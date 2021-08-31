Automotive Ceramics Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Morgan Advanced Materials, Kyocera, CeramTec

“

The report titled Global Automotive Ceramics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Ceramics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Ceramics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Ceramics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Ceramics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Ceramics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Ceramics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Ceramics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Ceramics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Ceramics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Ceramics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Ceramics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Morgan Advanced Materials, Kyocera, CeramTec, IBIDEN CO., Ltd., Corning Inc.,, Ceradyne Inc., Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd., Elan Technology, CoorsTek Solutions

Market Segmentation by Product:

Structural Ceramics

Functional Ceramics



Market Segmentation by Application:

Ceramic Sensors

Ceramic Engine Accessories

Ceramic Coatings

Others



The Automotive Ceramics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Ceramics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Ceramics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Ceramics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Ceramics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Ceramics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Ceramics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Ceramics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Ceramics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Structural Ceramics

1.2.3 Functional Ceramics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Ceramic Sensors

1.3.3 Ceramic Engine Accessories

1.3.4 Ceramic Coatings

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Ceramics Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Ceramics, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Ceramics Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Ceramics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Ceramics Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automotive Ceramics Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Ceramics Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Ceramics Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Ceramics Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Ceramics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Ceramics Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Ceramics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Ceramics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Ceramics Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Ceramics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Ceramics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Ceramics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Ceramics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Ceramics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Ceramics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Ceramics Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Ceramics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Ceramics Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Ceramics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Ceramics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Ceramics Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Ceramics Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Ceramics Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Ceramics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Ceramics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Ceramics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Automotive Ceramics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Automotive Ceramics Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Automotive Ceramics Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Automotive Ceramics Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Automotive Ceramics Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Ceramics Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Ceramics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Automotive Ceramics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Automotive Ceramics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Automotive Ceramics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Automotive Ceramics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Automotive Ceramics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Automotive Ceramics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Automotive Ceramics Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Automotive Ceramics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Automotive Ceramics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Automotive Ceramics Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Automotive Ceramics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Ceramics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Ceramics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Automotive Ceramics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Ceramics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Ceramics Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Ceramics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Ceramics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Ceramics Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Ceramics Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Ceramics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Ceramics Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Ceramics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Ceramics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Ceramics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Ceramics Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Ceramics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Ceramics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ceramics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ceramics Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ceramics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Ceramics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.2 Kyocera

12.2.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kyocera Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Kyocera Automotive Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kyocera Automotive Ceramics Products Offered

12.2.5 Kyocera Recent Development

12.3 CeramTec

12.3.1 CeramTec Corporation Information

12.3.2 CeramTec Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CeramTec Automotive Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CeramTec Automotive Ceramics Products Offered

12.3.5 CeramTec Recent Development

12.4 IBIDEN CO., Ltd.

12.4.1 IBIDEN CO., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 IBIDEN CO., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IBIDEN CO., Ltd. Automotive Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 IBIDEN CO., Ltd. Automotive Ceramics Products Offered

12.4.5 IBIDEN CO., Ltd. Recent Development

12.5 Corning Inc.,

12.5.1 Corning Inc., Corporation Information

12.5.2 Corning Inc., Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Corning Inc., Automotive Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Corning Inc., Automotive Ceramics Products Offered

12.5.5 Corning Inc., Recent Development

12.6 Ceradyne Inc.

12.6.1 Ceradyne Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ceradyne Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ceradyne Inc. Automotive Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ceradyne Inc. Automotive Ceramics Products Offered

12.6.5 Ceradyne Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials

12.7.1 Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials Corporation Information

12.7.2 Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials Automotive Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials Automotive Ceramics Products Offered

12.7.5 Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials Recent Development

12.8 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

12.8.1 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies Automotive Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies Automotive Ceramics Products Offered

12.8.5 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd.

12.9.1 Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd. Automotive Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd. Automotive Ceramics Products Offered

12.9.5 Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd. Recent Development

12.10 Elan Technology

12.10.1 Elan Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 Elan Technology Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Elan Technology Automotive Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Elan Technology Automotive Ceramics Products Offered

12.10.5 Elan Technology Recent Development

12.11 Morgan Advanced Materials

12.11.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Corporation Information

12.11.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Automotive Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Automotive Ceramics Products Offered

12.11.5 Morgan Advanced Materials Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Ceramics Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Ceramics Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Ceramics Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Ceramics Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Ceramics Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”