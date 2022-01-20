Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2014 to 2022 and Forecast 2022 –2028| Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Research Report: Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Bostik, 3M, PPG Industries, Jowat, Solvay Group, DowDuPont, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF, Lord, ThreeBond, Huntsman, Wacker-Chemie, Permatex

Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type: Adhesives, Sealants

Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application: Powertrain, Auto Repair, Automotive Running System, Body-in-White, Others

The global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview 1.1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Product Overview 1.2 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Adhesives

1.2.2 Sealants 1.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Revenue (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Price (2016-2021) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales and Revenue in 2020 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Adhesives and Sealants as of 2020) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Status and Outlook by Region 3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Application 4.1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Powertrain

4.1.2 Auto Repair

4.1.3 Automotive Running System

4.1.4 Body-in-White

4.1.5 Others 4.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027) 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Country 5.1 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 5.2 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Country 6.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 6.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Region 7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Country 8.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 8.2 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Country 9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Business 10.1 Henkel

10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Henkel Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel Recent Development 10.2 H.B. Fuller

10.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

10.2.2 H.B. Fuller Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Henkel Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development 10.3 Sika

10.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sika Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sika Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.3.5 Sika Recent Development 10.4 Bostik

10.4.1 Bostik Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bostik Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bostik Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bostik Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.4.5 Bostik Recent Development 10.5 3M

10.5.1 3M Corporation Information

10.5.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 3M Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 3M Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.5.5 3M Recent Development 10.6 PPG Industries

10.6.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.6.5 PPG Industries Recent Development 10.7 Jowat

10.7.1 Jowat Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jowat Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jowat Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Jowat Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.7.5 Jowat Recent Development 10.8 Solvay Group

10.8.1 Solvay Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Solvay Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Solvay Group Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Solvay Group Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.8.5 Solvay Group Recent Development 10.9 DowDuPont

10.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.9.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DowDuPont Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DowDuPont Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development 10.10 Arkema Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Arkema Group Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Arkema Group Recent Development 10.11 Ashland

10.11.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ashland Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ashland Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.11.5 Ashland Recent Development 10.12 BASF

10.12.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.12.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BASF Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 BASF Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.12.5 BASF Recent Development 10.13 Lord

10.13.1 Lord Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lord Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Lord Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Lord Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.13.5 Lord Recent Development 10.14 ThreeBond

10.14.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information

10.14.2 ThreeBond Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.14.5 ThreeBond Recent Development 10.15 Huntsman

10.15.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.15.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.15.5 Huntsman Recent Development 10.16 Wacker-Chemie

10.16.1 Wacker-Chemie Corporation Information

10.16.2 Wacker-Chemie Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.16.5 Wacker-Chemie Recent Development 10.17 Permatex

10.17.1 Permatex Corporation Information

10.17.2 Permatex Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Permatex Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Permatex Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.17.5 Permatex Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Distributors 12.3 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

