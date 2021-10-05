Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating, Henkel

“

The report titled Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating, Henkel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, 3M, Arkema, BASF, DuPont, Huntsman, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Wacker-Chemie, Huntsman, Arkema Group, Lord, BASF, Ashland, ITW, Jowat, ThreeBond, Cytec Solvay

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solvent-based

Water-based



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants

1.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Solvent-based

1.2.3 Water-based

1.3 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.1.2 AkzoNobel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Axalta Coating

7.2.1 Axalta Coating Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.2.2 Axalta Coating Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Axalta Coating Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Axalta Coating Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Axalta Coating Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Henkel

7.3.1 Henkel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.3.2 Henkel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Henkel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 PPG

7.4.1 PPG Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.4.2 PPG Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.4.3 PPG Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 PPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 PPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sherwin-Williams

7.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 3M

7.6.1 3M Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.6.2 3M Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.6.3 3M Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Arkema

7.7.1 Arkema Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.7.2 Arkema Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Arkema Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 BASF

7.8.1 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.8.2 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.8.3 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 DuPont

7.9.1 DuPont Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.9.2 DuPont Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.9.3 DuPont Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Huntsman

7.10.1 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.10.2 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 H.B. Fuller

7.11.1 H.B. Fuller Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.11.2 H.B. Fuller Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.11.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 H.B. Fuller Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sika

7.12.1 Sika Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sika Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sika Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sika Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Wacker-Chemie

7.13.1 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Wacker-Chemie Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Wacker-Chemie Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Huntsman

7.14.1 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.14.2 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Arkema Group

7.15.1 Arkema Group Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.15.2 Arkema Group Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Arkema Group Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Arkema Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Arkema Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Lord

7.16.1 Lord Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.16.2 Lord Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Lord Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Lord Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Lord Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 BASF

7.17.1 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.17.2 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.17.3 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Ashland

7.18.1 Ashland Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ashland Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Ashland Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Ashland Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 ITW

7.19.1 ITW Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.19.2 ITW Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.19.3 ITW Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 ITW Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 ITW Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Jowat

7.20.1 Jowat Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.20.2 Jowat Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Jowat Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Jowat Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Jowat Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 ThreeBond

7.21.1 ThreeBond Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.21.2 ThreeBond Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.21.3 ThreeBond Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 ThreeBond Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 ThreeBond Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Cytec Solvay

7.22.1 Cytec Solvay Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Corporation Information

7.22.2 Cytec Solvay Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Cytec Solvay Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Cytec Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants

8.4 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Growth Drivers

10.3 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

