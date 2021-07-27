Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027| CITIC Dicastal, Ronal Wheels, Superior Industries

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market are Studied: CITIC Dicastal, Ronal Wheels, Superior Industries, Borbet, Iochpe-Maxion, Alcoa, Wanfeng Auto, Uniwheel Group, Lizhong Group, Topy Group, Enkei Wheels, Zhejiang Jinfei, Accuride, YHI, Yueling Wheels, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Casting, Forging, Other

Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

TOC

1 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Casting

1.2.3 Forging

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels as of 2020)

3.4 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 161 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 161 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Business

12.1 CITIC Dicastal

12.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

12.1.2 CITIC Dicastal Business Overview

12.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.1.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

12.2 Ronal Wheels

12.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ronal Wheels Business Overview

12.2.3 Ronal Wheels Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ronal Wheels Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.2.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development

12.3 Superior Industries

12.3.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Superior Industries Business Overview

12.3.3 Superior Industries Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Superior Industries Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.3.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

12.4 Borbet

12.4.1 Borbet Corporation Information

12.4.2 Borbet Business Overview

12.4.3 Borbet Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Borbet Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.4.5 Borbet Recent Development

12.5 Iochpe-Maxion

12.5.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

12.5.2 Iochpe-Maxion Business Overview

12.5.3 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.5.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

12.6 Alcoa

12.6.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Alcoa Business Overview

12.6.3 Alcoa Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Alcoa Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.6.5 Alcoa Recent Development

12.7 Wanfeng Auto

12.7.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wanfeng Auto Business Overview

12.7.3 Wanfeng Auto Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wanfeng Auto Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.7.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development

12.8 Uniwheel Group

12.8.1 Uniwheel Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Uniwheel Group Business Overview

12.8.3 Uniwheel Group Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Uniwheel Group Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.8.5 Uniwheel Group Recent Development

12.9 Lizhong Group

12.9.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lizhong Group Business Overview

12.9.3 Lizhong Group Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lizhong Group Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.9.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

12.10 Topy Group

12.10.1 Topy Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Topy Group Business Overview

12.10.3 Topy Group Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Topy Group Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.10.5 Topy Group Recent Development

12.11 Enkei Wheels

12.11.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

12.11.2 Enkei Wheels Business Overview

12.11.3 Enkei Wheels Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Enkei Wheels Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.11.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

12.12 Zhejiang Jinfei

12.12.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Business Overview

12.12.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.12.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development

12.13 Accuride

12.13.1 Accuride Corporation Information

12.13.2 Accuride Business Overview

12.13.3 Accuride Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Accuride Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.13.5 Accuride Recent Development

12.14 YHI

12.14.1 YHI Corporation Information

12.14.2 YHI Business Overview

12.14.3 YHI Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 YHI Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.14.5 YHI Recent Development

12.15 Yueling Wheels

12.15.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yueling Wheels Business Overview

12.15.3 Yueling Wheels Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Yueling Wheels Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.15.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

12.16 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

12.16.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Business Overview

12.16.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Products Offered

12.16.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Development 13 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels

13.4 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Distributors List

14.3 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Trends

15.2 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Drivers

15.3 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer