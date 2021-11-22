Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Recent Trends and Developments, by Type, by Product, Regional growth, Profit Margin, Market size, Revenue and Sales over the Forecast Period 2021-2027|NTN, Dana Holding Corporation, Hyundai-Wia

Complete study of the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Drive-Shaft industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Drive-Shaft production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Flexible Drive-Shaft, Torque Tube Drive-Shaft, Hotchkiss Drive-Shaft Segment by Application Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: NTN, Dana Holding Corporation, Hyundai-Wia, Yamada Manufacturing, American Axle Manufacturing, JTEKT, Neapco, Meritor, Showa, Wanxiang, IFA Rotorion

TOC

1 Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Drive-Shaft

1.2 Automotive Drive-Shaft Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Flexible Drive-Shaft

1.2.3 Torque Tube Drive-Shaft

1.2.4 Hotchkiss Drive-Shaft

1.3 Automotive Drive-Shaft Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive Drive-Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Drive-Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive Drive-Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Drive-Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Automotive Drive-Shaft Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Drive-Shaft Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Drive-Shaft Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automotive Drive-Shaft Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Drive-Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automotive Drive-Shaft Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Drive-Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automotive Drive-Shaft Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Drive-Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Drive-Shaft Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Drive-Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Automotive Drive-Shaft Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Drive-Shaft Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Drive-Shaft Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Drive-Shaft Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Drive-Shaft Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Drive-Shaft Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 NTN

7.1.1 NTN Automotive Drive-Shaft Corporation Information

7.1.2 NTN Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Portfolio

7.1.3 NTN Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 NTN Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 NTN Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Dana Holding Corporation

7.2.1 Dana Holding Corporation Automotive Drive-Shaft Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dana Holding Corporation Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Dana Holding Corporation Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Dana Holding Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Dana Holding Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hyundai-Wia

7.3.1 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Drive-Shaft Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hyundai-Wia Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hyundai-Wia Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Yamada Manufacturing

7.4.1 Yamada Manufacturing Automotive Drive-Shaft Corporation Information

7.4.2 Yamada Manufacturing Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Yamada Manufacturing Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Yamada Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Yamada Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 American Axle Manufacturing

7.5.1 American Axle Manufacturing Automotive Drive-Shaft Corporation Information

7.5.2 American Axle Manufacturing Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Portfolio

7.5.3 American Axle Manufacturing Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 American Axle Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 American Axle Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 JTEKT

7.6.1 JTEKT Automotive Drive-Shaft Corporation Information

7.6.2 JTEKT Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Portfolio

7.6.3 JTEKT Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 JTEKT Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 JTEKT Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Neapco

7.7.1 Neapco Automotive Drive-Shaft Corporation Information

7.7.2 Neapco Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Neapco Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Neapco Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Neapco Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Meritor

7.8.1 Meritor Automotive Drive-Shaft Corporation Information

7.8.2 Meritor Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Meritor Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Meritor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Meritor Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Showa

7.9.1 Showa Automotive Drive-Shaft Corporation Information

7.9.2 Showa Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Showa Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Showa Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Showa Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Wanxiang

7.10.1 Wanxiang Automotive Drive-Shaft Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wanxiang Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Wanxiang Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Wanxiang Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Wanxiang Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 IFA Rotorion

7.11.1 IFA Rotorion Automotive Drive-Shaft Corporation Information

7.11.2 IFA Rotorion Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Portfolio

7.11.3 IFA Rotorion Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 IFA Rotorion Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 IFA Rotorion Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive Drive-Shaft Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Drive-Shaft Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Drive-Shaft

8.4 Automotive Drive-Shaft Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Drive-Shaft Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Drive-Shaft Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive Drive-Shaft Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive Drive-Shaft Growth Drivers

10.3 Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Drive-Shaft by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Automotive Drive-Shaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Drive-Shaft

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Drive-Shaft by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Drive-Shaft by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Drive-Shaft by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Drive-Shaft by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Drive-Shaft by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Drive-Shaft by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Drive-Shaft by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Drive-Shaft by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer