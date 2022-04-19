Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2028 | AGC, Corning, Magna International

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Aftermarket Glass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AGC

Corning

Magna International

Gentex

Guardian Industries (Koch Industries)

Webasto Group

Nippon Sheet Glass

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Saint-Gobain

Xinyi Glass Holdings

Taiwan Glass



Market Segmentation by Product:

Tempered Glass

Laminated Glass

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles



The Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Automotive Aftermarket Glass market expansion?

What will be the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Automotive Aftermarket Glass market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Automotive Aftermarket Glass market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Automotive Aftermarket Glass market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Aftermarket Glass

1.2 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Tempered Glass

1.2.3 Laminated Glass

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Automotive Aftermarket Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Aftermarket Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Aftermarket Glass Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AGC

7.1.1 AGC Automotive Aftermarket Glass Corporation Information

7.1.2 AGC Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AGC Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 AGC Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AGC Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Corning

7.2.1 Corning Automotive Aftermarket Glass Corporation Information

7.2.2 Corning Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Corning Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Magna International

7.3.1 Magna International Automotive Aftermarket Glass Corporation Information

7.3.2 Magna International Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Magna International Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Magna International Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Magna International Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Gentex

7.4.1 Gentex Automotive Aftermarket Glass Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gentex Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Gentex Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Gentex Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Gentex Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries)

7.5.1 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Automotive Aftermarket Glass Corporation Information

7.5.2 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Webasto Group

7.6.1 Webasto Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Corporation Information

7.6.2 Webasto Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Webasto Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Webasto Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Webasto Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nippon Sheet Glass

7.7.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fuyao Glass Industry Group

7.8.1 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Saint-Gobain

7.9.1 Saint-Gobain Automotive Aftermarket Glass Corporation Information

7.9.2 Saint-Gobain Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Saint-Gobain Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Saint-Gobain Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Xinyi Glass Holdings

7.10.1 Xinyi Glass Holdings Automotive Aftermarket Glass Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xinyi Glass Holdings Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Xinyi Glass Holdings Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Xinyi Glass Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Xinyi Glass Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Taiwan Glass

7.11.1 Taiwan Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Corporation Information

7.11.2 Taiwan Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Taiwan Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Taiwan Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Taiwan Glass Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket Glass

8.4 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Drivers

10.3 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket Glass

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”