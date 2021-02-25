Automotive Brake Drum Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Continental, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), STEMCO

“
The report titled Global Automotive Brake Drum Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Brake Drum market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Brake Drum market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Brake Drum market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Brake Drum market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Brake Drum report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Brake Drum report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Brake Drum market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Brake Drum market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Brake Drum market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Brake Drum market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Brake Drum market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Continental, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), STEMCO, TRW, Aisin Takaoka, BPW, Brembo, Meritor, Accuride Wheel End Solutions, Sharp Group, Bendix, ACDelco, Webb, LPR, Centric, SJ, Brake Parts Inc, Dura Brake, Longji Machinery, Hongma, Fubang V-Ti, Winhere, AIRUI, JAC, Laizhou Sanli, Xiangyang Juxin
Market Segmentation by Product: Investment Casting
Sand Casting
Die Casting
Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
The Automotive Brake Drum Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Brake Drum market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Brake Drum market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Brake Drum market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Brake Drum industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Brake Drum market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Brake Drum market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Brake Drum market?
Table of Contents:
1 Automotive Brake Drum Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Brake Drum Product Scope
1.2 Automotive Brake Drum Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Investment Casting
1.2.3 Sand Casting
1.2.4 Die Casting
1.3 Automotive Brake Drum Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle
1.3.3 Passenger Vehicle
1.4 Automotive Brake Drum Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Brake Drum Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Automotive Brake Drum Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Automotive Brake Drum Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive Brake Drum Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Automotive Brake Drum Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive Brake Drum Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Brake Drum Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Automotive Brake Drum Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Automotive Brake Drum Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Brake Drum Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Brake Drum Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Brake Drum as of 2020)
3.4 Global Automotive Brake Drum Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Brake Drum Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Automotive Brake Drum Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Brake Drum Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Brake Drum Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Brake Drum Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Automotive Brake Drum Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Automotive Brake Drum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Automotive Brake Drum Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Automotive Brake Drum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Automotive Brake Drum Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Automotive Brake Drum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Automotive Brake Drum Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Automotive Brake Drum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Automotive Brake Drum Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Brake Drum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Automotive Brake Drum Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Automotive Brake Drum Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Automotive Brake Drum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Automotive Brake Drum Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Brake Drum Business
12.1 Continental
12.1.1 Continental Corporation Information
12.1.2 Continental Business Overview
12.1.3 Continental Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Continental Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.1.5 Continental Recent Development
12.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
12.2.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information
12.2.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Business Overview
12.2.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.2.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Recent Development
12.3 STEMCO
12.3.1 STEMCO Corporation Information
12.3.2 STEMCO Business Overview
12.3.3 STEMCO Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 STEMCO Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.3.5 STEMCO Recent Development
12.4 TRW
12.4.1 TRW Corporation Information
12.4.2 TRW Business Overview
12.4.3 TRW Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 TRW Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.4.5 TRW Recent Development
12.5 Aisin Takaoka
12.5.1 Aisin Takaoka Corporation Information
12.5.2 Aisin Takaoka Business Overview
12.5.3 Aisin Takaoka Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Aisin Takaoka Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.5.5 Aisin Takaoka Recent Development
