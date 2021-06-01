Automotive Biofuels Market Competitive Share & Forecast 2021|INEOS Enterprises, Neste, Renewable Energy

The report presents an authentic and accurate research study on the global Automotive Biofuels market on the basis of qualitative and quantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that is likely to have a major influence on the global Automotive Biofuels market growth.
Besides that, the report offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and the behavior of the market players. This way, market participants can get familiar with the current and future competitive scenario of the global Automotive Biofuels market and take up strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage. The market analysts have done an extensive study with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. As a whole, this report can prove to be a handy instrument for the market players to obtain deep insights into the global Automotive Biofuels market and understand the key prospects and opportunities to raise their profit margins.
Insight into Competitive Landscape
Market players need to have a complete picture of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Biofuels market as it forms an essential tool for them to plan their future strategies accordingly. The report puts forth the key sustainability strategies taken up by the companies and the impact they are likely to have on the global Automotive Biofuelsmarket competition.The report helps the competitors to capitalize on opportunities in the global Automotive Biofuelsmarket and cope up with the existing competition. This will eventually help them to make sound business decisions and generate maximum revenue.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
ADM, INEOS Enterprises, Neste, Renewable Energy, Aemetis, AJ Oleo Industries, Algenol, Bangchak Petroleum, Chemrez Technologies, Copersucar, Ekarat Pattana, Gevo, GranBio, North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited, Pacific Ethanol, Patum Vegetable Oil, Petro Green, POET, PT Darmex Biofuel, PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk, PT Molindo Raya Industrial, PTT, Pure Essence International, Red Rock
Market Segments and Segmental Analysis
The segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global Automotive Biofuels market into product type, application, end-user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the global Automotive Biofuels market.
Market Segment by Product Type
, Ethanol, Biodiesel
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle
TOC
1 Automotive Biofuels Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Biofuels Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Biofuels Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Ethanol
1.2.2 Biodiesel
1.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Biofuels Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Biofuels Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Biofuels Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Biofuels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Biofuels Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Biofuels Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Biofuels Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Biofuels as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Biofuels Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Biofuels Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Biofuels Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Biofuels by Application
4.1 Automotive Biofuels Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle
4.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Biofuels by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Biofuels Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Biofuels Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Biofuels by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Biofuels Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Biofuels Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Biofuels by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Biofuels Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Biofuels Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Biofuels by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Biofuels Business
10.1 ADM
10.1.1 ADM Corporation Information
10.1.2 ADM Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 ADM Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 ADM Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.1.5 ADM Recent Development
10.2 INEOS Enterprises
10.2.1 INEOS Enterprises Corporation Information
10.2.2 INEOS Enterprises Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 INEOS Enterprises Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 ADM Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.2.5 INEOS Enterprises Recent Development
10.3 Neste
10.3.1 Neste Corporation Information
10.3.2 Neste Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Neste Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Neste Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.3.5 Neste Recent Development
10.4 Renewable Energy
10.4.1 Renewable Energy Corporation Information
10.4.2 Renewable Energy Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Renewable Energy Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Renewable Energy Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.4.5 Renewable Energy Recent Development
10.5 Aemetis
10.5.1 Aemetis Corporation Information
10.5.2 Aemetis Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Aemetis Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Aemetis Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.5.5 Aemetis Recent Development
10.6 AJ Oleo Industries
10.6.1 AJ Oleo Industries Corporation Information
10.6.2 AJ Oleo Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 AJ Oleo Industries Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 AJ Oleo Industries Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.6.5 AJ Oleo Industries Recent Development
10.7 Algenol
10.7.1 Algenol Corporation Information
10.7.2 Algenol Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Algenol Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Algenol Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.7.5 Algenol Recent Development
10.8 Bangchak Petroleum
10.8.1 Bangchak Petroleum Corporation Information
10.8.2 Bangchak Petroleum Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Bangchak Petroleum Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Bangchak Petroleum Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.8.5 Bangchak Petroleum Recent Development
10.9 Chemrez Technologies
10.9.1 Chemrez Technologies Corporation Information
10.9.2 Chemrez Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Chemrez Technologies Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Chemrez Technologies Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.9.5 Chemrez Technologies Recent Development
10.10 Copersucar
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Copersucar Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Copersucar Recent Development
10.11 Ekarat Pattana
10.11.1 Ekarat Pattana Corporation Information
10.11.2 Ekarat Pattana Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Ekarat Pattana Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Ekarat Pattana Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.11.5 Ekarat Pattana Recent Development
10.12 Gevo
10.12.1 Gevo Corporation Information
10.12.2 Gevo Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Gevo Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Gevo Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.12.5 Gevo Recent Development
10.13 GranBio
10.13.1 GranBio Corporation Information
10.13.2 GranBio Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 GranBio Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 GranBio Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.13.5 GranBio Recent Development
10.14 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited
10.14.1 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited Corporation Information
10.14.2 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.14.5 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited Recent Development
10.15 Pacific Ethanol
10.15.1 Pacific Ethanol Corporation Information
10.15.2 Pacific Ethanol Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Pacific Ethanol Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Pacific Ethanol Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.15.5 Pacific Ethanol Recent Development
10.16 Patum Vegetable Oil
10.16.1 Patum Vegetable Oil Corporation Information
10.16.2 Patum Vegetable Oil Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Patum Vegetable Oil Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Patum Vegetable Oil Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.16.5 Patum Vegetable Oil Recent Development
10.17 Petro Green
10.17.1 Petro Green Corporation Information
10.17.2 Petro Green Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Petro Green Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Petro Green Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.17.5 Petro Green Recent Development
10.18 POET
10.18.1 POET Corporation Information
10.18.2 POET Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 POET Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 POET Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.18.5 POET Recent Development
10.19 PT Darmex Biofuel
10.19.1 PT Darmex Biofuel Corporation Information
10.19.2 PT Darmex Biofuel Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 PT Darmex Biofuel Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 PT Darmex Biofuel Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.19.5 PT Darmex Biofuel Recent Development
10.20 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk
10.20.1 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk Corporation Information
10.20.2 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.20.5 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk Recent Development
10.21 PT Molindo Raya Industrial
10.21.1 PT Molindo Raya Industrial Corporation Information
10.21.2 PT Molindo Raya Industrial Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 PT Molindo Raya Industrial Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 PT Molindo Raya Industrial Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.21.5 PT Molindo Raya Industrial Recent Development
10.22 PTT
10.22.1 PTT Corporation Information
10.22.2 PTT Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 PTT Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 PTT Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.22.5 PTT Recent Development
10.23 Pure Essence International
10.23.1 Pure Essence International Corporation Information
10.23.2 Pure Essence International Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Pure Essence International Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Pure Essence International Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.23.5 Pure Essence International Recent Development
10.24 Red Rock
10.24.1 Red Rock Corporation Information
10.24.2 Red Rock Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Red Rock Automotive Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Red Rock Automotive Biofuels Products Offered
10.24.5 Red Rock Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Biofuels Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Biofuels Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Biofuels Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Biofuels Distributors
12.3 Automotive Biofuels Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
