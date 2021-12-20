Automotive Driver ICs Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | Toshiba, ST Microelectronics, Infineon Technologies

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Automotive Driver ICs Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Driver ICs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Driver ICs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Driver ICs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Driver ICs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Driver ICs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Driver ICs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Toshiba, ST Microelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP, Diodes, Rohm Semiconductor, Vishay, Microchip, TI

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-Phase, Two-Phase, Three-Phase

Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Car, Passenger Car

The Automotive Driver ICs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Driver ICs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Driver ICs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Driver ICs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Driver ICs

1.2 Automotive Driver ICs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Driver ICs Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Single-Phase

1.2.3 Two-Phase

1.2.4 Three-Phase

1.3 Automotive Driver ICs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Driver ICs Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Car

1.3.3 Passenger Car

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Driver ICs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Driver ICs Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Driver ICs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive Driver ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Driver ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive Driver ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Driver ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Driver ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Taiwan Automotive Driver ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Driver ICs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Driver ICs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automotive Driver ICs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Driver ICs Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Driver ICs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Driver ICs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Driver ICs Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Driver ICs Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Driver ICs Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Driver ICs Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automotive Driver ICs Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Driver ICs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automotive Driver ICs Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Driver ICs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automotive Driver ICs Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Driver ICs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automotive Driver ICs Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Driver ICs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Driver ICs Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Driver ICs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Taiwan Automotive Driver ICs Production

3.9.1 Taiwan Automotive Driver ICs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Taiwan Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive Driver ICs Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Driver ICs Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Driver ICs Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Driver ICs Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Driver ICs Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Driver ICs Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Driver ICs Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Driver ICs Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Driver ICs Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Driver ICs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive Driver ICs Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Driver ICs Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automotive Driver ICs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Toshiba

7.1.1 Toshiba Automotive Driver ICs Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toshiba Automotive Driver ICs Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Toshiba Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ST Microelectronics

7.2.1 ST Microelectronics Automotive Driver ICs Corporation Information

7.2.2 ST Microelectronics Automotive Driver ICs Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ST Microelectronics Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ST Microelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ST Microelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Infineon Technologies

7.3.1 Infineon Technologies Automotive Driver ICs Corporation Information

7.3.2 Infineon Technologies Automotive Driver ICs Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Infineon Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 NXP

7.4.1 NXP Automotive Driver ICs Corporation Information

7.4.2 NXP Automotive Driver ICs Product Portfolio

7.4.3 NXP Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 NXP Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 NXP Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Diodes

7.5.1 Diodes Automotive Driver ICs Corporation Information

7.5.2 Diodes Automotive Driver ICs Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Diodes Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Diodes Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Diodes Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Rohm Semiconductor

7.6.1 Rohm Semiconductor Automotive Driver ICs Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rohm Semiconductor Automotive Driver ICs Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Rohm Semiconductor Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Rohm Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Rohm Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Vishay

7.7.1 Vishay Automotive Driver ICs Corporation Information

7.7.2 Vishay Automotive Driver ICs Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Vishay Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Vishay Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Vishay Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Microchip

7.8.1 Microchip Automotive Driver ICs Corporation Information

7.8.2 Microchip Automotive Driver ICs Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Microchip Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Microchip Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Microchip Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 TI

7.9.1 TI Automotive Driver ICs Corporation Information

7.9.2 TI Automotive Driver ICs Product Portfolio

7.9.3 TI Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 TI Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 TI Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive Driver ICs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Driver ICs Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Driver ICs

8.4 Automotive Driver ICs Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Driver ICs Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Driver ICs Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive Driver ICs Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive Driver ICs Growth Drivers

10.3 Automotive Driver ICs Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive Driver ICs Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Driver ICs by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Taiwan Automotive Driver ICs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Driver ICs

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Driver ICs by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Driver ICs by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Driver ICs by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Driver ICs by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Driver ICs by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Driver ICs by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Driver ICs by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Driver ICs by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

