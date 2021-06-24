Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft Market Study for 2021 to 2027 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges|ZF, Dana Incorporated, GKN

Complete study of the global Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Axle Propeller Shaft market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Alloy

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber

1.3 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft by Application

4.1 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Vehicle

4.1.2 Passenger Car

4.2 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Business

10.1 ZF

10.1.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.1.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ZF Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ZF Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.1.5 ZF Recent Development

10.2 Dana Incorporated

10.2.1 Dana Incorporated Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dana Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dana Incorporated Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ZF Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.2.5 Dana Incorporated Recent Development

10.3 GKN

10.3.1 GKN Corporation Information

10.3.2 GKN Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 GKN Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 GKN Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.3.5 GKN Recent Development

10.4 American Axle & Manufacturing

10.4.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.4.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.4.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Recent Development

10.5 Meritor

10.5.1 Meritor Corporation Information

10.5.2 Meritor Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Meritor Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Meritor Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.5.5 Meritor Recent Development

10.6 Mark Williams Enterprises Inc.

10.6.1 Mark Williams Enterprises Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mark Williams Enterprises Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mark Williams Enterprises Inc. Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mark Williams Enterprises Inc. Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.6.5 Mark Williams Enterprises Inc. Recent Development

10.7 White Technologies Inc.

10.7.1 White Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 White Technologies Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 White Technologies Inc. Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 White Technologies Inc. Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.7.5 White Technologies Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Johnson Power Ltd

10.8.1 Johnson Power Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 Johnson Power Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Johnson Power Ltd Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Johnson Power Ltd Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.8.5 Johnson Power Ltd Recent Development

10.9 Wilson Drive Shafts

10.9.1 Wilson Drive Shafts Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wilson Drive Shafts Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Wilson Drive Shafts Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Wilson Drive Shafts Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.9.5 Wilson Drive Shafts Recent Development

10.10 Nexteer Automotive

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nexteer Automotive Recent Development

10.11 D & F Propshafts

10.11.1 D & F Propshafts Corporation Information

10.11.2 D & F Propshafts Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 D & F Propshafts Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 D & F Propshafts Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.11.5 D & F Propshafts Recent Development

10.12 Bailey Morris Ltd

10.12.1 Bailey Morris Ltd Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bailey Morris Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Bailey Morris Ltd Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Bailey Morris Ltd Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.12.5 Bailey Morris Ltd Recent Development

10.13 SHOWA Corporation

10.13.1 SHOWA Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 SHOWA Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 SHOWA Corporation Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 SHOWA Corporation Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.13.5 SHOWA Corporation Recent Development

10.14 HYUNDAI WIA CORP

10.14.1 HYUNDAI WIA CORP Corporation Information

10.14.2 HYUNDAI WIA CORP Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 HYUNDAI WIA CORP Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 HYUNDAI WIA CORP Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.14.5 HYUNDAI WIA CORP Recent Development

10.15 Gestamp

10.15.1 Gestamp Corporation Information

10.15.2 Gestamp Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Gestamp Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Gestamp Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.15.5 Gestamp Recent Development

10.16 JTEKT Corporation

10.16.1 JTEKT Corporation Corporation Information

10.16.2 JTEKT Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 JTEKT Corporation Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 JTEKT Corporation Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.16.5 JTEKT Corporation Recent Development

10.17 IFA Group

10.17.1 IFA Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 IFA Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 IFA Group Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 IFA Group Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.17.5 IFA Group Recent Development

10.18 Automotive Axles Limited

10.18.1 Automotive Axles Limited Corporation Information

10.18.2 Automotive Axles Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Automotive Axles Limited Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Automotive Axles Limited Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Products Offered

10.18.5 Automotive Axles Limited Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Distributors

12.3 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

