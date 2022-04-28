Automation Cables Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028 | Prysmian, LS Cable & System, Lutze

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Automation Cables market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Automation Cables market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Automation Cables market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Automation Cables market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Automation Cables market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Automation Cables market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Automation Cables report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automation Cables Market Research Report: Prysmian

LS Cable & System

Lutze

Nexans

Belden

Molex

BizLink

Oki Electric

TKH Group

LAPP

SAB Brockskes

Helukabel

Wanma Cable

TPC Wire & Cable

Elettrotek Kabel

Eland Cables

MotionCables

Lorom Industrial

Zhejiang Zhaolong



Global Automation Cables Market Segmentation by Product: Sensor Cable

Bus Cable

Power Cable

Others



Global Automation Cables Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Medical

Oil and Gas

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Automation Cables market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Automation Cables research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Automation Cables market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Automation Cables market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Automation Cables report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automation Cables Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automation Cables Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automation Cables Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automation Cables Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automation Cables Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automation Cables Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automation Cables Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automation Cables Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automation Cables in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automation Cables Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automation Cables Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automation Cables Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automation Cables Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automation Cables Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automation Cables Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automation Cables Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Sensor Cable

2.1.2 Bus Cable

2.1.3 Power Cable

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Automation Cables Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automation Cables Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automation Cables Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automation Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automation Cables Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automation Cables Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automation Cables Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automation Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automation Cables Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Electronics and Electrical

3.1.3 Chemical

3.1.4 Food and Beverage

3.1.5 Medical

3.1.6 Oil and Gas

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Automation Cables Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automation Cables Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automation Cables Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automation Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automation Cables Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automation Cables Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automation Cables Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automation Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automation Cables Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automation Cables Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automation Cables Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automation Cables Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automation Cables Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automation Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automation Cables Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automation Cables Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automation Cables in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automation Cables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automation Cables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automation Cables Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automation Cables Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automation Cables Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automation Cables Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automation Cables Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automation Cables Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automation Cables Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automation Cables Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automation Cables Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automation Cables Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automation Cables Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automation Cables Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automation Cables Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automation Cables Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automation Cables Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automation Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automation Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automation Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automation Cables Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automation Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automation Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automation Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automation Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automation Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automation Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Prysmian

7.1.1 Prysmian Corporation Information

7.1.2 Prysmian Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Prysmian Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Prysmian Automation Cables Products Offered

7.1.5 Prysmian Recent Development

7.2 LS Cable & System

7.2.1 LS Cable & System Corporation Information

7.2.2 LS Cable & System Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LS Cable & System Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LS Cable & System Automation Cables Products Offered

7.2.5 LS Cable & System Recent Development

7.3 Lutze

7.3.1 Lutze Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lutze Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lutze Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lutze Automation Cables Products Offered

7.3.5 Lutze Recent Development

7.4 Nexans

7.4.1 Nexans Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nexans Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nexans Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nexans Automation Cables Products Offered

7.4.5 Nexans Recent Development

7.5 Belden

7.5.1 Belden Corporation Information

7.5.2 Belden Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Belden Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Belden Automation Cables Products Offered

7.5.5 Belden Recent Development

7.6 Molex

7.6.1 Molex Corporation Information

7.6.2 Molex Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Molex Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Molex Automation Cables Products Offered

7.6.5 Molex Recent Development

7.7 BizLink

7.7.1 BizLink Corporation Information

7.7.2 BizLink Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BizLink Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BizLink Automation Cables Products Offered

7.7.5 BizLink Recent Development

7.8 Oki Electric

7.8.1 Oki Electric Corporation Information

7.8.2 Oki Electric Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Oki Electric Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Oki Electric Automation Cables Products Offered

7.8.5 Oki Electric Recent Development

7.9 TKH Group

7.9.1 TKH Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 TKH Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TKH Group Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TKH Group Automation Cables Products Offered

7.9.5 TKH Group Recent Development

7.10 LAPP

7.10.1 LAPP Corporation Information

7.10.2 LAPP Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LAPP Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LAPP Automation Cables Products Offered

7.10.5 LAPP Recent Development

7.11 SAB Brockskes

7.11.1 SAB Brockskes Corporation Information

7.11.2 SAB Brockskes Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SAB Brockskes Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SAB Brockskes Automation Cables Products Offered

7.11.5 SAB Brockskes Recent Development

7.12 Helukabel

7.12.1 Helukabel Corporation Information

7.12.2 Helukabel Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Helukabel Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Helukabel Products Offered

7.12.5 Helukabel Recent Development

7.13 Wanma Cable

7.13.1 Wanma Cable Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wanma Cable Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Wanma Cable Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Wanma Cable Products Offered

7.13.5 Wanma Cable Recent Development

7.14 TPC Wire & Cable

7.14.1 TPC Wire & Cable Corporation Information

7.14.2 TPC Wire & Cable Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 TPC Wire & Cable Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 TPC Wire & Cable Products Offered

7.14.5 TPC Wire & Cable Recent Development

7.15 Elettrotek Kabel

7.15.1 Elettrotek Kabel Corporation Information

7.15.2 Elettrotek Kabel Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Elettrotek Kabel Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Elettrotek Kabel Products Offered

7.15.5 Elettrotek Kabel Recent Development

7.16 Eland Cables

7.16.1 Eland Cables Corporation Information

7.16.2 Eland Cables Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Eland Cables Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Eland Cables Products Offered

7.16.5 Eland Cables Recent Development

7.17 MotionCables

7.17.1 MotionCables Corporation Information

7.17.2 MotionCables Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 MotionCables Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 MotionCables Products Offered

7.17.5 MotionCables Recent Development

7.18 Lorom Industrial

7.18.1 Lorom Industrial Corporation Information

7.18.2 Lorom Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Lorom Industrial Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Lorom Industrial Products Offered

7.18.5 Lorom Industrial Recent Development

7.19 Zhejiang Zhaolong

7.19.1 Zhejiang Zhaolong Corporation Information

7.19.2 Zhejiang Zhaolong Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Zhejiang Zhaolong Automation Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Zhejiang Zhaolong Products Offered

7.19.5 Zhejiang Zhaolong Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automation Cables Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automation Cables Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automation Cables Distributors

8.3 Automation Cables Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automation Cables Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automation Cables Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automation Cables Distributors

8.5 Automation Cables Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

