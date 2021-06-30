Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2021 | Top Players: Rohm Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Rohm Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Atmel, TI Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Renesas Electronics

Market Segment by Product Type:

, Independent, Combination

Market Segment by Application:

, Body, Powertrain, Infotainment System

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver market

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Overview 1.1 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Product Overview 1.2 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Independent

1.2.2 Combination 1.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Revenue (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Price (2016-2021) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales and Revenue in 2020 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver as of 2020) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Status and Outlook by Region 3.1 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 3.2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver by Application 4.1 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Body

4.1.2 Powertrain

4.1.3 Infotainment System 4.2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027) 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver by Country 5.1 North America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 5.2 North America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver by Country 6.1 Europe Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 6.2 Europe Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver by Region 7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver by Country 8.1 Latin America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 8.2 Latin America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver by Country 9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Business 10.1 Rohm Semiconductor

10.1.1 Rohm Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rohm Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Rohm Semiconductor Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Rohm Semiconductor Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Products Offered

10.1.5 Rohm Semiconductor Recent Development 10.2 NXP Semiconductors

10.2.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.2.2 NXP Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Rohm Semiconductor Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Products Offered

10.2.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development 10.3 STMicroelectronics

10.3.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.3.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Products Offered

10.3.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development 10.4 Infineon Technologies

10.4.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 Infineon Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Infineon Technologies Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Products Offered

10.4.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development 10.5 ON Semiconductor

10.5.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.5.2 ON Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ON Semiconductor Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ON Semiconductor Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Products Offered

10.5.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development 10.6 Atmel

10.6.1 Atmel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Atmel Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Atmel Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Atmel Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Products Offered

10.6.5 Atmel Recent Development 10.7 TI Semiconductor

10.7.1 TI Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.7.2 TI Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 TI Semiconductor Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 TI Semiconductor Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Products Offered

10.7.5 TI Semiconductor Recent Development 10.8 Microchip Technology

10.8.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

10.8.2 Microchip Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Microchip Technology Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Microchip Technology Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Products Offered

10.8.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development 10.9 Renesas Electronics

10.9.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Renesas Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Renesas Electronics Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Renesas Electronics Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Products Offered

10.9.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Distributors 12.3 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

