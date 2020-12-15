Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating, Henkel, PPG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Research Report: AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating, Henkel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, 3M, Arkema, BASF, DuPont, Huntsman

Types: Solvent-based

Water-based

Powder



Applications: OEMs

Refinish



The Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants

1.2 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Solvent-based

1.2.3 Water-based

1.2.4 Powder

1.3 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 OEMs

1.3.3 Refinish

1.4 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Industry

1.6 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Trends

2 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Business

6.1 AkzoNobel

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 AkzoNobel Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 AkzoNobel Products Offered

6.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

6.2 Axalta Coating

6.2.1 Axalta Coating Corporation Information

6.2.2 Axalta Coating Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Axalta Coating Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Axalta Coating Products Offered

6.2.5 Axalta Coating Recent Development

6.3 Henkel

6.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

6.3.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Henkel Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Henkel Products Offered

6.3.5 Henkel Recent Development

6.4 PPG

6.4.1 PPG Corporation Information

6.4.2 PPG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 PPG Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 PPG Products Offered

6.4.5 PPG Recent Development

6.5 Sherwin-Williams

6.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Products Offered

6.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

6.6 3M

6.6.1 3M Corporation Information

6.6.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 3M Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 3M Products Offered

6.6.5 3M Recent Development

6.7 Arkema

6.6.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.6.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Arkema Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Arkema Products Offered

6.7.5 Arkema Recent Development

6.8 BASF

6.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.8.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 BASF Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 BASF Products Offered

6.8.5 BASF Recent Development

6.9 DuPont

6.9.1 DuPont Corporation Information

6.9.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 DuPont Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 DuPont Products Offered

6.9.5 DuPont Recent Development

6.10 Huntsman

6.10.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

6.10.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Huntsman Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Huntsman Products Offered

6.10.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants

7.4 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Distributors List

8.3 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive coatings, adhesives, sealants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

