Automotive Axle Shaft Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027|GKN, NTN, SDS

Complete study of the global Automotive Axle Shaft market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Axle Shaft industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Axle Shaft production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Automotive Axle Shaft industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Axle Shaft manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Axle Shaft industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Axle Shaft industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Axle Shaft market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Axle Shaft industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Axle Shaft market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Axle Shaft market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Axle Shaft market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Propeller Shaft

1.2.2 Half Shaft

1.2.3 Axle Shaft

1.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Axle Shaft Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Axle Shaft Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Axle Shaft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Axle Shaft Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Axle Shaft as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Axle Shaft Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Axle Shaft Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Axle Shaft Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Axle Shaft by Application

4.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle (Ex. SUV)

4.1.2 SUV & Truck

4.1.3 Commercial Vehicle (Ex. Truck)

4.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Axle Shaft by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Axle Shaft Business

10.1 GKN

10.1.1 GKN Corporation Information

10.1.2 GKN Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 GKN Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 GKN Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.1.5 GKN Recent Development

10.2 NTN

10.2.1 NTN Corporation Information

10.2.2 NTN Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 NTN Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 GKN Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.2.5 NTN Recent Development

10.3 SDS

10.3.1 SDS Corporation Information

10.3.2 SDS Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SDS Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SDS Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.3.5 SDS Recent Development

10.4 Dana

10.4.1 Dana Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dana Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Dana Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Dana Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.4.5 Dana Recent Development

10.5 Nexteer

10.5.1 Nexteer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nexteer Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nexteer Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nexteer Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.5.5 Nexteer Recent Development

10.6 Hyundai-Wia

10.6.1 Hyundai-Wia Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hyundai-Wia Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.6.5 Hyundai-Wia Recent Development

10.7 IFA Rotorion

10.7.1 IFA Rotorion Corporation Information

10.7.2 IFA Rotorion Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 IFA Rotorion Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 IFA Rotorion Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.7.5 IFA Rotorion Recent Development

10.8 Meritor

10.8.1 Meritor Corporation Information

10.8.2 Meritor Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Meritor Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Meritor Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.8.5 Meritor Recent Development

10.9 AAM

10.9.1 AAM Corporation Information

10.9.2 AAM Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 AAM Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 AAM Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.9.5 AAM Recent Development

10.10 Neapco

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Axle Shaft Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Neapco Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Neapco Recent Development

10.11 JTEKT

10.11.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

10.11.2 JTEKT Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 JTEKT Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 JTEKT Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.11.5 JTEKT Recent Development

10.12 Yuandong

10.12.1 Yuandong Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yuandong Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Yuandong Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Yuandong Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.12.5 Yuandong Recent Development

10.13 Wanxiang

10.13.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanxiang Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Wanxiang Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Wanxiang Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanxiang Recent Development

10.14 Showa

10.14.1 Showa Corporation Information

10.14.2 Showa Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Showa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Showa Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.14.5 Showa Recent Development

10.15 Lingyun

10.15.1 Lingyun Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lingyun Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Lingyun Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Lingyun Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.15.5 Lingyun Recent Development

10.16 Guansheng

10.16.1 Guansheng Corporation Information

10.16.2 Guansheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Guansheng Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Guansheng Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.16.5 Guansheng Recent Development

10.17 GNA Enterprises

10.17.1 GNA Enterprises Corporation Information

10.17.2 GNA Enterprises Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 GNA Enterprises Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 GNA Enterprises Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.17.5 GNA Enterprises Recent Development

10.18 Fawer

10.18.1 Fawer Corporation Information

10.18.2 Fawer Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Fawer Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Fawer Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.18.5 Fawer Recent Development

10.19 Hengli

10.19.1 Hengli Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hengli Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Hengli Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Hengli Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.19.5 Hengli Recent Development

10.20 Danchuan

10.20.1 Danchuan Corporation Information

10.20.2 Danchuan Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Danchuan Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Danchuan Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.20.5 Danchuan Recent Development

10.21 Lantong

10.21.1 Lantong Corporation Information

10.21.2 Lantong Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Lantong Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Lantong Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.21.5 Lantong Recent Development

10.22 Talbros Engineering

10.22.1 Talbros Engineering Corporation Information

10.22.2 Talbros Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Talbros Engineering Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Talbros Engineering Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.22.5 Talbros Engineering Recent Development

10.23 Dongfeng

10.23.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information

10.23.2 Dongfeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Dongfeng Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Dongfeng Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.23.5 Dongfeng Recent Development

10.24 Golden

10.24.1 Golden Corporation Information

10.24.2 Golden Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Golden Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Golden Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.24.5 Golden Recent Development

10.25 Sinotruk

10.25.1 Sinotruk Corporation Information

10.25.2 Sinotruk Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Sinotruk Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Sinotruk Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.25.5 Sinotruk Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Axle Shaft Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Axle Shaft Distributors

12.3 Automotive Axle Shaft Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

