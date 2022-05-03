Automotive Axle Market Top Company| Geographical Region| and Industry Segments till 2028| AAM, Meritor, DANA

Global Automotive Axle Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 34030 Million By 2027, From US$ 28280 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 2.7% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Axle Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Automotive Axle market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

An axle is a central shaft for a rotating wheel or gear. On wheeled vehicles, the axle may be fixed to the wheels, rotating with them, or fixed to the vehicle, with the wheels rotating around the axle. In the former case, bearings or bushings are provided at the mounting points where the axle is supported. In the latter case, a bearing or bushing sits inside a central hole in the wheel to allow the wheel or gear to rotate around the axle. Market competition is fierce. Although AAM, Meritor and DANA are the top 3 players, occupying for over 33% of global automotive axle market, the market concentration is relatively not too high. The top 18 listed companies occupy about 70% of the market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Axle Market The global Automotive Axle market size is projected to reach US$ 34030 million by 2027, from US$ 28280 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Automotive Axle market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Automotive Axle market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Axle Market Research Report: AAM, Meritor, DANA, ZF, PRESS KOGYO, HANDE Axle, BENTELER, Sichuan Jian’an, KOFCO, Gestamp, Shandong Heavy Industry, Hyundai Dymos, Magneti Marelli, SINOTRUK, Hyundai WIA, SAF-HOLLAND, SG Automotive, IJT Technology Holdings Global Automotive Axle Market by Type: Front Axle, Rear Axle Global Automotive Axle Market by Application: Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars The Automotive Axle market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Automotive Axle market. In this chapter of the Automotive Axle report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Automotive Axle report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Automotive Axle market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Automotive Axle market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Automotive Axle market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Automotive Axle market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Automotive Axle market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2948511/global-automotive-axle-market

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Axle Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Axle Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Axle Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Front Axle

1.2.2 Rear Axle

1.3 Global Automotive Axle Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Axle Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Axle Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Axle Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Axle Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Axle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Axle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Axle Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Axle Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Axle as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Axle Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Axle Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Axle Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Axle Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Axle Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Axle Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Axle by Application

4.1 Automotive Axle Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Vehicle

4.1.2 Passenger Cars

4.2 Global Automotive Axle Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Axle by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Axle Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Axle Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Axle by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Axle Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Axle Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Axle by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Axle Business

10.1 AAM

10.1.1 AAM Corporation Information

10.1.2 AAM Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AAM Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AAM Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.1.5 AAM Recent Development

10.2 Meritor

10.2.1 Meritor Corporation Information

10.2.2 Meritor Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Meritor Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Meritor Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.2.5 Meritor Recent Development

10.3 DANA

10.3.1 DANA Corporation Information

10.3.2 DANA Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DANA Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 DANA Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.3.5 DANA Recent Development

10.4 ZF

10.4.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.4.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ZF Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ZF Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.4.5 ZF Recent Development

10.5 PRESS KOGYO

10.5.1 PRESS KOGYO Corporation Information

10.5.2 PRESS KOGYO Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 PRESS KOGYO Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 PRESS KOGYO Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.5.5 PRESS KOGYO Recent Development

10.6 HANDE Axle

10.6.1 HANDE Axle Corporation Information

10.6.2 HANDE Axle Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 HANDE Axle Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 HANDE Axle Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.6.5 HANDE Axle Recent Development

10.7 BENTELER

10.7.1 BENTELER Corporation Information

10.7.2 BENTELER Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 BENTELER Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 BENTELER Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.7.5 BENTELER Recent Development

10.8 Sichuan Jian’an

10.8.1 Sichuan Jian’an Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sichuan Jian’an Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sichuan Jian’an Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sichuan Jian’an Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.8.5 Sichuan Jian’an Recent Development

10.9 KOFCO

10.9.1 KOFCO Corporation Information

10.9.2 KOFCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 KOFCO Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 KOFCO Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.9.5 KOFCO Recent Development

10.10 Gestamp

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Axle Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Gestamp Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Gestamp Recent Development

10.11 Shandong Heavy Industry

10.11.1 Shandong Heavy Industry Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shandong Heavy Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shandong Heavy Industry Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shandong Heavy Industry Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.11.5 Shandong Heavy Industry Recent Development

10.12 Hyundai Dymos

10.12.1 Hyundai Dymos Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hyundai Dymos Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hyundai Dymos Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hyundai Dymos Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.12.5 Hyundai Dymos Recent Development

10.13 Magneti Marelli

10.13.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information

10.13.2 Magneti Marelli Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Magneti Marelli Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.13.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Development

10.14 SINOTRUK

10.14.1 SINOTRUK Corporation Information

10.14.2 SINOTRUK Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 SINOTRUK Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 SINOTRUK Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.14.5 SINOTRUK Recent Development

10.15 Hyundai WIA

10.15.1 Hyundai WIA Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hyundai WIA Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hyundai WIA Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hyundai WIA Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.15.5 Hyundai WIA Recent Development

10.16 SAF-HOLLAND

10.16.1 SAF-HOLLAND Corporation Information

10.16.2 SAF-HOLLAND Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 SAF-HOLLAND Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 SAF-HOLLAND Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.16.5 SAF-HOLLAND Recent Development

10.17 SG Automotive

10.17.1 SG Automotive Corporation Information

10.17.2 SG Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 SG Automotive Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 SG Automotive Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.17.5 SG Automotive Recent Development

10.18 IJT Technology Holdings

10.18.1 IJT Technology Holdings Corporation Information

10.18.2 IJT Technology Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 IJT Technology Holdings Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 IJT Technology Holdings Automotive Axle Products Offered

10.18.5 IJT Technology Holdings Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Axle Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Axle Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Axle Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Axle Distributors

12.3 Automotive Axle Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

place your order click here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1defd7f1abe93b2a539de08442ee0d6c,0,1,global-automotive-axle-market

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.