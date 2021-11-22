Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027|Borbet, Enkei, Ronal Group

Complete study of the global Automobile Alloy Wheels market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automobile Alloy Wheels industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automobile Alloy Wheels production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Aluminum, Magnesium, Carbon Fiber Segment by Application Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Borbet, Enkei, Ronal Group, Arconic, CITIC Dicastal, Maxion Wheels, UniwheelS Group

TOC

1 Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automobile Alloy Wheels

1.2 Automobile Alloy Wheels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Aluminum

1.2.3 Magnesium

1.2.4 Carbon Fiber

1.3 Automobile Alloy Wheels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automobile Alloy Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automobile Alloy Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automobile Alloy Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automobile Alloy Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Automobile Alloy Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Automobile Alloy Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automobile Alloy Wheels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automobile Alloy Wheels Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automobile Alloy Wheels Production

3.4.1 North America Automobile Alloy Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automobile Alloy Wheels Production

3.5.1 Europe Automobile Alloy Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automobile Alloy Wheels Production

3.6.1 China Automobile Alloy Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automobile Alloy Wheels Production

3.7.1 Japan Automobile Alloy Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Automobile Alloy Wheels Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automobile Alloy Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Automobile Alloy Wheels Production

3.9.1 India Automobile Alloy Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automobile Alloy Wheels Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automobile Alloy Wheels Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automobile Alloy Wheels Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automobile Alloy Wheels Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Borbet

7.1.1 Borbet Automobile Alloy Wheels Corporation Information

7.1.2 Borbet Automobile Alloy Wheels Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Borbet Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Borbet Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Borbet Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Enkei

7.2.1 Enkei Automobile Alloy Wheels Corporation Information

7.2.2 Enkei Automobile Alloy Wheels Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Enkei Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Enkei Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Enkei Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ronal Group

7.3.1 Ronal Group Automobile Alloy Wheels Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ronal Group Automobile Alloy Wheels Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ronal Group Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ronal Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ronal Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Arconic

7.4.1 Arconic Automobile Alloy Wheels Corporation Information

7.4.2 Arconic Automobile Alloy Wheels Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Arconic Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Arconic Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Arconic Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 CITIC Dicastal

7.5.1 CITIC Dicastal Automobile Alloy Wheels Corporation Information

7.5.2 CITIC Dicastal Automobile Alloy Wheels Product Portfolio

7.5.3 CITIC Dicastal Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 CITIC Dicastal Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Maxion Wheels

7.6.1 Maxion Wheels Automobile Alloy Wheels Corporation Information

7.6.2 Maxion Wheels Automobile Alloy Wheels Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Maxion Wheels Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Maxion Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Maxion Wheels Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 UniwheelS Group

7.7.1 UniwheelS Group Automobile Alloy Wheels Corporation Information

7.7.2 UniwheelS Group Automobile Alloy Wheels Product Portfolio

7.7.3 UniwheelS Group Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 UniwheelS Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 UniwheelS Group Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automobile Alloy Wheels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automobile Alloy Wheels Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automobile Alloy Wheels

8.4 Automobile Alloy Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automobile Alloy Wheels Distributors List

9.3 Automobile Alloy Wheels Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automobile Alloy Wheels Industry Trends

10.2 Automobile Alloy Wheels Growth Drivers

10.3 Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Challenges

10.4 Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automobile Alloy Wheels by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Automobile Alloy Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automobile Alloy Wheels

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automobile Alloy Wheels by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automobile Alloy Wheels by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automobile Alloy Wheels by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automobile Alloy Wheels by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automobile Alloy Wheels by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automobile Alloy Wheels by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automobile Alloy Wheels by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automobile Alloy Wheels by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer