Paints Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.13.5 Berger Paints Recent Development

12.14 Eastman Chemical Company

12.14.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.14.2 Eastman Chemical Company Business Overview

12.14.3 Eastman Chemical Company Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Eastman Chemical Company Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.14.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development

12.15 Valspar Corporation

12.15.1 Valspar Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Valspar Corporation Business Overview

12.15.3 Valspar Corporation Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Valspar Corporation Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.15.5 Valspar Corporation Recent Development

12.16 Clariant AG

12.16.1 Clariant AG Corporation Information

12.16.2 Clariant AG Business Overview

12.16.3 Clariant AG Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Clariant AG Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.16.5 Clariant AG Recent Development

12.17 Deft, Inc.

12.17.1 Deft, Inc. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Deft, Inc. Business Overview

12.17.3 Deft, Inc. Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Deft, Inc. Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.17.5 Deft, Inc. Recent Development

12.18 Jotun A/S

12.18.1 Jotun A/S Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jotun A/S Business Overview

12.18.3 Jotun A/S Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Jotun A/S Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.18.5 Jotun A/S Recent Development

12.19 Royal DSM

12.19.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

12.19.2 Royal DSM Business Overview

12.19.3 Royal DSM Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Royal DSM Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.19.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

12.20 Lord Corporation

12.20.1 Lord Corporation Corporation Information

12.20.2 Lord Corporation Business Overview

12.20.3 Lord Corporation Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Lord Corporation Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.20.5 Lord Corporation Recent Development

12.21 Solvay S.A.

12.21.1 Solvay S.A. Corporation Information

12.21.2 Solvay S.A. Business Overview

12.21.3 Solvay S.A. Automotive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Solvay S.A. Automotive Coatings Products Offered

12.21.5 Solvay S.A. Recent Development 13 Automotive Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Coatings

13.4 Automotive Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive Coatings Distributors List

14.3 Automotive Coatings Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive Coatings Market Trends

15.2 Automotive Coatings Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Automotive Coatings Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive Coatings Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

