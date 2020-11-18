Automotive Bike Carriers Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2026 | Thule Group, SARIS CYCLING GROUP, Curt

“

The report titled Global Automotive Bike Carriers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Bike Carriers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Bike Carriers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Bike Carriers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Bike Carriers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Bike Carriers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Bike Carriers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Bike Carriers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Bike Carriers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Bike Carriers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Bike Carriers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Bike Carriers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Thule Group, SARIS CYCLING GROUP, Curt, CAR MATE, Allen Sports, Yakima Products, Atera GmbH, Uebler, Rhino-Rack, Hollywood Racks, VDL Hapro, Mont Blanc Group, Cruzber, Swagman, Kuat, Alpaca Carriers, RockyMounts

Market Segmentation by Product: Rear & Hitch Bike Racks

Roof Mounted Bike Racks

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: SUV

Light Truck

Sedan



The Automotive Bike Carriers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Bike Carriers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Bike Carriers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Bike Carriers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Bike Carriers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Bike Carriers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Bike Carriers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Bike Carriers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Bike Carriers Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Bike Carriers Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Bike Carriers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rear & Hitch Bike Racks

1.2.2 Roof Mounted Bike Racks

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Bike Carriers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Bike Carriers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Bike Carriers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Bike Carriers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Bike Carriers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Bike Carriers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Bike Carriers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Bike Carriers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Bike Carriers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Bike Carriers by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Automotive Bike Carriers by Application

4.1 Automotive Bike Carriers Segment by Application

4.1.1 SUV

4.1.2 Light Truck

4.1.3 Sedan

4.2 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Bike Carriers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Bike Carriers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Bike Carriers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bike Carriers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Bike Carriers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Bike Carriers by Application

5 North America Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Bike Carriers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Bike Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Bike Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Bike Carriers Business

10.1 Thule Group

10.1.1 Thule Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Thule Group Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Thule Group Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Thule Group Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.1.5 Thule Group Recent Developments

10.2 SARIS CYCLING GROUP

10.2.1 SARIS CYCLING GROUP Corporation Information

10.2.2 SARIS CYCLING GROUP Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 SARIS CYCLING GROUP Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Thule Group Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.2.5 SARIS CYCLING GROUP Recent Developments

10.3 Curt

10.3.1 Curt Corporation Information

10.3.2 Curt Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Curt Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Curt Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.3.5 Curt Recent Developments

10.4 CAR MATE

10.4.1 CAR MATE Corporation Information

10.4.2 CAR MATE Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 CAR MATE Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 CAR MATE Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.4.5 CAR MATE Recent Developments

10.5 Allen Sports

10.5.1 Allen Sports Corporation Information

10.5.2 Allen Sports Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Allen Sports Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Allen Sports Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.5.5 Allen Sports Recent Developments

10.6 Yakima Products

10.6.1 Yakima Products Corporation Information

10.6.2 Yakima Products Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Yakima Products Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Yakima Products Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.6.5 Yakima Products Recent Developments

10.7 Atera GmbH

10.7.1 Atera GmbH Corporation Information

10.7.2 Atera GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Atera GmbH Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Atera GmbH Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.7.5 Atera GmbH Recent Developments

10.8 Uebler

10.8.1 Uebler Corporation Information

10.8.2 Uebler Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Uebler Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Uebler Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.8.5 Uebler Recent Developments

10.9 Rhino-Rack

10.9.1 Rhino-Rack Corporation Information

10.9.2 Rhino-Rack Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Rhino-Rack Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Rhino-Rack Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.9.5 Rhino-Rack Recent Developments

10.10 Hollywood Racks

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Bike Carriers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hollywood Racks Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hollywood Racks Recent Developments

10.11 VDL Hapro

10.11.1 VDL Hapro Corporation Information

10.11.2 VDL Hapro Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 VDL Hapro Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 VDL Hapro Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.11.5 VDL Hapro Recent Developments

10.12 Mont Blanc Group

10.12.1 Mont Blanc Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mont Blanc Group Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Mont Blanc Group Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Mont Blanc Group Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.12.5 Mont Blanc Group Recent Developments

10.13 Cruzber

10.13.1 Cruzber Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cruzber Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Cruzber Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Cruzber Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.13.5 Cruzber Recent Developments

10.14 Swagman

10.14.1 Swagman Corporation Information

10.14.2 Swagman Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Swagman Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Swagman Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.14.5 Swagman Recent Developments

10.15 Kuat

10.15.1 Kuat Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kuat Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Kuat Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Kuat Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.15.5 Kuat Recent Developments

10.16 Alpaca Carriers

10.16.1 Alpaca Carriers Corporation Information

10.16.2 Alpaca Carriers Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Alpaca Carriers Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Alpaca Carriers Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.16.5 Alpaca Carriers Recent Developments

10.17 RockyMounts

10.17.1 RockyMounts Corporation Information

10.17.2 RockyMounts Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 RockyMounts Automotive Bike Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 RockyMounts Automotive Bike Carriers Products Offered

10.17.5 RockyMounts Recent Developments

11 Automotive Bike Carriers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Bike Carriers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Bike Carriers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Automotive Bike Carriers Industry Trends

11.4.2 Automotive Bike Carriers Market Drivers

11.4.3 Automotive Bike Carriers Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

