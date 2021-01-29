Automotive Camera Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027ZF (TRW), Continental, Autoliv

Automotive camera is to help the person monitoring vehicles and interior surroundings of automotive electronic equipment. It includes the driving recorder, ADAS, whole vehicle monitoring (internal and external), parking assist, ACC, etc. As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of Automotive Camera etc. in the international market, the current demand for Automotive Camera product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Europe and North America, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Automotive Camera Market The global Automotive Camera market size is projected to reach US$ 19190 million by 2026, from US$ 3262.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Automotive Camera Scope and Segment Automotive Camera market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Bosch, ZF (TRW), Continental, Autoliv, Magna Electronics Holly, Mcnex, Panasonic, Aisin, Delphi, Valeo, Sekonix, SMK Electronics, Hella, AEi Boston, 3hvision, LG, Pioneer Electronics, Leopold Kostal GmbH, Candid, Steelmate Co, Truly Semiconductors, Foryou Group, Whetron
Automotive Camera Breakdown Data by Type
In-Vehicle Camera, Side View Camera, Rear View Camera, AVMS Camera, Driving Recorder, Other
Automotive Camera Breakdown Data by Application
OEMs, Aftermarket Regional and Country-level Analysis The Automotive Camera market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Automotive Camera market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Automotive Camera Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Camera Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Camera Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 In-Vehicle Camera
1.2.3 Side View Camera
1.2.4 Rear View Camera
1.2.5 AVMS Camera
1.2.6 Driving Recorder
1.2.7 Other 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Camera Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 OEMs
1.3.3 Aftermarket 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Automotive Camera Production 2.1 Global Automotive Camera Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Automotive Camera Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Automotive Camera Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Camera Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Camera Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Automotive Camera Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Automotive Camera Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Automotive Camera Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Automotive Camera Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Automotive Camera Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Camera Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Camera Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Automotive Camera Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Camera Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Camera Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Automotive Camera Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Camera Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Camera Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive Camera Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Camera Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Camera Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Camera Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Automotive Camera Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Camera Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Camera Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Camera Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Automotive Camera Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Automotive Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Automotive Camera Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Automotive Camera Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Automotive Camera Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Camera Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Camera Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Automotive Camera Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Automotive Camera Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Camera Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Camera Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Automotive Camera Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Automotive Camera Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Camera Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Automotive Camera Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Automotive Camera Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Camera Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Automotive Camera Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Automotive Camera Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Automotive Camera Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Automotive Camera Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Automotive Camera Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Automotive Camera Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Automotive Camera Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Automotive Camera Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Camera Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Automotive Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Automotive Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Automotive Camera Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Automotive Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Automotive Camera Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Automotive Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Automotive Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Camera Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Automotive Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Automotive Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Automotive Camera Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Automotive Camera Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Automotive Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Automotive Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Camera Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Camera Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Automotive Camera Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Automotive Camera Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Bosch
