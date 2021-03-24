Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market – Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | OmniVision Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Samsung

QYResearch has recently published a research report titled, Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Market Report 2021. Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market: Major Players:

OmniVision Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Samsung, Sony, STMicroelectronics, Himax Technologies, Canon, PIXELPLUS

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market by Type:

≥7.4M Resolution

5.0-7.4M Resolution

3.0-4.9M Resolution

2.0-2.9M Resolution

<2.0M Resolution

Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market by Application:

ADAS

Driver Support System

Others

Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Forecast: This section has five chapters that provide forecast figures on the basis of different factors and type of market segmentation. It includes consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by type, consumption and production forecast by region, and revenue and production forecast of the global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor market.

Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market- TOC:

1 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Product Scope

1.2 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 ≥7.4M Resolution

1.2.3 5.0-7.4M Resolution

1.2.4 3.0-4.9M Resolution

1.2.5 2.0-2.9M Resolution

1.2.6 <2.0M Resolution

1.3 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 ADAS

1.3.3 Driver Support System

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive CMOS Image Sensor as of 2020)

3.4 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 138 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 138 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 248 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 248 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Business

12.1 OmniVision Technologies

12.1.1 OmniVision Technologies Corporation Information

12.1.2 OmniVision Technologies Business Overview

12.1.3 OmniVision Technologies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 OmniVision Technologies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Products Offered

12.1.5 OmniVision Technologies Recent Development

12.2 ON Semiconductor

12.2.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.2.2 ON Semiconductor Business Overview

12.2.3 ON Semiconductor Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ON Semiconductor Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Products Offered

12.2.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

12.3 Samsung

12.3.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.3.2 Samsung Business Overview

12.3.3 Samsung Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Samsung Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Products Offered

12.3.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.4 Sony

12.4.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sony Business Overview

12.4.3 Sony Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sony Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Products Offered

12.4.5 Sony Recent Development

12.5 STMicroelectronics

12.5.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.5.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview

12.5.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Products Offered

12.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.6 Himax Technologies

12.6.1 Himax Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Himax Technologies Business Overview

12.6.3 Himax Technologies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Himax Technologies Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Products Offered

12.6.5 Himax Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Canon

12.7.1 Canon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Canon Business Overview

12.7.3 Canon Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Canon Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Products Offered

12.7.5 Canon Recent Development

12.8 PIXELPLUS

12.8.1 PIXELPLUS Corporation Information

12.8.2 PIXELPLUS Business Overview

12.8.3 PIXELPLUS Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 PIXELPLUS Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Products Offered

12.8.5 PIXELPLUS Recent Development 13 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive CMOS Image Sensor

13.4 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Distributors List

14.3 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Trends

15.2 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Drivers

15.3 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

