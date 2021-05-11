Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market 2021:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027|SICK, TE Connectivity, MTS Systems Corporation

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Angular Position Sensor market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market.

The research report on the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive Angular Position Sensor market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automotive Angular Position Sensor research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Automotive Angular Position Sensor market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Leading Players

Honeywell International, SICK, TE Connectivity, MTS Systems Corporation, Ams AG, Vishay Intertechnology, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Bourns, Allegro MicroSystems, Renishaw, Hans Turck, Novotechnik, Piher Sensors and Control, Broadcom, Methode Electronics, Ifm electronic

Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive Angular Position Sensor market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automotive Angular Position Sensor Segmentation by Product

by Output Type

Digital Output

Analog Output

by Product Type

Linear

Rotary

Automotive Angular Position Sensor Segmentation by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market?

How will the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Angular Position Sensor market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Angular Position Sensor Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Automotive Angular Position Sensor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Digital Output

1.4.3 Analog Output 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Car 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Automotive Angular Position Sensor Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Angular Position Sensor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Angular Position Sensor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Angular Position Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Angular Position Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Angular Position Sensor Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Angular Position Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Angular Position Sensor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Angular Position Sensor Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Automotive Angular Position Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Angular Position Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Angular Position Sensor Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Angular Position Sensor Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Honeywell International

12.1.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Honeywell International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Honeywell International Automotive Angular Position Sensor Products Offered

12.1.5 Honeywell International Recent Development 12.2 SICK

12.2.1 SICK Corporation Information

12.2.2 SICK Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SICK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 SICK Automotive Angular Position Sensor Products Offered

12.2.5 SICK Recent Development 12.3 TE Connectivity

12.3.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.3.2 TE Connectivity Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 TE Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 TE Connectivity Automotive Angular Position Sensor Products Offered

12.3.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development 12.4 MTS Systems Corporation

12.4.1 MTS Systems Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 MTS Systems Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 MTS Systems Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 MTS Systems Corporation Automotive Angular Position Sensor Products Offered

12.4.5 MTS Systems Corporation Recent Development 12.5 Ams AG

12.5.1 Ams AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ams AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ams AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Ams AG Automotive Angular Position Sensor Products Offered

12.5.5 Ams AG Recent Development 12.6 Vishay Intertechnology

12.6.1 Vishay Intertechnology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Vishay Intertechnology Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Vishay Intertechnology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Angular Position Sensor Products Offered

12.6.5 Vishay Intertechnology Recent Development 12.7 Infineon Technologies

12.7.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Infineon Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Infineon Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Infineon Technologies Automotive Angular Position Sensor Products Offered

12.7.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development 12.8 STMicroelectronics

12.8.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.8.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 STMicroelectronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive Angular Position Sensor Products Offered

12.8.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development 12.9 Bourns

12.9.1 Bourns Corporation Information

12.9.2 Bourns Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Bourns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Bourns Automotive Angular Position Sensor Products Offered

12.9.5 Bourns Recent Development 12.10 Allegro MicroSystems

12.10.1 Allegro MicroSystems Corporation Information

12.10.2 Allegro MicroSystems Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Allegro MicroSystems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Allegro MicroSystems Automotive Angular Position Sensor Products Offered

12.12.1 Hans Turck Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hans Turck Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Hans Turck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Hans Turck Products Offered

12.12.5 Hans Turck Recent Development 12.13 Novotechnik

12.13.1 Novotechnik Corporation Information

12.13.2 Novotechnik Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Novotechnik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Novotechnik Products Offered

12.13.5 Novotechnik Recent Development 12.14 Piher Sensors and Control

12.14.1 Piher Sensors and Control Corporation Information

12.14.2 Piher Sensors and Control Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Piher Sensors and Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Piher Sensors and Control Products Offered

12.14.5 Piher Sensors and Control Recent Development 12.15 Broadcom

12.15.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

12.15.2 Broadcom Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Broadcom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Broadcom Products Offered

12.15.5 Broadcom Recent Development 12.16 Methode Electronics

12.16.1 Methode Electronics Corporation Information

12.16.2 Methode Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Methode Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Methode Electronics Products Offered

12.16.5 Methode Electronics Recent Development 12.17 Ifm electronic

12.17.1 Ifm electronic Corporation Information

12.17.2 Ifm electronic Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Ifm electronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Ifm electronic Products Offered

12.17.5 Ifm electronic Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Angular Position Sensor Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Automotive Angular Position Sensor Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

