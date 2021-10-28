Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027| OmniVision Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Samsung

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Outlook 2022 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market.

The research report on the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automotive CMOS Image Sensor research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Leading Players

OmniVision Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Samsung, Sony, STMicroelectronics, Himax Technologies, Canon, PIXELPLUS

Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Segmentation by Product

≥7.4M Resolution, 5.0-7.4M Resolution, 3.0-4.9M Resolution, 2.0-2.9M Resolution, <2.0M Resolution

Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Segmentation by Application

ADAS, Driver Support System, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market?

How will the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor 1.2 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 ≥7.4M Resolution

1.2.3 5.0-7.4M Resolution

1.2.4 3.0-4.9M Resolution

1.2.5 2.0-2.9M Resolution

1.2.6 <2.0M Resolution 1.3 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 ADAS

1.3.3 Driver Support System

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production

3.6.1 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 South Korea Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 OmniVision Technologies

7.1.1 OmniVision Technologies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Corporation Information

7.1.2 OmniVision Technologies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Product Portfolio

7.1.3 OmniVision Technologies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 OmniVision Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 OmniVision Technologies Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 ON Semiconductor

7.2.1 ON Semiconductor Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Corporation Information

7.2.2 ON Semiconductor Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ON Semiconductor Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ON Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 Samsung

7.3.1 Samsung Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Corporation Information

7.3.2 Samsung Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Samsung Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 Sony

7.4.1 Sony Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sony Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sony Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sony Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sony Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 STMicroelectronics

7.5.1 STMicroelectronics Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Corporation Information

7.5.2 STMicroelectronics Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Product Portfolio

7.5.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 Himax Technologies

7.6.1 Himax Technologies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Himax Technologies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Himax Technologies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Himax Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Himax Technologies Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 Canon

7.7.1 Canon Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Canon Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Canon Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Canon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Canon Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 PIXELPLUS

7.8.1 PIXELPLUS Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Corporation Information

7.8.2 PIXELPLUS Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Product Portfolio

7.8.3 PIXELPLUS Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 PIXELPLUS Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PIXELPLUS Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor 8.4 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Distributors List 9.3 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Industry Trends 10.2 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Growth Drivers 10.3 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Challenges 10.4 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 South Korea Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer