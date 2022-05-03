Automotive Cast Aluminum Market 2022- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size| Trends| Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2028 |Nemak, Ryobi, Ahresty

Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 55750 Million By 2027, From US$ 46150 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 2.5% During 2021-2027
QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Automotive Cast Aluminum market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
The competitive landscape of the global Automotive Cast Aluminum market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Automotive Cast Aluminum market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Research Report: Nemak, Ryobi, Ahresty, Georg Fischer, Guangdong Hongtu, IKD, Wencan, Paisheng Technology, Xusheng
Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market by Type: Aluminum Alloy 319, Aluminum Alloy 383, Aluminum Alloy 356/356P, Others
Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market by Application: Powertrain, Vehicle Structures, E-Mobility Components, Others
The Automotive Cast Aluminum market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Automotive Cast Aluminum market. In this chapter of the Automotive Cast Aluminum report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Automotive Cast Aluminum report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.
The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.
Table of Contents
1 Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Cast Aluminum Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Aluminum Alloy 319
1.2.2 Aluminum Alloy 383
1.2.3 Aluminum Alloy 356/356P
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Cast Aluminum Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Cast Aluminum Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Cast Aluminum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Cast Aluminum as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Cast Aluminum Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Cast Aluminum Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Cast Aluminum Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum by Application
4.1 Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Powertrain
4.1.2 Vehicle Structures
4.1.3 E-Mobility Components
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Cast Aluminum by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Cast Aluminum Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Cast Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Cast Aluminum by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Cast Aluminum Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Cast Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cast Aluminum by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cast Aluminum Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cast Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Cast Aluminum by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Cast Aluminum Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Cast Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cast Aluminum by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cast Aluminum Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cast Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Cast Aluminum Business
10.1 Nemak
10.1.1 Nemak Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nemak Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Nemak Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Nemak Automotive Cast Aluminum Products Offered
10.1.5 Nemak Recent Development
10.2 Ryobi
10.2.1 Ryobi Corporation Information
10.2.2 Ryobi Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Ryobi Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Ryobi Automotive Cast Aluminum Products Offered
10.2.5 Ryobi Recent Development
10.3 Ahresty
10.3.1 Ahresty Corporation Information
10.3.2 Ahresty Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Ahresty Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Ahresty Automotive Cast Aluminum Products Offered
10.3.5 Ahresty Recent Development
10.4 Georg Fischer
10.4.1 Georg Fischer Corporation Information
10.4.2 Georg Fischer Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Georg Fischer Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Georg Fischer Automotive Cast Aluminum Products Offered
10.4.5 Georg Fischer Recent Development
10.5 Guangdong Hongtu
10.5.1 Guangdong Hongtu Corporation Information
10.5.2 Guangdong Hongtu Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Guangdong Hongtu Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Guangdong Hongtu Automotive Cast Aluminum Products Offered
10.5.5 Guangdong Hongtu Recent Development
10.6 IKD
10.6.1 IKD Corporation Information
10.6.2 IKD Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 IKD Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 IKD Automotive Cast Aluminum Products Offered
10.6.5 IKD Recent Development
10.7 Wencan
10.7.1 Wencan Corporation Information
10.7.2 Wencan Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Wencan Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Wencan Automotive Cast Aluminum Products Offered
10.7.5 Wencan Recent Development
10.8 Paisheng Technology
10.8.1 Paisheng Technology Corporation Information
10.8.2 Paisheng Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Paisheng Technology Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Paisheng Technology Automotive Cast Aluminum Products Offered
10.8.5 Paisheng Technology Recent Development
10.9 Xusheng
10.9.1 Xusheng Corporation Information
10.9.2 Xusheng Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Xusheng Automotive Cast Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Xusheng Automotive Cast Aluminum Products Offered
10.9.5 Xusheng Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Cast Aluminum Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Cast Aluminum Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Cast Aluminum Distributors
12.3 Automotive Cast Aluminum Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer*
