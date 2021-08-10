Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Analysis and Upcoming Trend by 2027|Borbet, Ronal Wheels, Enkei Wheels

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is estimated to reach xx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.

Top Players of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market are Studied: Borbet, Ronal Wheels, Enkei Wheels, Superior Industries, Alcoa, Iochpe-Maxion, Uniwheel Group, Accuride, YHI International Limited, Topy Group, CITIC Dicastal, Lizhong Group, Wanfeng Auto, Kunshan Liufeng, Zhejiang Jinfei, Yueling Wheels, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels, Anchi Aluminum Wheel, Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Casting, Forging, Other United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market,

Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

TOC

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year 2 United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales: 2016-2027 3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Companies in United States 4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Casting

4.1.3 Forging

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027 5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Passenger Vehicle

5.1.3 Commercial Vehicle

5.2 By Application – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027 6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Borbet

6.1.1 Borbet Corporation Information

6.1.2 Borbet Overview

6.1.3 Borbet Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Borbet Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.1.5 Borbet Recent Developments

6.2 Ronal Wheels

6.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

6.2.2 Ronal Wheels Overview

6.2.3 Ronal Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Ronal Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.2.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Developments

6.3 Enkei Wheels

6.3.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

6.3.2 Enkei Wheels Overview

6.3.3 Enkei Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Enkei Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.3.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Developments

6.4 Superior Industries

6.4.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

6.4.2 Superior Industries Overview

6.4.3 Superior Industries Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Superior Industries Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.4.5 Superior Industries Recent Developments

6.5 Alcoa

6.5.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

6.5.2 Alcoa Overview

6.5.3 Alcoa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Alcoa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.5.5 Alcoa Recent Developments

6.6 Iochpe-Maxion

6.6.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

6.6.2 Iochpe-Maxion Overview

6.6.3 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.6.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Developments

6.7 Uniwheel Group

6.7.1 Uniwheel Group Corporation Information

6.7.2 Uniwheel Group Overview

6.7.3 Uniwheel Group Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Uniwheel Group Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.7.5 Uniwheel Group Recent Developments

6.8 Accuride

6.8.1 Accuride Corporation Information

6.8.2 Accuride Overview

6.8.3 Accuride Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Accuride Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.8.5 Accuride Recent Developments

6.9 YHI International Limited

6.9.1 YHI International Limited Corporation Information

6.9.2 YHI International Limited Overview

6.9.3 YHI International Limited Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 YHI International Limited Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.9.5 YHI International Limited Recent Developments

6.10 Topy Group

6.10.1 Topy Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Topy Group Overview

6.10.3 Topy Group Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Topy Group Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.10.5 Topy Group Recent Developments

6.11 CITIC Dicastal

6.11.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

6.11.2 CITIC Dicastal Overview

6.11.3 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.11.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Developments

6.12 Lizhong Group

6.12.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

6.12.2 Lizhong Group Overview

6.12.3 Lizhong Group Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Lizhong Group Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.12.5 Lizhong Group Recent Developments

6.13 Wanfeng Auto

6.13.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

6.13.2 Wanfeng Auto Overview

6.13.3 Wanfeng Auto Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Wanfeng Auto Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.13.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Developments

6.14 Kunshan Liufeng

6.14.1 Kunshan Liufeng Corporation Information

6.14.2 Kunshan Liufeng Overview

6.14.3 Kunshan Liufeng Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Kunshan Liufeng Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.14.5 Kunshan Liufeng Recent Developments

6.15 Zhejiang Jinfei

6.15.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

6.15.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Overview

6.15.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.15.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Developments

6.16 Yueling Wheels

6.16.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

6.16.2 Yueling Wheels Overview

6.16.3 Yueling Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Yueling Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.16.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Developments

6.17 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

6.17.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

6.17.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Overview

6.17.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.17.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Developments

6.18 Anchi Aluminum Wheel

6.18.1 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Corporation Information

6.18.2 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Overview

6.18.3 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.18.5 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Recent Developments

6.19 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

6.19.1 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Corporation Information

6.19.2 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Overview

6.19.3 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Description

6.19.5 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Recent Developments 7 United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market 8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints 9 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Industry Value Chain

9.2 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Upstream Market

9.3 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market 10 Conclusion 11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

