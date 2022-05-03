Automobile Weather Strip Market Size 2022 and Strategic Assessment – Among Top Players: |Cooper Standard, Toyoda Gosei, Hutchinson

Global Automobile Weather Strip Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 14130 Million By 2027, From US$ 11070 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 3.4% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Automobile Weather Strip Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Automobile Weather Strip market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Automobile weather strip is the rubber material that seals the edges of a vehicle’s windshield, windows, doors, engine hood, trunk lid, etc. Automobile weather strip is usually made into a hollow sponge foam tube. Automobile weather strip is commonly made of EPDM rubber, a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) mix of plastic and rubber, and a thermoplastic olefin (TPO) polymer/filler blend. Market competition is fierce. in the report, the major plyers are Cooper Standard, Toyoda Gosei, Hutchinson, Henniges, Nishikawa, SaarGummi, Hwaseung, Kinugawa, Magna, Tokai Kogyo, Guizhou Guihang, Qinghe Huifeng, Zhejiang Xiantong, Jianxin Zhao’s, Jiangyin Haida, Hebei Longzhi, Qinghe Yongxin, Hubei Zhengao and etc. The leaders, such as Cooper Standard, Toyoda Gosei, Hutchinson, Nishikawa and Henniges occupy big share. As a result, the market concentration is relatively high. In this report, the top 5 listed companies take up about 57% of the market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automobile Weather Strip Market The global Automobile Weather Strip market size is projected to reach US$ 14130 million by 2027, from US$ 11070 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Automobile Weather Strip market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Automobile Weather Strip market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automobile Weather Strip Market Research Report: Cooper Standard, Toyoda Gosei, Hutchinson, Henniges, Nishikawa, SaarGummi, Hwaseung, Kinugawa, Magna, Tokai Kogyo, Guizhou Guihang, Qinghe Huifeng, Zhejiang Xiantong, Jianxin Zhao’s, Jiangyin Haida, Hebei Longzhi, Qinghe Yongxin, Hubei Zhengao Global Automobile Weather Strip Market by Type: EPDM Strip, TPE/TPO/TPV Strip, Other Strip Global Automobile Weather Strip Market by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle The Automobile Weather Strip market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Automobile Weather Strip market. In this chapter of the Automobile Weather Strip report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Automobile Weather Strip report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Automobile Weather Strip market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Automobile Weather Strip market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Automobile Weather Strip market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Automobile Weather Strip market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Automobile Weather Strip market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Automobile Weather Strip Market Overview

1.1 Automobile Weather Strip Product Overview

1.2 Automobile Weather Strip Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 EPDM Strip

1.2.2 TPE/TPO/TPV Strip

1.2.3 Other Strip

1.3 Global Automobile Weather Strip Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automobile Weather Strip Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automobile Weather Strip Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automobile Weather Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automobile Weather Strip Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automobile Weather Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automobile Weather Strip Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automobile Weather Strip Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automobile Weather Strip Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automobile Weather Strip Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automobile Weather Strip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automobile Weather Strip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automobile Weather Strip Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automobile Weather Strip Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automobile Weather Strip as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automobile Weather Strip Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automobile Weather Strip Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automobile Weather Strip Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automobile Weather Strip Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automobile Weather Strip Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automobile Weather Strip Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automobile Weather Strip by Application

4.1 Automobile Weather Strip Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automobile Weather Strip Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automobile Weather Strip Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automobile Weather Strip Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automobile Weather Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automobile Weather Strip Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automobile Weather Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automobile Weather Strip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automobile Weather Strip by Country

5.1 North America Automobile Weather Strip Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automobile Weather Strip Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automobile Weather Strip by Country

6.1 Europe Automobile Weather Strip Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automobile Weather Strip Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automobile Weather Strip by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Weather Strip Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Weather Strip Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automobile Weather Strip by Country

