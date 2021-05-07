Automotive Electric Motor Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 | Mabuchi Motor, Mitsuba, ASMO

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Automotive Electric Motor Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Electric Motor market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive Electric Motor market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Electric Motor market.

The research report on the global Automotive Electric Motor market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive Electric Motor market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automotive Electric Motor research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive Electric Motor market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Automotive Electric Motor market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive Electric Motor market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automotive Electric Motor Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive Electric Motor market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive Electric Motor market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Automotive Electric Motor Market Leading Players

NIDEC, Mabuchi Motor, Mitsuba, ASMO, BorgWarner, Valeo, Denso, BOSCH, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Electric

Automotive Electric Motor Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive Electric Motor market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive Electric Motor market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automotive Electric Motor Segmentation by Product



Small Automotive Motor

Automotive Starter and Generator

NEV Motor

Automotive Electric Motor Segmentation by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

New Energy Vehicle (NEV)

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Electric Motor market?

How will the global Automotive Electric Motor market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Electric Motor market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Electric Motor market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Electric Motor market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Electric Motor Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Automotive Electric Motor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Small Automotive Motor

1.4.3 Automotive Starter and Generator

1.4.4 NEV Motor 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.4 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Automotive Electric Motor Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Automotive Electric Motor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive Electric Motor Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Automotive Electric Motor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Electric Motor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Electric Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Automotive Electric Motor Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Automotive Electric Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Electric Motor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Electric Motor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Electric Motor Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Electric Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Electric Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Automotive Electric Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Electric Motor Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Automotive Electric Motor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Motor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Electric Motor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Electric Motor Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Automotive Electric Motor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Electric Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Automotive Electric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Electric Motor Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Electric Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Electric Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Automotive Electric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Electric Motor Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Electric Motor Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Electric Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Electric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Electric Motor Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Electric Motor Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Electric Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Automotive Electric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Electric Motor Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Electric Motor Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Motor Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Motor Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 NIDEC

12.1.1 NIDEC Corporation Information

12.1.2 NIDEC Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NIDEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 NIDEC Automotive Electric Motor Products Offered

12.1.5 NIDEC Recent Development 12.2 Mabuchi Motor

12.2.1 Mabuchi Motor Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mabuchi Motor Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mabuchi Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mabuchi Motor Automotive Electric Motor Products Offered

12.2.5 Mabuchi Motor Recent Development 12.3 Mitsuba

12.3.1 Mitsuba Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsuba Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mitsuba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Mitsuba Automotive Electric Motor Products Offered

12.3.5 Mitsuba Recent Development 12.4 ASMO

12.4.1 ASMO Corporation Information

12.4.2 ASMO Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ASMO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ASMO Automotive Electric Motor Products Offered

12.4.5 ASMO Recent Development 12.5 BorgWarner

12.5.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

12.5.2 BorgWarner Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BorgWarner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 BorgWarner Automotive Electric Motor Products Offered

12.5.5 BorgWarner Recent Development 12.6 Valeo

12.6.1 Valeo Corporation Information

12.6.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Valeo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Valeo Automotive Electric Motor Products Offered

12.6.5 Valeo Recent Development 12.7 Denso

12.7.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.7.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Denso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Denso Automotive Electric Motor Products Offered

12.7.5 Denso Recent Development 12.8 BOSCH

12.8.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

12.8.2 BOSCH Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BOSCH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 BOSCH Automotive Electric Motor Products Offered

12.8.5 BOSCH Recent Development 12.9 Mitsubishi Electric

12.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mitsubishi Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Electric Motor Products Offered

12.9.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development 12.10 Johnson Electric

12.10.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

12.10.2 Johnson Electric Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Johnson Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Johnson Electric Automotive Electric Motor Products Offered

12.10.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development 12.11 NIDEC

12.11.1 NIDEC Corporation Information

12.11.2 NIDEC Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 NIDEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 NIDEC Automotive Electric Motor Products Offered

12.11.5 NIDEC Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Electric Motor Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Automotive Electric Motor Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

