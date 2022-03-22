Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2028 | AGC, Corning, Magna International

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Aftermarket Glass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
AGC
Corning
Magna International
Gentex
Guardian Industries (Koch Industries)
Webasto Group
Nippon Sheet Glass
Fuyao Glass Industry Group
Saint-Gobain
Xinyi Glass Holdings
Taiwan Glass
Market Segmentation by Product:
Tempered Glass
Laminated Glass
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
The Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Aftermarket Glass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tempered Glass
1.2.3 Laminated Glass
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production
2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive Aftermarket Glass by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Aftermarket Glass in 2021
4.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aftermarket Glass Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 AGC
12.1.1 AGC Corporation Information
12.1.2 AGC Overview
12.1.3 AGC Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 AGC Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 AGC Recent Developments
12.2 Corning
12.2.1 Corning Corporation Information
12.2.2 Corning Overview
12.2.3 Corning Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Corning Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Corning Recent Developments
12.3 Magna International
12.3.1 Magna International Corporation Information
12.3.2 Magna International Overview
12.3.3 Magna International Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Magna International Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Magna International Recent Developments
12.4 Gentex
12.4.1 Gentex Corporation Information
12.4.2 Gentex Overview
12.4.3 Gentex Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Gentex Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Gentex Recent Developments
12.5 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries)
12.5.1 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Overview
12.5.3 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Guardian Industries (Koch Industries) Recent Developments
12.6 Webasto Group
12.6.1 Webasto Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Webasto Group Overview
12.6.3 Webasto Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Webasto Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Webasto Group Recent Developments
12.7 Nippon Sheet Glass
12.7.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Corporation Information
12.7.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Overview
12.7.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Recent Developments
12.8 Fuyao Glass Industry Group
12.8.1 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Overview
12.8.3 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Recent Developments
12.9 Saint-Gobain
12.9.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
12.9.2 Saint-Gobain Overview
12.9.3 Saint-Gobain Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Saint-Gobain Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments
12.10 Xinyi Glass Holdings
12.10.1 Xinyi Glass Holdings Corporation Information
12.10.2 Xinyi Glass Holdings Overview
12.10.3 Xinyi Glass Holdings Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Xinyi Glass Holdings Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Xinyi Glass Holdings Recent Developments
12.11 Taiwan Glass
12.11.1 Taiwan Glass Corporation Information
12.11.2 Taiwan Glass Overview
12.11.3 Taiwan Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Taiwan Glass Automotive Aftermarket Glass Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Taiwan Glass Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Production Mode & Process
13.4 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Sales Channels
13.4.2 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Distributors
13.5 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Industry Trends
14.2 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Drivers
14.3 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Challenges
14.4 Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