12.6 BPW
12.6.1 BPW Corporation Information
12.6.2 BPW Business Overview
12.6.3 BPW Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 BPW Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.6.5 BPW Recent Development
12.7 Brembo
12.7.1 Brembo Corporation Information
12.7.2 Brembo Business Overview
12.7.3 Brembo Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Brembo Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.7.5 Brembo Recent Development
12.8 Meritor
12.8.1 Meritor Corporation Information
12.8.2 Meritor Business Overview
12.8.3 Meritor Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Meritor Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.8.5 Meritor Recent Development
12.9 Accuride Wheel End Solutions
12.9.1 Accuride Wheel End Solutions Corporation Information
12.9.2 Accuride Wheel End Solutions Business Overview
12.9.3 Accuride Wheel End Solutions Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Accuride Wheel End Solutions Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.9.5 Accuride Wheel End Solutions Recent Development
12.10 Sharp Group
12.10.1 Sharp Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Sharp Group Business Overview
12.10.3 Sharp Group Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Sharp Group Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.10.5 Sharp Group Recent Development
12.11 Bendix
12.11.1 Bendix Corporation Information
12.11.2 Bendix Business Overview
12.11.3 Bendix Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Bendix Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.11.5 Bendix Recent Development
12.12 ACDelco
12.12.1 ACDelco Corporation Information
12.12.2 ACDelco Business Overview
12.12.3 ACDelco Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 ACDelco Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.12.5 ACDelco Recent Development
12.13 Webb
12.13.1 Webb Corporation Information
12.13.2 Webb Business Overview
12.13.3 Webb Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Webb Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.13.5 Webb Recent Development
12.14 LPR
12.14.1 LPR Corporation Information
12.14.2 LPR Business Overview
12.14.3 LPR Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 LPR Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.14.5 LPR Recent Development
12.15 Centric
12.15.1 Centric Corporation Information
12.15.2 Centric Business Overview
12.15.3 Centric Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Centric Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.15.5 Centric Recent Development
12.16 SJ
12.16.1 SJ Corporation Information
12.16.2 SJ Business Overview
12.16.3 SJ Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 SJ Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.16.5 SJ Recent Development
12.17 Brake Parts Inc
12.17.1 Brake Parts Inc Corporation Information
12.17.2 Brake Parts Inc Business Overview
12.17.3 Brake Parts Inc Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Brake Parts Inc Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.17.5 Brake Parts Inc Recent Development
12.18 Dura Brake
12.18.1 Dura Brake Corporation Information
12.18.2 Dura Brake Business Overview
12.18.3 Dura Brake Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Dura Brake Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.18.5 Dura Brake Recent Development
12.19 Longji Machinery
12.19.1 Longji Machinery Corporation Information
12.19.2 Longji Machinery Business Overview
12.19.3 Longji Machinery Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Longji Machinery Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.19.5 Longji Machinery Recent Development
12.20 Hongma
12.20.1 Hongma Corporation Information
12.20.2 Hongma Business Overview
12.20.3 Hongma Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Hongma Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.20.5 Hongma Recent Development
12.21 Fubang V-Ti
12.21.1 Fubang V-Ti Corporation Information
12.21.2 Fubang V-Ti Business Overview
12.21.3 Fubang V-Ti Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Fubang V-Ti Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.21.5 Fubang V-Ti Recent Development
12.22 Winhere
12.22.1 Winhere Corporation Information
12.22.2 Winhere Business Overview
12.22.3 Winhere Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Winhere Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.22.5 Winhere Recent Development
12.23 AIRUI
12.23.1 AIRUI Corporation Information
12.23.2 AIRUI Business Overview
12.23.3 AIRUI Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 AIRUI Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.23.5 AIRUI Recent Development
12.24 JAC
12.24.1 JAC Corporation Information
12.24.2 JAC Business Overview
12.24.3 JAC Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 JAC Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.24.5 JAC Recent Development
12.25 Laizhou Sanli
12.25.1 Laizhou Sanli Corporation Information
12.25.2 Laizhou Sanli Business Overview
12.25.3 Laizhou Sanli Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Laizhou Sanli Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.25.5 Laizhou Sanli Recent Development
12.26 Xiangyang Juxin
12.26.1 Xiangyang Juxin Corporation Information
12.26.2 Xiangyang Juxin Business Overview
12.26.3 Xiangyang Juxin Automotive Brake Drum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Xiangyang Juxin Automotive Brake Drum Products Offered
12.26.5 Xiangyang Juxin Recent Development
13 Automotive Brake Drum Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Automotive Brake Drum Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Brake Drum
13.4 Automotive Brake Drum Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Automotive Brake Drum Distributors List
14.3 Automotive Brake Drum Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Automotive Brake Drum Market Trends
15.2 Automotive Brake Drum Drivers
15.3 Automotive Brake Drum Market Challenges
15.4 Automotive Brake Drum Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
