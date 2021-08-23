Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | Covestro AG, Mersen, Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd

“

The report titled Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Battery Cooling Plate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Battery Cooling Plate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Covestro AG, Mersen, Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd, Modine Manufacturing, SANHUA Automotive, Bespoke Composite Panel, Columbia-Staver Limited, Valeo, ESTRA Automotive, Priatherm, Yinlun Co.,Ltd, Dana Limited, Kaweller Company, Shanghai Mahle Thermal System

Market Segmentation by Product:

Direct Cooling

Indirect Cooling



Market Segmentation by Application:

EV

HEV

PHEV



The Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Battery Cooling Plate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Direct Cooling

1.2.3 Indirect Cooling

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 EV

1.3.3 HEV

1.3.4 PHEV

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production

2.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Covestro AG

12.1.1 Covestro AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Covestro AG Overview

12.1.3 Covestro AG Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Covestro AG Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.1.5 Covestro AG Recent Developments

12.2 Mersen

12.2.1 Mersen Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mersen Overview

12.2.3 Mersen Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mersen Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.2.5 Mersen Recent Developments

12.3 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd

12.3.1 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd Overview

12.3.3 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.3.5 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd Recent Developments

12.4 Modine Manufacturing

12.4.1 Modine Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.4.2 Modine Manufacturing Overview

12.4.3 Modine Manufacturing Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Modine Manufacturing Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.4.5 Modine Manufacturing Recent Developments

12.5 SANHUA Automotive

12.5.1 SANHUA Automotive Corporation Information

12.5.2 SANHUA Automotive Overview

12.5.3 SANHUA Automotive Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SANHUA Automotive Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.5.5 SANHUA Automotive Recent Developments

12.6 Bespoke Composite Panel

12.6.1 Bespoke Composite Panel Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bespoke Composite Panel Overview

12.6.3 Bespoke Composite Panel Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bespoke Composite Panel Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.6.5 Bespoke Composite Panel Recent Developments

12.7 Columbia-Staver Limited

12.7.1 Columbia-Staver Limited Corporation Information

12.7.2 Columbia-Staver Limited Overview

12.7.3 Columbia-Staver Limited Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Columbia-Staver Limited Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.7.5 Columbia-Staver Limited Recent Developments

12.8 Valeo

12.8.1 Valeo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Valeo Overview

12.8.3 Valeo Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Valeo Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.8.5 Valeo Recent Developments

12.9 ESTRA Automotive

12.9.1 ESTRA Automotive Corporation Information

12.9.2 ESTRA Automotive Overview

12.9.3 ESTRA Automotive Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ESTRA Automotive Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.9.5 ESTRA Automotive Recent Developments

12.10 Priatherm

12.10.1 Priatherm Corporation Information

12.10.2 Priatherm Overview

12.10.3 Priatherm Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Priatherm Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.10.5 Priatherm Recent Developments

12.11 Yinlun Co.,Ltd

12.11.1 Yinlun Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.11.2 Yinlun Co.,Ltd Overview

12.11.3 Yinlun Co.,Ltd Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Yinlun Co.,Ltd Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.11.5 Yinlun Co.,Ltd Recent Developments

12.12 Dana Limited

12.12.1 Dana Limited Corporation Information

12.12.2 Dana Limited Overview

12.12.3 Dana Limited Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Dana Limited Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.12.5 Dana Limited Recent Developments

12.13 Kaweller Company

12.13.1 Kaweller Company Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kaweller Company Overview

12.13.3 Kaweller Company Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kaweller Company Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.13.5 Kaweller Company Recent Developments

12.14 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System

12.14.1 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System Overview

12.14.3 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Description

12.14.5 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Distributors

13.5 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Industry Trends

14.2 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Drivers

14.3 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Challenges

14.4 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”