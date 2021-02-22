Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2021-2027)| Velodyne, ibeo, Quanergy Systems

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
Major Key Manufacturers of Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market are: Velodyne, ibeo, Quanergy Systems, Leddartech, Trilumina, Luminar, Phantom Intelligence, Hesai Tech
The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.
Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market by Type Segments:
Solid State Lidar, Mechanical/Scanning Lidar
Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market by Application Segments:
Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Surround View, Road Vulnerability Detection, Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Occupancy Detection
Table of Contents
1 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Overview
1.1 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Product Scope
1.2 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Solid State Lidar
1.2.3 Mechanical/Scanning Lidar
1.3 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
1.3.3 Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
1.3.4 Surround View
1.3.5 Road Vulnerability Detection
1.3.6 Driver Monitoring System (DMS)
1.3.7 Occupancy Detection
1.4 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) as of 2020)
3.4 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 138 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 138 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 247 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 247 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Business
12.1 Velodyne
12.1.1 Velodyne Corporation Information
12.1.2 Velodyne Business Overview
12.1.3 Velodyne Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Velodyne Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Products Offered
12.1.5 Velodyne Recent Development
12.2 ibeo
12.2.1 ibeo Corporation Information
12.2.2 ibeo Business Overview
12.2.3 ibeo Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ibeo Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Products Offered
12.2.5 ibeo Recent Development
12.3 Quanergy Systems
12.3.1 Quanergy Systems Corporation Information
12.3.2 Quanergy Systems Business Overview
12.3.3 Quanergy Systems Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Quanergy Systems Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Products Offered
12.3.5 Quanergy Systems Recent Development
12.4 Leddartech
12.4.1 Leddartech Corporation Information
12.4.2 Leddartech Business Overview
12.4.3 Leddartech Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Leddartech Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Products Offered
12.4.5 Leddartech Recent Development
12.5 Trilumina
12.5.1 Trilumina Corporation Information
12.5.2 Trilumina Business Overview
12.5.3 Trilumina Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Trilumina Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Products Offered
12.5.5 Trilumina Recent Development
12.6 Luminar
12.6.1 Luminar Corporation Information
12.6.2 Luminar Business Overview
12.6.3 Luminar Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Luminar Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Products Offered
12.6.5 Luminar Recent Development
12.7 Phantom Intelligence
12.7.1 Phantom Intelligence Corporation Information
12.7.2 Phantom Intelligence Business Overview
12.7.3 Phantom Intelligence Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Phantom Intelligence Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Products Offered
12.7.5 Phantom Intelligence Recent Development
12.8 Hesai Tech
12.8.1 Hesai Tech Corporation Information
12.8.2 Hesai Tech Business Overview
12.8.3 Hesai Tech Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Hesai Tech Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Products Offered
12.8.5 Hesai Tech Recent Development 13 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)
13.4 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Distributors List
14.3 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Trends
15.2 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Drivers
15.3 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Challenges
15.4 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
Why to Buy this Report?
- Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables
- Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market, its segments, and sub-segments
- Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers
- Thorough evaluation of key regional Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors
- Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment
The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market.
