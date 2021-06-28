Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Asmo, Bosch, Broad Ocean

“
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Asmo, Bosch, Broad Ocean, Mahle, Valeo, Nidec, Denso, Brose, Johnson Electric, Mitsuba, Mabuchi, Texas Instruments
By Types:
AC
DC
By Applications:
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Table of Contents:
1 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 AC
1.2.2 DC
1.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Electric Seat Motor Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Electric Seat Motor Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Electric Seat Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Electric Seat Motor as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Electric Seat Motor Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Application
4.1 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
4.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
4.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
4.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Seat Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Electric Seat Motor Business
10.1 Asmo
10.1.1 Asmo Corporation Information
10.1.2 Asmo Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Asmo Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Asmo Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered
10.1.5 Asmo Recent Development
10.2 Bosch
10.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information
10.2.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Bosch Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Asmo Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered
10.2.5 Bosch Recent Development
10.3 Broad Ocean
10.3.1 Broad Ocean Corporation Information
10.3.2 Broad Ocean Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Broad Ocean Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Broad Ocean Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered
10.3.5 Broad Ocean Recent Development
10.4 Mahle
10.4.1 Mahle Corporation Information
10.4.2 Mahle Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Mahle Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Mahle Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered
10.4.5 Mahle Recent Development
10.5 Valeo
10.5.1 Valeo Corporation Information
10.5.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Valeo Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Valeo Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered
10.5.5 Valeo Recent Development
10.6 Nidec
10.6.1 Nidec Corporation Information
10.6.2 Nidec Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Nidec Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Nidec Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered
10.6.5 Nidec Recent Development
10.7 Denso
10.7.1 Denso Corporation Information
10.7.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Denso Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Denso Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered
10.7.5 Denso Recent Development
10.8 Brose
10.8.1 Brose Corporation Information
10.8.2 Brose Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Brose Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Brose Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered
10.8.5 Brose Recent Development
10.9 Johnson Electric
10.9.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information
10.9.2 Johnson Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Johnson Electric Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Johnson Electric Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered
10.9.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development
10.10 Mitsuba
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Mitsuba Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Mitsuba Recent Development
10.11 Mabuchi
10.11.1 Mabuchi Corporation Information
10.11.2 Mabuchi Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Mabuchi Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Mabuchi Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered
10.11.5 Mabuchi Recent Development
10.12 Texas Instruments
10.12.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information
10.12.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Electric Seat Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Texas Instruments Automotive Electric Seat Motor Products Offered
10.12.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Distributors
12.3 Automotive Electric Seat Motor Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
