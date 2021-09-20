Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | Cummins Filtration, Royal Purple Synthetic Oil, Kellerstrass Oil

“

Key Players Mentioned:

Cummins Filtration, Royal Purple Synthetic Oil, Kellerstrass Oil, Ashburn Chemical Technologies, Dober, Cortec Corporation, Chemtex Speciality Limited, WEBA Technology Corp.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Organic Acid Automotive Coolant Additives

Phosphate Automotive Coolant Additives

Silicate Automotive Coolant Additives

Amine Automotive Coolant Additives



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Coolant Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Organic Acid Automotive Coolant Additives

1.2.3 Phosphate Automotive Coolant Additives

1.2.4 Silicate Automotive Coolant Additives

1.2.5 Amine Automotive Coolant Additives

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Coolant Additives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Coolant Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Coolant Additives Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Coolant Additives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Coolant Additives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Coolant Additives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Coolant Additives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Coolant Additives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Coolant Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Coolant Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Coolant Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Coolant Additives Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Coolant Additives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Automotive Coolant Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Coolant Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Coolant Additives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coolant Additives Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coolant Additives Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Coolant Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Coolant Additives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Coolant Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Coolant Additives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coolant Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coolant Additives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cummins Filtration

12.1.1 Cummins Filtration Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cummins Filtration Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cummins Filtration Automotive Coolant Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cummins Filtration Automotive Coolant Additives Products Offered

12.1.5 Cummins Filtration Recent Development

12.2 Royal Purple Synthetic Oil

12.2.1 Royal Purple Synthetic Oil Corporation Information

12.2.2 Royal Purple Synthetic Oil Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Royal Purple Synthetic Oil Automotive Coolant Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Royal Purple Synthetic Oil Automotive Coolant Additives Products Offered

12.2.5 Royal Purple Synthetic Oil Recent Development

12.3 Kellerstrass Oil

12.3.1 Kellerstrass Oil Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kellerstrass Oil Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kellerstrass Oil Automotive Coolant Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kellerstrass Oil Automotive Coolant Additives Products Offered

12.3.5 Kellerstrass Oil Recent Development

12.4 Ashburn Chemical Technologies

12.4.1 Ashburn Chemical Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ashburn Chemical Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ashburn Chemical Technologies Automotive Coolant Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ashburn Chemical Technologies Automotive Coolant Additives Products Offered

12.4.5 Ashburn Chemical Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Dober

12.5.1 Dober Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dober Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dober Automotive Coolant Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Dober Automotive Coolant Additives Products Offered

12.5.5 Dober Recent Development

12.6 Cortec Corporation

12.6.1 Cortec Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cortec Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cortec Corporation Automotive Coolant Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Cortec Corporation Automotive Coolant Additives Products Offered

12.6.5 Cortec Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Chemtex Speciality Limited

12.7.1 Chemtex Speciality Limited Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chemtex Speciality Limited Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Chemtex Speciality Limited Automotive Coolant Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chemtex Speciality Limited Automotive Coolant Additives Products Offered

12.7.5 Chemtex Speciality Limited Recent Development

12.8 WEBA Technology Corp.

12.8.1 WEBA Technology Corp. Corporation Information

12.8.2 WEBA Technology Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 WEBA Technology Corp. Automotive Coolant Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 WEBA Technology Corp. Automotive Coolant Additives Products Offered

12.8.5 WEBA Technology Corp. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Coolant Additives Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Coolant Additives Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Coolant Additives Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Coolant Additives Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Coolant Additives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”