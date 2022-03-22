Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2028 | AGC, Corning, Magna International

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Aftermarket Glass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AGC

Corning

Magna International

Gentex

Guardian Industries (Koch Industries)

Webasto Group

Nippon Sheet Glass

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Saint-Gobain

Xinyi Glass Holdings

Taiwan Glass



Market Segmentation by Product:

Tempered Glass

Laminated Glass

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles



The Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Tempered Glass

1.2.3 Laminated Glass

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production

2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Aftermarket Glass in 2021

4.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 AGC

12.1.1 AGC Corporation Information

12.1.2 AGC Overview

12.1.3 AGC Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 AGC Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 AGC Recent Developments

12.2 Corning

12.2.1 Corning Corporation Information

12.2.2 Corning Overview

12.2.3 Corning Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Corning Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Corning Recent Developments

12.3 Magna International

12.3.1 Magna International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Magna International Overview

12.3.3 Magna International Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Magna International Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Magna International Recent Developments

12.4 Gentex

12.4.1 Gentex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gentex Overview

12.4.3 Gentex Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Gentex Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Gentex Recent Developments

12.5 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries)

12.5.1 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Overview

12.5.3 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Recent Developments

12.6 Webasto Group

12.6.1 Webasto Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Webasto Group Overview

12.6.3 Webasto Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Webasto Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Webasto Group Recent Developments

12.7 Nippon Sheet Glass

12.7.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Overview

12.7.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Recent Developments

12.8 Fuyao Glass Industry Group

12.8.1 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Overview

12.8.3 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Recent Developments

12.9 Saint-Gobain

12.9.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.9.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

12.9.3 Saint-Gobain Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Saint-Gobain Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

12.10 Xinyi Glass Holdings

12.10.1 Xinyi Glass Holdings Corporation Information

12.10.2 Xinyi Glass Holdings Overview

12.10.3 Xinyi Glass Holdings Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Xinyi Glass Holdings Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Xinyi Glass Holdings Recent Developments

12.11 Taiwan Glass

12.11.1 Taiwan Glass Corporation Information

12.11.2 Taiwan Glass Overview

12.11.3 Taiwan Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Taiwan Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Taiwan Glass Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Distributors

13.5 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Industry Trends

14.2 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Drivers

14.3 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Challenges

14.4 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

