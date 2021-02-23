Automotive Braking Parts Market to Develop New Growth Story | Continental AG, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Automotive Braking Parts market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Automotive Braking Parts market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Automotive Braking Parts market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Automotive Braking Parts Market are: Continental AG, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO, AISIN SEIKI, Borg Warner, FTE Automotive, Hyundai Mobis, Nissin Kogya Co., Hitachi Ltd.,, Brakes India, Haldex Group, Federal Mogul LLC., Hella Pagid GmbH, Hutchinson SA, Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd., Nisshinbo Brake Inc., MAT Holdings, TMD Friction Holdings GmbH, ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd., Meritor, Inc., Mando Corporation, ADVICS CO., LTD., EXEDY Corporation, Knorr Bremse AG

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2759325/global-automotive-braking-parts-sales-market

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Automotive Braking Parts market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Automotive Braking Parts market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Automotive Braking Parts market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Automotive Braking Parts Market by Type Segments:

Brake Lines, Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes, Brake Calipers, Pistons

Global Automotive Braking Parts Market by Application Segments:

Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Braking Parts Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Braking Parts Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Braking Parts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Brake Lines

1.2.3 Disc Brakes

1.2.4 Drum Brakes

1.2.5 Brake Calipers

1.2.6 Pistons

1.3 Automotive Braking Parts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.3 Passenger Vehicle

1.4 Automotive Braking Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Braking Parts Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Braking Parts Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Automotive Braking Parts Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Braking Parts Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Braking Parts Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Braking Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Braking Parts Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Automotive Braking Parts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Braking Parts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Automotive Braking Parts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Braking Parts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Braking Parts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Automotive Braking Parts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Automotive Braking Parts Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Braking Parts Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Braking Parts Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Braking Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Braking Parts as of 2020)

3.4 Global Automotive Braking Parts Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Braking Parts Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Automotive Braking Parts Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Braking Parts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Braking Parts Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Braking Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Braking Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Braking Parts Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Automotive Braking Parts Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Braking Parts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Braking Parts Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Braking Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Braking Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Braking Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Braking Parts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Automotive Braking Parts Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Automotive Braking Parts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Automotive Braking Parts Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Braking Parts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Automotive Braking Parts Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Automotive Braking Parts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Automotive Braking Parts Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Automotive Braking Parts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive Braking Parts Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Braking Parts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Automotive Braking Parts Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Automotive Braking Parts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Automotive Braking Parts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Automotive Braking Parts Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Braking Parts Business

12.1 Continental AG

12.1.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Continental AG Business Overview

12.1.3 Continental AG Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Continental AG Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development

12.2 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.2.3 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.2.5 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.3.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Business Overview

12.3.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Development

12.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.4.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Business Overview

12.4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.4.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

12.5 WABCO

12.5.1 WABCO Corporation Information

12.5.2 WABCO Business Overview

12.5.3 WABCO Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 WABCO Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.5.5 WABCO Recent Development

12.6 AISIN SEIKI

12.6.1 AISIN SEIKI Corporation Information

12.6.2 AISIN SEIKI Business Overview

12.6.3 AISIN SEIKI Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 AISIN SEIKI Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.6.5 AISIN SEIKI Recent Development

12.7 Borg Warner

12.7.1 Borg Warner Corporation Information

12.7.2 Borg Warner Business Overview

12.7.3 Borg Warner Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Borg Warner Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.7.5 Borg Warner Recent Development

12.8 FTE Automotive

12.8.1 FTE Automotive Corporation Information

12.8.2 FTE Automotive Business Overview

12.8.3 FTE Automotive Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 FTE Automotive Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.8.5 FTE Automotive Recent Development

12.9 Hyundai Mobis

12.9.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview

12.9.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.9.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

12.10 Nissin Kogya Co.

12.10.1 Nissin Kogya Co. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nissin Kogya Co. Business Overview

12.10.3 Nissin Kogya Co. Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nissin Kogya Co. Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.10.5 Nissin Kogya Co. Recent Development

12.11 Hitachi Ltd.,

12.11.1 Hitachi Ltd., Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hitachi Ltd., Business Overview

12.11.3 Hitachi Ltd., Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hitachi Ltd., Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.11.5 Hitachi Ltd., Recent Development

12.12 Brakes India

12.12.1 Brakes India Corporation Information

12.12.2 Brakes India Business Overview

12.12.3 Brakes India Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Brakes India Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.12.5 Brakes India Recent Development

