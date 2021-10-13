Automotive Drive Motor Market Outlook By Product, Application And End-Use Forecast To 2027 | Tesla, Volkswagen, BYDCo

“

The report titled Global Automotive Drive Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Drive Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Drive Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Drive Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Drive Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Drive Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3501103/global-automotive-drive-motor-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Drive Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Drive Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Drive Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Drive Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Drive Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Drive Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tesla, Volkswagen, BYDCo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BOSCH, HASCO, BROAD-OCEAN, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, XPT, NIDEC CORPORATION, Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd, Magna, JJE, HITACHI, SHUANGLIN GROUP, Chery New Energy, Anhui Juyi, Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Asynchronous Motor

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Blade Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Electric Vehicle



The Automotive Drive Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Drive Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Drive Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Drive Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Drive Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Drive Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Drive Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Drive Motor market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3501103/global-automotive-drive-motor-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Drive Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

1.2.3 Asynchronous Motor

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Blade Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Plug-in Electric Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Automotive Drive Motor Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Automotive Drive Motor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Automotive Drive Motor by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Drive Motor Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Drive Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Automotive Drive Motor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Automotive Drive Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Automotive Drive Motor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Automotive Drive Motor Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Drive Motor Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Tesla

4.1.1 Tesla Corporation Information

4.1.2 Tesla Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Tesla Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.1.4 Tesla Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Tesla Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Tesla Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Tesla Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Tesla Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Tesla Recent Development

4.2 Volkswagen

4.2.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

4.2.2 Volkswagen Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Volkswagen Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.2.4 Volkswagen Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Volkswagen Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Volkswagen Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Volkswagen Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Volkswagen Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Volkswagen Recent Development

4.3 BYDCo

4.3.1 BYDCo Corporation Information

4.3.2 BYDCo Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 BYDCo Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.3.4 BYDCo Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 BYDCo Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.3.6 BYDCo Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.3.7 BYDCo Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 BYDCo Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 BYDCo Recent Development

4.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

4.4.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information

4.4.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.4.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.4.6 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.4.7 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Development

4.5 BOSCH

4.5.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

4.5.2 BOSCH Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 BOSCH Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.5.4 BOSCH Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 BOSCH Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.5.6 BOSCH Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.5.7 BOSCH Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 BOSCH Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 BOSCH Recent Development

4.6 HASCO

4.6.1 HASCO Corporation Information

4.6.2 HASCO Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 HASCO Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.6.4 HASCO Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 HASCO Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.6.6 HASCO Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.6.7 HASCO Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 HASCO Recent Development

4.7 BROAD-OCEAN

4.7.1 BROAD-OCEAN Corporation Information

4.7.2 BROAD-OCEAN Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 BROAD-OCEAN Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.7.4 BROAD-OCEAN Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 BROAD-OCEAN Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.7.6 BROAD-OCEAN Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.7.7 BROAD-OCEAN Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 BROAD-OCEAN Recent Development

4.8 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

4.8.1 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Corporation Information

4.8.2 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.8.4 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Recent Development

4.9 XPT

4.9.1 XPT Corporation Information

4.9.2 XPT Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 XPT Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.9.4 XPT Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 XPT Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.9.6 XPT Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.9.7 XPT Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 XPT Recent Development

4.10 NIDEC CORPORATION

4.10.1 NIDEC CORPORATION Corporation Information

4.10.2 NIDEC CORPORATION Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 NIDEC CORPORATION Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.10.4 NIDEC CORPORATION Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 NIDEC CORPORATION Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.10.6 NIDEC CORPORATION Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.10.7 NIDEC CORPORATION Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 NIDEC CORPORATION Recent Development

4.11 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd

4.11.1 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Corporation Information

4.11.2 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.11.4 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Recent Development

4.12 Magna

4.12.1 Magna Corporation Information

4.12.2 Magna Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Magna Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.12.4 Magna Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Magna Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Magna Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Magna Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Magna Recent Development

4.13 JJE

4.13.1 JJE Corporation Information

4.13.2 JJE Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 JJE Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.13.4 JJE Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 JJE Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.13.6 JJE Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.13.7 JJE Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 JJE Recent Development

4.14 HITACHI

4.14.1 HITACHI Corporation Information

4.14.2 HITACHI Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 HITACHI Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.14.4 HITACHI Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 HITACHI Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.14.6 HITACHI Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.14.7 HITACHI Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 HITACHI Recent Development

4.15 SHUANGLIN GROUP

4.15.1 SHUANGLIN GROUP Corporation Information

4.15.2 SHUANGLIN GROUP Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 SHUANGLIN GROUP Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.15.4 SHUANGLIN GROUP Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 SHUANGLIN GROUP Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.15.6 SHUANGLIN GROUP Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.15.7 SHUANGLIN GROUP Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 SHUANGLIN GROUP Recent Development

4.16 Chery New Energy

4.16.1 Chery New Energy Corporation Information

4.16.2 Chery New Energy Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Chery New Energy Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.16.4 Chery New Energy Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 Chery New Energy Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Chery New Energy Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Chery New Energy Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Chery New Energy Recent Development

4.17 Anhui Juyi

4.17.1 Anhui Juyi Corporation Information

4.17.2 Anhui Juyi Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Anhui Juyi Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.17.4 Anhui Juyi Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Anhui Juyi Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Anhui Juyi Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Anhui Juyi Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Anhui Juyi Recent Development

4.18 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc.

4.18.1 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Corporation Information

4.18.2 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered

4.18.4 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Automotive Drive Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Automotive Drive Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Drive Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Type

7.4 North America Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Drive Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Automotive Drive Motor Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Automotive Drive Motor Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Automotive Drive Motor Clients Analysis

12.4 Automotive Drive Motor Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Automotive Drive Motor Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Automotive Drive Motor Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Automotive Drive Motor Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Automotive Drive Motor Market Drivers

13.2 Automotive Drive Motor Market Opportunities

13.3 Automotive Drive Motor Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Drive Motor Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3501103/global-automotive-drive-motor-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”