8.1 Latin America Automobile Weather Strip Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automobile Weather Strip Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automobile Weather Strip by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Weather Strip Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Weather Strip Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Weather Strip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automobile Weather Strip Business

10.1 Cooper Standard

10.1.1 Cooper Standard Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cooper Standard Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Cooper Standard Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Cooper Standard Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.1.5 Cooper Standard Recent Development

10.2 Toyoda Gosei

10.2.1 Toyoda Gosei Corporation Information

10.2.2 Toyoda Gosei Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Toyoda Gosei Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Toyoda Gosei Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.2.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Development

10.3 Hutchinson

10.3.1 Hutchinson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hutchinson Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hutchinson Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hutchinson Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.3.5 Hutchinson Recent Development

10.4 Henniges

10.4.1 Henniges Corporation Information

10.4.2 Henniges Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Henniges Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Henniges Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.4.5 Henniges Recent Development

10.5 Nishikawa

10.5.1 Nishikawa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nishikawa Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nishikawa Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nishikawa Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.5.5 Nishikawa Recent Development

10.6 SaarGummi

10.6.1 SaarGummi Corporation Information

10.6.2 SaarGummi Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 SaarGummi Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 SaarGummi Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.6.5 SaarGummi Recent Development

10.7 Hwaseung

10.7.1 Hwaseung Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hwaseung Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hwaseung Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hwaseung Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.7.5 Hwaseung Recent Development

10.8 Kinugawa

10.8.1 Kinugawa Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kinugawa Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kinugawa Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kinugawa Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.8.5 Kinugawa Recent Development

10.9 Magna

10.9.1 Magna Corporation Information

10.9.2 Magna Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Magna Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Magna Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.9.5 Magna Recent Development

10.10 Tokai Kogyo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automobile Weather Strip Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tokai Kogyo Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tokai Kogyo Recent Development

10.11 Guizhou Guihang

10.11.1 Guizhou Guihang Corporation Information

10.11.2 Guizhou Guihang Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Guizhou Guihang Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Guizhou Guihang Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.11.5 Guizhou Guihang Recent Development

10.12 Qinghe Huifeng

10.12.1 Qinghe Huifeng Corporation Information

10.12.2 Qinghe Huifeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Qinghe Huifeng Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Qinghe Huifeng Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.12.5 Qinghe Huifeng Recent Development

10.13 Zhejiang Xiantong

10.13.1 Zhejiang Xiantong Corporation Information

10.13.2 Zhejiang Xiantong Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Zhejiang Xiantong Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Zhejiang Xiantong Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.13.5 Zhejiang Xiantong Recent Development

10.14 Jianxin Zhao’s

10.14.1 Jianxin Zhao’s Corporation Information

10.14.2 Jianxin Zhao’s Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Jianxin Zhao’s Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Jianxin Zhao’s Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.14.5 Jianxin Zhao’s Recent Development

10.15 Jiangyin Haida

10.15.1 Jiangyin Haida Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jiangyin Haida Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Jiangyin Haida Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Jiangyin Haida Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.15.5 Jiangyin Haida Recent Development

10.16 Hebei Longzhi

10.16.1 Hebei Longzhi Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hebei Longzhi Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hebei Longzhi Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hebei Longzhi Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.16.5 Hebei Longzhi Recent Development

10.17 Qinghe Yongxin

10.17.1 Qinghe Yongxin Corporation Information

10.17.2 Qinghe Yongxin Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Qinghe Yongxin Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Qinghe Yongxin Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.17.5 Qinghe Yongxin Recent Development

10.18 Hubei Zhengao

10.18.1 Hubei Zhengao Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hubei Zhengao Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Hubei Zhengao Automobile Weather Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Hubei Zhengao Automobile Weather Strip Products Offered

10.18.5 Hubei Zhengao Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automobile Weather Strip Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automobile Weather Strip Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automobile Weather Strip Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automobile Weather Strip Distributors

12.3 Automobile Weather Strip Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

