Automotive Digital Key Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2014 to 2022 and Forecast 2022 – 2028| Continental, Denso, Hella

Global Automotive Digital Key Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 6716.8 Million By 2027, From US$ 4735 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 5.1% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Digital Key Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Automotive Digital Key market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The Automotive Digital Key is composed of a transmitter, a remote central locking control module, a driving authorization system control module three receivers and a control system composed of relevant wiring harnesses. The remote control and transmitter are integrated on the car key. The vehicle can enter the locked or unlocked state according to the signal sent by the smart key, and even close the window and sunroof automatically. The global Automotive Digital Key market includes several companies. However, Continental is in a dominant position in the product market, accounting for over 45% of the market share. Europe is the largest consumption region, with a consumption market share nearly 35%. Following Europe, North America is the second place consumption area with the consumption market share about 25%. The classification of Automotive Digital Key includes RKES and PKES. The proportion of RKES is over 85%. Moreover, Automotive Digital Key is widely used for Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Digital Key is used for Passenger Vehicle, the proportion is over 90%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Digital Key Market The global Automotive Digital Key market size is projected to reach US$ 6716.8 million by 2027, from US$ 4735 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Automotive Digital Key market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Automotive Digital Key market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Digital Key Market Research Report: Continental, Denso, Hella, Lear, Valeo, Mitsubishi Electric, MARELLI, BCS, Tokai Rika, ALPHA Global Automotive Digital Key Market by Type: RKES, PKES Global Automotive Digital Key Market by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle The Automotive Digital Key market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Automotive Digital Key market. In this chapter of the Automotive Digital Key report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Automotive Digital Key report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Automotive Digital Key market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Automotive Digital Key market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Automotive Digital Key market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Automotive Digital Key market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Automotive Digital Key market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Digital Key Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Digital Key Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Digital Key Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 RKES

1.2.2 PKES

1.3 Global Automotive Digital Key Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Digital Key Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Digital Key Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Digital Key Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Digital Key Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Digital Key Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Digital Key Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Digital Key Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Digital Key Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Digital Key Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Digital Key Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Digital Key Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Digital Key Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Digital Key Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Digital Key as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Digital Key Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Digital Key Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Digital Key Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Digital Key Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Digital Key Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Digital Key Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Digital Key by Application

4.1 Automotive Digital Key Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Digital Key Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Digital Key Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Digital Key Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Digital Key Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Digital Key Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Digital Key Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Digital Key Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Digital Key by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Digital Key Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Digital Key Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Digital Key by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Digital Key Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Digital Key Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Key by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Key Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Key Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Digital Key by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Digital Key Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Digital Key Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Digital Key by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Digital Key Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Digital Key Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Digital Key Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Digital Key Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Digital Key Business

10.1 Continental

10.1.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.1.2 Continental Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Continental Automotive Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Continental Automotive Digital Key Products Offered

10.1.5 Continental Recent Development

10.2 Denso

10.2.1 Denso Corporation Information

10.2.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Denso Automotive Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Denso Automotive Digital Key Products Offered

10.2.5 Denso Recent Development

10.3 Hella

10.3.1 Hella Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hella Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hella Automotive Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hella Automotive Digital Key Products Offered

10.3.5 Hella Recent Development

10.4 Lear

10.4.1 Lear Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lear Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lear Automotive Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lear Automotive Digital Key Products Offered

10.4.5 Lear Recent Development

10.5 Valeo

10.5.1 Valeo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Valeo Automotive Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Valeo Automotive Digital Key Products Offered

10.5.5 Valeo Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi Electric

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Digital Key Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.7 MARELLI

10.7.1 MARELLI Corporation Information

10.7.2 MARELLI Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 MARELLI Automotive Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 MARELLI Automotive Digital Key Products Offered

10.7.5 MARELLI Recent Development

10.8 BCS

10.8.1 BCS Corporation Information

10.8.2 BCS Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BCS Automotive Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BCS Automotive Digital Key Products Offered

10.8.5 BCS Recent Development

10.9 Tokai Rika

10.9.1 Tokai Rika Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tokai Rika Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Tokai Rika Automotive Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Tokai Rika Automotive Digital Key Products Offered

10.9.5 Tokai Rika Recent Development

10.10 ALPHA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Digital Key Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ALPHA Automotive Digital Key Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ALPHA Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Digital Key Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Digital Key Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Digital Key Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Digital Key Distributors

12.3 Automotive Digital Key Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

