Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Asmo, Bosch, Broad Ocean

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Asmo, Bosch, Broad Ocean, Mahle, Valeo, Nidec, Denso, Brose, Johnson Electric, Mitsuba, Mabuchi, Texas Instruments

By Types:

AC

DC



By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle







Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AC

1.2.2 DC

1.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Electric Seat Motor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Electric Seat Motor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Electric Seat Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Electric Seat Motor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Electric Seat Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Application

4.1 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

4.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Electric Seat Motor Business

10.1 Asmo

10.1.1 Asmo Corporation Information

10.1.2 Asmo Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Asmo Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Asmo Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 Asmo Recent Development

10.2 Bosch

10.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bosch Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Asmo Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered

10.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.3 Broad Ocean

10.3.1 Broad Ocean Corporation Information

10.3.2 Broad Ocean Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Broad Ocean Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Broad Ocean Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 Broad Ocean Recent Development

10.4 Mahle

10.4.1 Mahle Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mahle Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mahle Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mahle Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 Mahle Recent Development

10.5 Valeo

10.5.1 Valeo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Valeo Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Valeo Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 Valeo Recent Development

10.6 Nidec

10.6.1 Nidec Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nidec Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nidec Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nidec Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Nidec Recent Development

10.7 Denso

10.7.1 Denso Corporation Information

10.7.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Denso Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Denso Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 Denso Recent Development

10.8 Brose

10.8.1 Brose Corporation Information

10.8.2 Brose Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Brose Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Brose Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 Brose Recent Development

10.9 Johnson Electric

10.9.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

10.9.2 Johnson Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Johnson Electric Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Johnson Electric Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development

10.10 Mitsuba

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mitsuba Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mitsuba Recent Development

10.11 Mabuchi

10.11.1 Mabuchi Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mabuchi Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mabuchi Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mabuchi Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered

10.11.5 Mabuchi Recent Development

10.12 Texas Instruments

10.12.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.12.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Texas Instruments Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered

10.12.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Distributors

12.3 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

