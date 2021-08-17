Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Regional Outlook by 2027|Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), thyssenkrupp (Germany)

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Aluminum Casting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Aluminum Casting market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Aluminum Casting market is carefully analyzed and researched by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market is estimated to reach xx million USD in 2021 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive Aluminum Casting market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Automotive Aluminum Casting Market are Studied: Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), thyssenkrupp (Germany), Denso (Japan), ZF (Germany), Honeywell International (USA), Magna International (Canada), Cummins (USA), Eaton (USA), Toyota Industries (Japan), Mahle (Germany), GKN (UK), Magneti Marelli (Italy), BorgWarner (USA), Hitachi (Japan), Toyoda Gosei (Japan), TVS (India), JATCO (Japan), AISIN SEIKI (Japan), Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China), Linamar (Canada), Hyundai (Korea)

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Aluminum Casting market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , , Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting, Others

Segmentation by Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive Aluminum Casting industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive Aluminum Casting trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Automotive Aluminum Casting developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive Aluminum Casting industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in the future.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Aluminum Casting Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Die Casting

1.2.3 Permanent Mold Casting

1.2.4 Sand Casting

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Aluminum Casting Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Aluminum Casting Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Aluminum Casting Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Aluminum Casting Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Aluminum Casting Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Aluminum Casting Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Aluminum Casting Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Aluminum Casting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Aluminum Casting Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Aluminum Casting Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Casting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automotive Aluminum Casting Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Automotive Aluminum Casting Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Automotive Aluminum Casting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Casting Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bosch (Germany)

12.1.1 Bosch (Germany) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bosch (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Aluminum Casting Products Offered

12.1.5 Bosch (Germany) Recent Development

12.2 Continental (Germany)

12.2.1 Continental (Germany) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Continental (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Continental (Germany) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Continental (Germany) Automotive Aluminum Casting Products Offered

12.2.5 Continental (Germany) Recent Development

12.3 thyssenkrupp (Germany)

12.3.1 thyssenkrupp (Germany) Corporation Information

12.3.2 thyssenkrupp (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 thyssenkrupp (Germany) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 thyssenkrupp (Germany) Automotive Aluminum Casting Products Offered

12.3.5 thyssenkrupp (Germany) Recent Development

12.4 Denso (Japan)

12.4.1 Denso (Japan) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Denso (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Denso (Japan) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Denso (Japan) Automotive Aluminum Casting Products Offered

12.4.5 Denso (Japan) Recent Development

12.5 ZF (Germany)

12.5.1 ZF (Germany) Corporation Information

12.5.2 ZF (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ZF (Germany) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ZF (Germany) Automotive Aluminum Casting Products Offered

12.5.5 ZF (Germany) Recent Development

12.6 Honeywell International (USA)

12.6.1 Honeywell International (USA) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Honeywell International (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Honeywell International (USA) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Honeywell International (USA) Automotive Aluminum Casting Products Offered

12.6.5 Honeywell International (USA) Recent Development

12.7 Magna International (Canada)

12.7.1 Magna International (Canada) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Magna International (Canada) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Aluminum Casting Products Offered

12.7.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development

12.8 Cummins (USA)

12.8.1 Cummins (USA) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cummins (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cummins (USA) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cummins (USA) Automotive Aluminum Casting Products Offered

12.8.5 Cummins (USA) Recent Development

12.9 Eaton (USA)

12.9.1 Eaton (USA) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Eaton (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Eaton (USA) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Eaton (USA) Automotive Aluminum Casting Products Offered

12.9.5 Eaton (USA) Recent Development

12.10 Toyota Industries (Japan)

12.10.1 Toyota Industries (Japan) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toyota Industries (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Toyota Industries (Japan) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Toyota Industries (Japan) Automotive Aluminum Casting Products Offered

12.10.5 Toyota Industries (Japan) Recent Development

12.12 GKN (UK)

12.12.1 GKN (UK) Corporation Information

12.12.2 GKN (UK) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 GKN (UK) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GKN (UK) Products Offered

12.12.5 GKN (UK) Recent Development

12.13 Magneti Marelli (Italy)

12.13.1 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Products Offered

12.13.5 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Recent Development

12.14 BorgWarner (USA)

12.14.1 BorgWarner (USA) Corporation Information

12.14.2 BorgWarner (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 BorgWarner (USA) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 BorgWarner (USA) Products Offered

12.14.5 BorgWarner (USA) Recent Development

12.15 Hitachi (Japan)

12.15.1 Hitachi (Japan) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hitachi (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Hitachi (Japan) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hitachi (Japan) Products Offered

12.15.5 Hitachi (Japan) Recent Development

12.16 Toyoda Gosei (Japan)

12.16.1 Toyoda Gosei (Japan) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Toyoda Gosei (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Toyoda Gosei (Japan) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Toyoda Gosei (Japan) Products Offered

12.16.5 Toyoda Gosei (Japan) Recent Development

12.17 TVS (India)

12.17.1 TVS (India) Corporation Information

12.17.2 TVS (India) Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 TVS (India) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 TVS (India) Products Offered

12.17.5 TVS (India) Recent Development

12.18 JATCO (Japan)

12.18.1 JATCO (Japan) Corporation Information

12.18.2 JATCO (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 JATCO (Japan) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 JATCO (Japan) Products Offered

12.18.5 JATCO (Japan) Recent Development

12.19 AISIN SEIKI (Japan)

12.19.1 AISIN SEIKI (Japan) Corporation Information

12.19.2 AISIN SEIKI (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 AISIN SEIKI (Japan) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 AISIN SEIKI (Japan) Products Offered

12.19.5 AISIN SEIKI (Japan) Recent Development

12.20 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)

12.20.1 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Products Offered

12.20.5 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Recent Development

12.21 Linamar (Canada)

12.21.1 Linamar (Canada) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Linamar (Canada) Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Linamar (Canada) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Linamar (Canada) Products Offered

12.21.5 Linamar (Canada) Recent Development

12.22 Hyundai (Korea)

12.22.1 Hyundai (Korea) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Hyundai (Korea) Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Hyundai (Korea) Automotive Aluminum Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Hyundai (Korea) Products Offered

12.22.5 Hyundai (Korea) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Aluminum Casting Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Aluminum Casting Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Aluminum Casting Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

