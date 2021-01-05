Automotive Cyber Security Market Research Report (2021-2027): Key Trends and Opportunities |Cisco systems, Harman (TowerSec), SBD Automotive & Ncc Group

Los Angeles United States: The global Automotive Cyber Security market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Automotive Cyber Security market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Automotive Cyber Security market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: Arilou technologies, Cisco systems, Harman (TowerSec), SBD Automotive & Ncc Group, Argus, BT Security, Intel Corporation, ESCRYPT Embedded Systems, NXP Semiconductors, Trillium, Secunet AG, Security Innovation, Symphony Teleca & Guardtime, Utimaco GmbH

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Automotive Cyber Security market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Automotive Cyber Security market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Automotive Cyber Security market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Automotive Cyber Security market.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1707816/global-automotive-cyber-security-market

Segmentation by Product: , Software-based, Hardware-based, Network & Cloud, Security Services & Frameworks By the

Segmentation by Application: The Passenger Information System, PIS, is the operating tool responsible for providing, at any time, visual and audio information to passengers at stations and transfer facilities, both automatically or programmed manually. Passenger Information Systems are one of the most important elements of contemporary public transport. They significantly increase the travelling comfort for passengers, enabling them to obtain information needed to feel comfortable while travelling. The information for passengers is displayed both on-board, at railway stations, hubs, stops and on platforms. It is mainly shown by electronic information displays of various types and dimensions and audio information devices, which are controlled by specialized devices (auto computers) or directly by computers (stationary solutions) that are based on information obtained from the relevant databases. Visual information in vehicles is provided by electronic direction boards installed in the front of vehicles, on their sides, in the rear and inside. Depending on the needed resolution and the available installation place, displays with different dimensions are used. In 2019, the global Passenger Information System market size was US$ 1241 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Passenger Information System market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Passenger Information System industry. The research report studies the Passenger Information System market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. Global Passenger Information System market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global Passenger Information System market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global Passenger Information System market: Segment Analysis The global Passenger Information System market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global Passenger Information System market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global Passenger Information System market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the type, the market is primarily split into, LCD Display System, LED Display System, Others By the application, this report covers the following segments, Metro, Train, Airplane, Others Competitive Landscape: The Passenger Information System key manufacturers in this market include:, EKE-Electronics, Teleste Corporation, Atos SE, Televic Group, SAIRA Electronics, AMiT, Indra, Thales Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Toyo Denki, Neusoft, Potevio, Sunwin Intelligent, Beijing Century Real Technology, GLARUN TECHNOLOGY, Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology, Contron

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Automotive Cyber Security market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Automotive Cyber Security market

Showing the development of the global Automotive Cyber Security market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Automotive Cyber Security market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Automotive Cyber Security market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Automotive Cyber Security market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Automotive Cyber Security market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Automotive Cyber Security market. In order to collect key insights about the global Automotive Cyber Security market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Automotive Cyber Security market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive Cyber Security market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Automotive Cyber Security market to triangulate the data.

Enquire for Customization In The Report @:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1707816/global-automotive-cyber-security-market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Automotive Cyber Security

1.1 Automotive Cyber Security Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Cyber Security Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Automotive Cyber Security Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Automotive Cyber Security Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Automotive Cyber Security Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Automotive Cyber Security Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Automotive Cyber Security Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cyber Security Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Cyber Security Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Cyber Security Industry

1.7.1.1 Automotive Cyber Security Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Automotive Cyber Security Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Cyber Security Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Automotive Cyber Security Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Cyber Security Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Software-based

2.5 Hardware-based

2.6 Network & Cloud

2.7 Security Services & Frameworks 3 Automotive Cyber Security Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Cyber Security Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Passenger Cars

3.5 Commercial Vehicles 4 Global Automotive Cyber Security Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Cyber Security as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Cyber Security Market

4.4 Global Top Players Automotive Cyber Security Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Automotive Cyber Security Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Automotive Cyber Security Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Arilou technologies

5.1.1 Arilou technologies Profile

5.1.2 Arilou technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Arilou technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Arilou technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Arilou technologies Recent Developments

5.2 Cisco systems

5.2.1 Cisco systems Profile

5.2.2 Cisco systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Cisco systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Cisco systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Cisco systems Recent Developments

5.3 Harman (TowerSec)

5.5.1 Harman (TowerSec) Profile

5.3.2 Harman (TowerSec) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Harman (TowerSec) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Harman (TowerSec) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group Recent Developments

5.4 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group

5.4.1 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group Profile

5.4.2 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group Recent Developments

5.5 Argus

5.5.1 Argus Profile

5.5.2 Argus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Argus Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Argus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Argus Recent Developments

5.6 BT Security

5.6.1 BT Security Profile

5.6.2 BT Security Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 BT Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 BT Security Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 BT Security Recent Developments

5.7 Intel Corporation

5.7.1 Intel Corporation Profile

5.7.2 Intel Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Intel Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Intel Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems

5.8.1 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems Profile

5.8.2 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems Recent Developments

5.9 NXP Semiconductors

5.9.1 NXP Semiconductors Profile

5.9.2 NXP Semiconductors Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 NXP Semiconductors Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

5.10 Trillium

5.10.1 Trillium Profile

5.10.2 Trillium Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Trillium Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Trillium Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Trillium Recent Developments

5.11 Secunet AG

5.11.1 Secunet AG Profile

5.11.2 Secunet AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Secunet AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Secunet AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Secunet AG Recent Developments

5.12 Security Innovation

5.12.1 Security Innovation Profile

5.12.2 Security Innovation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Security Innovation Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Security Innovation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Security Innovation Recent Developments

5.13 Symphony Teleca & Guardtime

5.13.1 Symphony Teleca & Guardtime Profile

5.13.2 Symphony Teleca & Guardtime Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Symphony Teleca & Guardtime Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Symphony Teleca & Guardtime Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Symphony Teleca & Guardtime Recent Developments

5.14 Utimaco GmbH

5.14.1 Utimaco GmbH Profile

5.14.2 Utimaco GmbH Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Utimaco GmbH Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Utimaco GmbH Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Utimaco GmbH Recent Developments 6 North America Automotive Cyber Security by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Automotive Cyber Security Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Automotive Cyber Security by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Automotive Cyber Security by Players and by Application

8.1 China Automotive Cyber Security Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Automotive Cyber Security by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Automotive Cyber Security Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cyber Security by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cyber Security Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Automotive Cyber Security Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

About US

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.