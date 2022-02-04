Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2022–2027 | Alphabet Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States : The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report: NVIDIA Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Harman International Industries Inc. (US)

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market by Type: , Automatic Drive, ADAS

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market by Application: Passanger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

The global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Automotive Artificial Intelligence

1.1 Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Artificial Intelligence Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Automatic Drive

2.5 ADAS 3 Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Passanger Cars

3.5 Commercial Vehicles 4 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Artificial Intelligence as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market

4.4 Global Top Players Automotive Artificial Intelligence Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Automotive Artificial Intelligence Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 NVIDIA Corporation (US)

5.1.1 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Profile

5.1.2 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Main Business

5.1.3 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Recent Developments

5.2 Alphabet Inc. (US)

5.2.1 Alphabet Inc. (US) Profile

5.2.2 Alphabet Inc. (US) Main Business

5.2.3 Alphabet Inc. (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Alphabet Inc. (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Alphabet Inc. (US) Recent Developments

5.3 Intel Corporation (US)

5.5.1 Intel Corporation (US) Profile

5.3.2 Intel Corporation (US) Main Business

5.3.3 Intel Corporation (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Intel Corporation (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Developments

5.4 IBM Corporation (US)

5.4.1 IBM Corporation (US) Profile

5.4.2 IBM Corporation (US) Main Business

5.4.3 IBM Corporation (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IBM Corporation (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Developments

5.5 Microsoft Corporation (US)

5.5.1 Microsoft Corporation (US) Profile

5.5.2 Microsoft Corporation (US) Main Business

5.5.3 Microsoft Corporation (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Microsoft Corporation (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Microsoft Corporation (US) Recent Developments

5.6 Harman International Industries Inc. (US)

5.6.1 Harman International Industries Inc. (US) Profile

5.6.2 Harman International Industries Inc. (US) Main Business

5.6.3 Harman International Industries Inc. (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Harman International Industries Inc. (US) Automotive Artificial Intelligence Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Harman International Industries Inc. (US) Recent Developments

… 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