12.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bosch Overview
12.1.3 Bosch Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bosch Automotive Camera Product Description
12.1.5 Bosch Related Developments 12.2 ZF (TRW)
12.2.1 ZF (TRW) Corporation Information
12.2.2 ZF (TRW) Overview
12.2.3 ZF (TRW) Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ZF (TRW) Automotive Camera Product Description
12.2.5 ZF (TRW) Related Developments 12.3 Continental
12.3.1 Continental Corporation Information
12.3.2 Continental Overview
12.3.3 Continental Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Continental Automotive Camera Product Description
12.3.5 Continental Related Developments 12.4 Autoliv
12.4.1 Autoliv Corporation Information
12.4.2 Autoliv Overview
12.4.3 Autoliv Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Autoliv Automotive Camera Product Description
12.4.5 Autoliv Related Developments 12.5 Magna Electronics Holly
12.5.1 Magna Electronics Holly Corporation Information
12.5.2 Magna Electronics Holly Overview
12.5.3 Magna Electronics Holly Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Magna Electronics Holly Automotive Camera Product Description
12.5.5 Magna Electronics Holly Related Developments 12.6 Mcnex
12.6.1 Mcnex Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mcnex Overview
12.6.3 Mcnex Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Mcnex Automotive Camera Product Description
12.6.5 Mcnex Related Developments 12.7 Panasonic
12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.7.2 Panasonic Overview
12.7.3 Panasonic Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Panasonic Automotive Camera Product Description
12.7.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.8 Aisin
12.8.1 Aisin Corporation Information
12.8.2 Aisin Overview
12.8.3 Aisin Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Aisin Automotive Camera Product Description
12.8.5 Aisin Related Developments 12.9 Delphi
12.9.1 Delphi Corporation Information
12.9.2 Delphi Overview
12.9.3 Delphi Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Delphi Automotive Camera Product Description
12.9.5 Delphi Related Developments 12.10 Valeo
12.10.1 Valeo Corporation Information
12.10.2 Valeo Overview
12.10.3 Valeo Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Valeo Automotive Camera Product Description
12.10.5 Valeo Related Developments 12.11 Sekonix
12.11.1 Sekonix Corporation Information
12.11.2 Sekonix Overview
12.11.3 Sekonix Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Sekonix Automotive Camera Product Description
12.11.5 Sekonix Related Developments 12.12 SMK Electronics
12.12.1 SMK Electronics Corporation Information
12.12.2 SMK Electronics Overview
12.12.3 SMK Electronics Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 SMK Electronics Automotive Camera Product Description
12.12.5 SMK Electronics Related Developments 12.13 Hella
12.13.1 Hella Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hella Overview
12.13.3 Hella Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Hella Automotive Camera Product Description
12.13.5 Hella Related Developments 12.14 AEi Boston
12.14.1 AEi Boston Corporation Information
12.14.2 AEi Boston Overview
12.14.3 AEi Boston Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 AEi Boston Automotive Camera Product Description
12.14.5 AEi Boston Related Developments 12.15 3hvision
12.15.1 3hvision Corporation Information
12.15.2 3hvision Overview
12.15.3 3hvision Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 3hvision Automotive Camera Product Description
12.15.5 3hvision Related Developments 12.16 LG
12.16.1 LG Corporation Information
12.16.2 LG Overview
12.16.3 LG Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 LG Automotive Camera Product Description
12.16.5 LG Related Developments 12.17 Pioneer Electronics
12.17.1 Pioneer Electronics Corporation Information
12.17.2 Pioneer Electronics Overview
12.17.3 Pioneer Electronics Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Pioneer Electronics Automotive Camera Product Description
12.17.5 Pioneer Electronics Related Developments 12.18 Leopold Kostal GmbH
12.18.1 Leopold Kostal GmbH Corporation Information
12.18.2 Leopold Kostal GmbH Overview
12.18.3 Leopold Kostal GmbH Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Leopold Kostal GmbH Automotive Camera Product Description
12.18.5 Leopold Kostal GmbH Related Developments 12.19 Candid
12.19.1 Candid Corporation Information
12.19.2 Candid Overview
12.19.3 Candid Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Candid Automotive Camera Product Description
12.19.5 Candid Related Developments 12.20 Steelmate Co
12.20.1 Steelmate Co Corporation Information
12.20.2 Steelmate Co Overview
12.20.3 Steelmate Co Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Steelmate Co Automotive Camera Product Description
12.20.5 Steelmate Co Related Developments 8.21 Truly Semiconductors
12.21.1 Truly Semiconductors Corporation Information
12.21.2 Truly Semiconductors Overview
12.21.3 Truly Semiconductors Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Truly Semiconductors Automotive Camera Product Description
12.21.5 Truly Semiconductors Related Developments 12.22 Foryou Group
12.22.1 Foryou Group Corporation Information
12.22.2 Foryou Group Overview
12.22.3 Foryou Group Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Foryou Group Automotive Camera Product Description
12.22.5 Foryou Group Related Developments 12.23 Whetron
12.23.1 Whetron Corporation Information
12.23.2 Whetron Overview
12.23.3 Whetron Automotive Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Whetron Automotive Camera Product Description
12.23.5 Whetron Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Automotive Camera Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Automotive Camera Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Automotive Camera Production Mode & Process 13.4 Automotive Camera Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Automotive Camera Sales Channels
13.4.2 Automotive Camera Distributors 13.5 Automotive Camera Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Automotive Camera Industry Trends 14.2 Automotive Camera Market Drivers 14.3 Automotive Camera Market Challenges 14.4 Automotive Camera Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Camera Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
