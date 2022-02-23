Automotive Composites Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2022-2028 | ACP Composites, Clear Water Composites, Cytec Solvay Group

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Automotive Composites Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ACP Composites, Clear Water Composites, Cytec Solvay Group, DowAksa, Hexceloration, HITCO Carbon Composites, Johns Manvilleoration, Jushi Group, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Owens Corning, Polar Manufacturing, Protech Composites, Revchem Composites, Rock West Composites, Scott Bader, SGL Group, Teijin, Toho Tenax America, TORAY INDUSTRIES

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fibe

Resin



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Automotive Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Composites Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Composites Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Composites Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Composites Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Composites Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Composites Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Composites Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Composites in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Composites Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Composites Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Composites Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Composites Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Composites Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Composites Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Composites Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Fibe

2.1.2 Resin

2.2 Global Automotive Composites Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Composites Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Composites Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Composites Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Composites Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Composites Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Car

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global Automotive Composites Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Composites Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Composites Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Composites Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Composites Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Composites Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Composites Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Composites Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Composites Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Composites Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Composites Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Composites in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Composites Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Composites Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Composites Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Composites Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Composites Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Composites Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Composites Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Composites Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Composites Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Composites Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Composites Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Composites Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Composites Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ACP Composites

7.1.1 ACP Composites Corporation Information

7.1.2 ACP Composites Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ACP Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ACP Composites Automotive Composites Products Offered

7.1.5 ACP Composites Recent Development

7.2 Clear Water Composites

7.2.1 Clear Water Composites Corporation Information

7.2.2 Clear Water Composites Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Clear Water Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Clear Water Composites Automotive Composites Products Offered

7.2.5 Clear Water Composites Recent Development

7.3 Cytec Solvay Group

7.3.1 Cytec Solvay Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cytec Solvay Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cytec Solvay Group Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cytec Solvay Group Automotive Composites Products Offered

7.3.5 Cytec Solvay Group Recent Development

7.4 DowAksa

7.4.1 DowAksa Corporation Information

7.4.2 DowAksa Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DowAksa Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DowAksa Automotive Composites Products Offered

7.4.5 DowAksa Recent Development

7.5 Hexceloration

7.5.1 Hexceloration Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hexceloration Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hexceloration Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hexceloration Automotive Composites Products Offered

7.5.5 Hexceloration Recent Development

7.6 HITCO Carbon Composites

7.6.1 HITCO Carbon Composites Corporation Information

7.6.2 HITCO Carbon Composites Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 HITCO Carbon Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 HITCO Carbon Composites Automotive Composites Products Offered

7.6.5 HITCO Carbon Composites Recent Development

7.7 Johns Manvilleoration

7.7.1 Johns Manvilleoration Corporation Information

7.7.2 Johns Manvilleoration Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Johns Manvilleoration Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Johns Manvilleoration Automotive Composites Products Offered

7.7.5 Johns Manvilleoration Recent Development

7.8 Jushi Group

7.8.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jushi Group Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jushi Group Automotive Composites Products Offered

7.8.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

7.9 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

7.9.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Corporation Information

7.9.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Automotive Composites Products Offered

7.9.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Recent Development

7.10 Owens Corning

7.10.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

7.10.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Owens Corning Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Owens Corning Automotive Composites Products Offered

7.10.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.11 Polar Manufacturing

7.11.1 Polar Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.11.2 Polar Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Polar Manufacturing Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Polar Manufacturing Automotive Composites Products Offered

7.11.5 Polar Manufacturing Recent Development

7.12 Protech Composites

7.12.1 Protech Composites Corporation Information

7.12.2 Protech Composites Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Protech Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Protech Composites Products Offered

7.12.5 Protech Composites Recent Development

7.13 Revchem Composites

7.13.1 Revchem Composites Corporation Information

7.13.2 Revchem Composites Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Revchem Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Revchem Composites Products Offered

7.13.5 Revchem Composites Recent Development

7.14 Rock West Composites

7.14.1 Rock West Composites Corporation Information

7.14.2 Rock West Composites Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Rock West Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Rock West Composites Products Offered

7.14.5 Rock West Composites Recent Development

7.15 Scott Bader

7.15.1 Scott Bader Corporation Information

7.15.2 Scott Bader Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Scott Bader Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Scott Bader Products Offered

7.15.5 Scott Bader Recent Development

7.16 SGL Group

7.16.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

7.16.2 SGL Group Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SGL Group Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SGL Group Products Offered

7.16.5 SGL Group Recent Development

7.17 Teijin

7.17.1 Teijin Corporation Information

7.17.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Teijin Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Teijin Products Offered

7.17.5 Teijin Recent Development

7.18 Toho Tenax America

7.18.1 Toho Tenax America Corporation Information

7.18.2 Toho Tenax America Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Toho Tenax America Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Toho Tenax America Products Offered

7.18.5 Toho Tenax America Recent Development

7.19 TORAY INDUSTRIES

7.19.1 TORAY INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

7.19.2 TORAY INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 TORAY INDUSTRIES Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 TORAY INDUSTRIES Products Offered

7.19.5 TORAY INDUSTRIES Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Composites Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Composites Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Composites Distributors

8.3 Automotive Composites Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Composites Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Composites Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Composites Distributors

8.5 Automotive Composites Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

