Automotive Drive Motor Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Tesla, Volkswagen, BYDCo

The report titled Global Automotive Drive Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Drive Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Drive Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Drive Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Drive Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Drive Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Drive Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Drive Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Drive Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Drive Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Drive Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Drive Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Tesla, Volkswagen, BYDCo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BOSCH, HASCO, BROAD-OCEAN, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, XPT, NIDEC CORPORATION, Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd, Magna, JJE, HITACHI, SHUANGLIN GROUP, Chery New Energy, Anhui Juyi, Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc.
Market Segmentation by Product:
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Asynchronous Motor
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Blade Electric Vehicles
Plug-in Electric Vehicle
The Automotive Drive Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Drive Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Drive Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Drive Motor market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Drive Motor industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Drive Motor market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Drive Motor market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Drive Motor market?
Table of Contents:
1 Automotive Drive Motor Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Drive Motor Product Scope
1.2 Automotive Drive Motor Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
1.2.3 Asynchronous Motor
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Automotive Drive Motor Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Blade Electric Vehicles
1.3.3 Plug-in Electric Vehicle
1.4 Automotive Drive Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Automotive Drive Motor Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Automotive Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Automotive Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Automotive Drive Motor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Drive Motor Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Drive Motor Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Drive Motor as of 2020)
3.4 Global Automotive Drive Motor Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Drive Motor Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Drive Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Drive Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Automotive Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Automotive Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 164 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 164 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Automotive Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Automotive Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Automotive Drive Motor Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Automotive Drive Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Automotive Drive Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Automotive Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Drive Motor Business
12.1 Tesla
12.1.1 Tesla Corporation Information
12.1.2 Tesla Business Overview
12.1.3 Tesla Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Tesla Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.1.5 Tesla Recent Development
12.2 Volkswagen
12.2.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information
12.2.2 Volkswagen Business Overview
12.2.3 Volkswagen Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Volkswagen Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.2.5 Volkswagen Recent Development
12.3 BYDCo
12.3.1 BYDCo Corporation Information
12.3.2 BYDCo Business Overview
12.3.3 BYDCo Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 BYDCo Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.3.5 BYDCo Recent Development
12.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
12.4.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information
12.4.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Business Overview
12.4.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.4.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Development
12.5 BOSCH
12.5.1 BOSCH Corporation Information
12.5.2 BOSCH Business Overview
12.5.3 BOSCH Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 BOSCH Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.5.5 BOSCH Recent Development
12.6 HASCO
12.6.1 HASCO Corporation Information
12.6.2 HASCO Business Overview
12.6.3 HASCO Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 HASCO Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.6.5 HASCO Recent Development
12.7 BROAD-OCEAN
12.7.1 BROAD-OCEAN Corporation Information
12.7.2 BROAD-OCEAN Business Overview
12.7.3 BROAD-OCEAN Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 BROAD-OCEAN Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.7.5 BROAD-OCEAN Recent Development
12.8 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
12.8.1 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Business Overview
12.8.3 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.8.5 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Recent Development
12.9 XPT
12.9.1 XPT Corporation Information
12.9.2 XPT Business Overview
12.9.3 XPT Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 XPT Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.9.5 XPT Recent Development
12.10 NIDEC CORPORATION
12.10.1 NIDEC CORPORATION Corporation Information
12.10.2 NIDEC CORPORATION Business Overview
12.10.3 NIDEC CORPORATION Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 NIDEC CORPORATION Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.10.5 NIDEC CORPORATION Recent Development
12.11 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd
12.11.1 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Corporation Information
12.11.2 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Business Overview
12.11.3 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.11.5 Zhejiang Founder Motor Co., Ltd Recent Development
12.12 Magna
12.12.1 Magna Corporation Information
12.12.2 Magna Business Overview
12.12.3 Magna Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Magna Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.12.5 Magna Recent Development
12.13 JJE
12.13.1 JJE Corporation Information
12.13.2 JJE Business Overview
12.13.3 JJE Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 JJE Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.13.5 JJE Recent Development
12.14 HITACHI
12.14.1 HITACHI Corporation Information
12.14.2 HITACHI Business Overview
12.14.3 HITACHI Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 HITACHI Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.14.5 HITACHI Recent Development
12.15 SHUANGLIN GROUP
12.15.1 SHUANGLIN GROUP Corporation Information
12.15.2 SHUANGLIN GROUP Business Overview
12.15.3 SHUANGLIN GROUP Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 SHUANGLIN GROUP Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.15.5 SHUANGLIN GROUP Recent Development
12.16 Chery New Energy
12.16.1 Chery New Energy Corporation Information
12.16.2 Chery New Energy Business Overview
12.16.3 Chery New Energy Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Chery New Energy Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.16.5 Chery New Energy Recent Development
12.17 Anhui Juyi
12.17.1 Anhui Juyi Corporation Information
12.17.2 Anhui Juyi Business Overview
12.17.3 Anhui Juyi Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Anhui Juyi Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.17.5 Anhui Juyi Recent Development
12.18 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc.
12.18.1 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Corporation Information
12.18.2 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Business Overview
12.18.3 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Automotive Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Automotive Drive Motor Products Offered
12.18.5 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc. Recent Development
13 Automotive Drive Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Automotive Drive Motor Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Drive Motor
13.4 Automotive Drive Motor Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Automotive Drive Motor Distributors List
14.3 Automotive Drive Motor Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Automotive Drive Motor Market Trends
15.2 Automotive Drive Motor Drivers
15.3 Automotive Drive Motor Market Challenges
15.4 Automotive Drive Motor Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