12.13 Haldex Group

12.13.1 Haldex Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Haldex Group Business Overview

12.13.3 Haldex Group Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Haldex Group Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.13.5 Haldex Group Recent Development

12.14 Federal Mogul LLC.

12.14.1 Federal Mogul LLC. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Federal Mogul LLC. Business Overview

12.14.3 Federal Mogul LLC. Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Federal Mogul LLC. Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.14.5 Federal Mogul LLC. Recent Development

12.15 Hella Pagid GmbH

12.15.1 Hella Pagid GmbH Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hella Pagid GmbH Business Overview

12.15.3 Hella Pagid GmbH Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hella Pagid GmbH Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.15.5 Hella Pagid GmbH Recent Development

12.16 Hutchinson SA

12.16.1 Hutchinson SA Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hutchinson SA Business Overview

12.16.3 Hutchinson SA Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Hutchinson SA Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.16.5 Hutchinson SA Recent Development

12.17 Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd.

12.17.1 Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd. Business Overview

12.17.3 Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd. Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd. Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.17.5 Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd. Recent Development

12.18 Nisshinbo Brake Inc.

12.18.1 Nisshinbo Brake Inc. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Nisshinbo Brake Inc. Business Overview

12.18.3 Nisshinbo Brake Inc. Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Nisshinbo Brake Inc. Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.18.5 Nisshinbo Brake Inc. Recent Development

12.19 MAT Holdings

12.19.1 MAT Holdings Corporation Information

12.19.2 MAT Holdings Business Overview

12.19.3 MAT Holdings Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 MAT Holdings Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.19.5 MAT Holdings Recent Development

12.20 TMD Friction Holdings GmbH

12.20.1 TMD Friction Holdings GmbH Corporation Information

12.20.2 TMD Friction Holdings GmbH Business Overview

12.20.3 TMD Friction Holdings GmbH Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 TMD Friction Holdings GmbH Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.20.5 TMD Friction Holdings GmbH Recent Development

12.21 ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

12.21.1 ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.21.2 ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview

12.21.3 ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd. Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd. Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.21.5 ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

12.22 BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd.

12.22.1 BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.22.2 BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview

12.22.3 BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.22.5 BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

12.23 Meritor, Inc.

12.23.1 Meritor, Inc. Corporation Information

12.23.2 Meritor, Inc. Business Overview

12.23.3 Meritor, Inc. Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Meritor, Inc. Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.23.5 Meritor, Inc. Recent Development

12.24 Mando Corporation

12.24.1 Mando Corporation Corporation Information

12.24.2 Mando Corporation Business Overview

12.24.3 Mando Corporation Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Mando Corporation Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.24.5 Mando Corporation Recent Development

12.25 ADVICS CO., LTD.

12.25.1 ADVICS CO., LTD. Corporation Information

12.25.2 ADVICS CO., LTD. Business Overview

12.25.3 ADVICS CO., LTD. Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 ADVICS CO., LTD. Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.25.5 ADVICS CO., LTD. Recent Development

12.26 EXEDY Corporation

12.26.1 EXEDY Corporation Corporation Information

12.26.2 EXEDY Corporation Business Overview

12.26.3 EXEDY Corporation Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 EXEDY Corporation Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.26.5 EXEDY Corporation Recent Development

12.27 Knorr Bremse AG

12.27.1 Knorr Bremse AG Corporation Information

12.27.2 Knorr Bremse AG Business Overview

12.27.3 Knorr Bremse AG Automotive Braking Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Knorr Bremse AG Automotive Braking Parts Products Offered

12.27.5 Knorr Bremse AG Recent Development 13 Automotive Braking Parts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive Braking Parts Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Braking Parts

13.4 Automotive Braking Parts Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive Braking Parts Distributors List

14.3 Automotive Braking Parts Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive Braking Parts Market Trends

15.2 Automotive Braking Parts Drivers

15.3 Automotive Braking Parts Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive Braking Parts Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2759325/global-automotive-braking-parts-sales-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Automotive Braking Parts market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Automotive Braking Parts market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Automotive Braking Parts markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Automotive Braking Parts market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Automotive Braking Parts market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Automotive Braking Parts market.

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4000):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/30deb3d71f7ab9226e06519abbe0f717,0,1,global-automotive-braking-parts-sales-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.