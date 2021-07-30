Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating, Henkel

“
The report titled Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating, Henkel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, 3M, Arkema, BASF, DuPont, Huntsman, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Wacker-Chemie, Huntsman, Arkema Group, Lord, BASF, Ashland, ITW, Jowat, ThreeBond, Cytec Solvay
Market Segmentation by Product: Solvent-based
Water-based
Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
The Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Solvent-based
1.2.3 Water-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production
2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 AkzoNobel
12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
12.1.2 AkzoNobel Overview
12.1.3 AkzoNobel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 AkzoNobel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments
12.2 Axalta Coating
12.2.1 Axalta Coating Corporation Information
12.2.2 Axalta Coating Overview
12.2.3 Axalta Coating Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Axalta Coating Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.2.5 Axalta Coating Recent Developments
12.3 Henkel
12.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.3.2 Henkel Overview
12.3.3 Henkel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Henkel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.3.5 Henkel Recent Developments
12.4 PPG
12.4.1 PPG Corporation Information
12.4.2 PPG Overview
12.4.3 PPG Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 PPG Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.4.5 PPG Recent Developments
12.5 Sherwin-Williams
12.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview
12.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments
12.6 3M
12.6.1 3M Corporation Information
12.6.2 3M Overview
12.6.3 3M Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 3M Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.6.5 3M Recent Developments
12.7 Arkema
12.7.1 Arkema Corporation Information
12.7.2 Arkema Overview
12.7.3 Arkema Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Arkema Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.7.5 Arkema Recent Developments
12.8 BASF
12.8.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.8.2 BASF Overview
12.8.3 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.8.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.9 DuPont
12.9.1 DuPont Corporation Information
12.9.2 DuPont Overview
12.9.3 DuPont Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 DuPont Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.9.5 DuPont Recent Developments
12.10 Huntsman
12.10.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.10.2 Huntsman Overview
12.10.3 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.10.5 Huntsman Recent Developments
12.11 H.B. Fuller
12.11.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
12.11.2 H.B. Fuller Overview
12.11.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 H.B. Fuller Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.11.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments
12.12 Sika
12.12.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sika Overview
12.12.3 Sika Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Sika Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.12.5 Sika Recent Developments
12.13 Wacker-Chemie
12.13.1 Wacker-Chemie Corporation Information
12.13.2 Wacker-Chemie Overview
12.13.3 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.13.5 Wacker-Chemie Recent Developments
12.14 Huntsman
12.14.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.14.2 Huntsman Overview
12.14.3 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.14.5 Huntsman Recent Developments
12.15 Arkema Group
12.15.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 Arkema Group Overview
12.15.3 Arkema Group Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Arkema Group Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.15.5 Arkema Group Recent Developments
12.16 Lord
12.16.1 Lord Corporation Information
12.16.2 Lord Overview
12.16.3 Lord Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Lord Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.16.5 Lord Recent Developments
12.17 BASF
12.17.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.17.2 BASF Overview
12.17.3 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.17.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.18 Ashland
12.18.1 Ashland Corporation Information
12.18.2 Ashland Overview
12.18.3 Ashland Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Ashland Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.18.5 Ashland Recent Developments
12.19 ITW
12.19.1 ITW Corporation Information
12.19.2 ITW Overview
12.19.3 ITW Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 ITW Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.19.5 ITW Recent Developments
12.20 Jowat
12.20.1 Jowat Corporation Information
12.20.2 Jowat Overview
12.20.3 Jowat Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Jowat Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.20.5 Jowat Recent Developments
12.21 ThreeBond
12.21.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information
12.21.2 ThreeBond Overview
12.21.3 ThreeBond Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 ThreeBond Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.21.5 ThreeBond Recent Developments
12.22 Cytec Solvay
12.22.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information
12.22.2 Cytec Solvay Overview
12.22.3 Cytec Solvay Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Cytec Solvay Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description
12.22.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Mode & Process
13.4 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Channels
13.4.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Distributors
13.5 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Industry Trends
14.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Drivers
14.3 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Challenges
14.4 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
