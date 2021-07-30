Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating, Henkel

“

The report titled Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating, Henkel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, 3M, Arkema, BASF, DuPont, Huntsman, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Wacker-Chemie, Huntsman, Arkema Group, Lord, BASF, Ashland, ITW, Jowat, ThreeBond, Cytec Solvay

The Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solvent-based

1.2.3 Water-based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production

2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 AkzoNobel

12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.1.3 AkzoNobel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AkzoNobel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.2 Axalta Coating

12.2.1 Axalta Coating Corporation Information

12.2.2 Axalta Coating Overview

12.2.3 Axalta Coating Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Axalta Coating Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.2.5 Axalta Coating Recent Developments

12.3 Henkel

12.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Henkel Overview

12.3.3 Henkel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Henkel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.3.5 Henkel Recent Developments

12.4 PPG

12.4.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.4.2 PPG Overview

12.4.3 PPG Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PPG Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.4.5 PPG Recent Developments

12.5 Sherwin-Williams

12.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

12.6 3M

12.6.1 3M Corporation Information

12.6.2 3M Overview

12.6.3 3M Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 3M Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.6.5 3M Recent Developments

12.7 Arkema

12.7.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.7.2 Arkema Overview

12.7.3 Arkema Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Arkema Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.7.5 Arkema Recent Developments

12.8 BASF

12.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF Overview

12.8.3 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.8.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.9 DuPont

12.9.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.9.2 DuPont Overview

12.9.3 DuPont Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 DuPont Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.9.5 DuPont Recent Developments

12.10 Huntsman

12.10.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.10.2 Huntsman Overview

12.10.3 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.10.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.11 H.B. Fuller

12.11.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.11.2 H.B. Fuller Overview

12.11.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 H.B. Fuller Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.11.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

12.12 Sika

12.12.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sika Overview

12.12.3 Sika Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sika Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.12.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.13 Wacker-Chemie

12.13.1 Wacker-Chemie Corporation Information

12.13.2 Wacker-Chemie Overview

12.13.3 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.13.5 Wacker-Chemie Recent Developments

12.14 Huntsman

12.14.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.14.2 Huntsman Overview

12.14.3 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.14.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.15 Arkema Group

12.15.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Arkema Group Overview

12.15.3 Arkema Group Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Arkema Group Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.15.5 Arkema Group Recent Developments

12.16 Lord

12.16.1 Lord Corporation Information

12.16.2 Lord Overview

12.16.3 Lord Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Lord Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.16.5 Lord Recent Developments

12.17 BASF

12.17.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.17.2 BASF Overview

12.17.3 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.17.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.18 Ashland

12.18.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.18.2 Ashland Overview

12.18.3 Ashland Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Ashland Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.18.5 Ashland Recent Developments

12.19 ITW

12.19.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.19.2 ITW Overview

12.19.3 ITW Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ITW Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.19.5 ITW Recent Developments

12.20 Jowat

12.20.1 Jowat Corporation Information

12.20.2 Jowat Overview

12.20.3 Jowat Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Jowat Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.20.5 Jowat Recent Developments

12.21 ThreeBond

12.21.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information

12.21.2 ThreeBond Overview

12.21.3 ThreeBond Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 ThreeBond Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.21.5 ThreeBond Recent Developments

12.22 Cytec Solvay

12.22.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information

12.22.2 Cytec Solvay Overview

12.22.3 Cytec Solvay Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Cytec Solvay Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Description

12.22.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Distributors

13.5 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Industry Trends

14.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Drivers

14.3 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Challenges

14.4 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

