Automation and Controls Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2022-2028 | Emerson, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Automation and Controls Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automation and Controls report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automation and Controls market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automation and Controls market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automation and Controls market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automation and Controls market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automation and Controls market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Emerson

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Yokogawa

Fanuc

Schneider Electric

Bosch Rexroth

Siemens

Omron

Honeywell

Keyence

Rockwell

Universal Robots

Kuka

Johnson Controls



Market Segmentation by Product:

Field Devices

Industrial Control Systems

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Textiles and Clothing

Chemical Industry

Machinery

Electronics and Optical

Food and Beverages

Others



The Automation and Controls Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automation and Controls market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automation and Controls market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Automation and Controls market expansion?

What will be the global Automation and Controls market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Automation and Controls market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Automation and Controls market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Automation and Controls market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Automation and Controls market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automation and Controls Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Automation and Controls Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automation and Controls Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automation and Controls Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Automation and Controls Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Automation and Controls in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Automation and Controls Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Automation and Controls Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Automation and Controls Industry Trends

1.4.2 Automation and Controls Market Drivers

1.4.3 Automation and Controls Market Challenges

1.4.4 Automation and Controls Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Automation and Controls by Type

2.1 Automation and Controls Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Field Devices

2.1.2 Industrial Control Systems

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Automation and Controls Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Automation and Controls Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Automation and Controls Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Automation and Controls Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Automation and Controls by Application

3.1 Automation and Controls Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Textiles and Clothing

3.1.2 Chemical Industry

3.1.3 Machinery

3.1.4 Electronics and Optical

3.1.5 Food and Beverages

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Automation and Controls Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automation and Controls Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automation and Controls Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automation and Controls Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automation and Controls Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automation and Controls Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Automation and Controls in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automation and Controls Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automation and Controls Headquarters, Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Automation and Controls Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Automation and Controls Companies Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Automation and Controls Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automation and Controls Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automation and Controls Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automation and Controls Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automation and Controls Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automation and Controls Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automation and Controls Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automation and Controls Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automation and Controls Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automation and Controls Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automation and Controls Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automation and Controls Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automation and Controls Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automation and Controls Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automation and Controls Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automation and Controls Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automation and Controls Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automation and Controls Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automation and Controls Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Emerson

7.1.1 Emerson Company Details

7.1.2 Emerson Business Overview

7.1.3 Emerson Automation and Controls Introduction

7.1.4 Emerson Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Emerson Recent Development

7.2 ABB

7.2.1 ABB Company Details

7.2.2 ABB Business Overview

7.2.3 ABB Automation and Controls Introduction

7.2.4 ABB Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 ABB Recent Development

7.3 Mitsubishi Electric

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details

7.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Automation and Controls Introduction

7.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

7.4 Fuji Electric

7.4.1 Fuji Electric Company Details

7.4.2 Fuji Electric Business Overview

7.4.3 Fuji Electric Automation and Controls Introduction

7.4.4 Fuji Electric Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

7.5 Yokogawa

7.5.1 Yokogawa Company Details

7.5.2 Yokogawa Business Overview

7.5.3 Yokogawa Automation and Controls Introduction

7.5.4 Yokogawa Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Yokogawa Recent Development

7.6 Fanuc

7.6.1 Fanuc Company Details

7.6.2 Fanuc Business Overview

7.6.3 Fanuc Automation and Controls Introduction

7.6.4 Fanuc Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Fanuc Recent Development

7.7 Schneider Electric

7.7.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

7.7.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

7.7.3 Schneider Electric Automation and Controls Introduction

7.7.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

7.8 Bosch Rexroth

7.8.1 Bosch Rexroth Company Details

7.8.2 Bosch Rexroth Business Overview

7.8.3 Bosch Rexroth Automation and Controls Introduction

7.8.4 Bosch Rexroth Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development

7.9 Siemens

7.9.1 Siemens Company Details

7.9.2 Siemens Business Overview

7.9.3 Siemens Automation and Controls Introduction

7.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.10 Omron

7.10.1 Omron Company Details

7.10.2 Omron Business Overview

7.10.3 Omron Automation and Controls Introduction

7.10.4 Omron Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Omron Recent Development

7.11 Honeywell

7.11.1 Honeywell Company Details

7.11.2 Honeywell Business Overview

7.11.3 Honeywell Automation and Controls Introduction

7.11.4 Honeywell Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.12 Keyence

7.12.1 Keyence Company Details

7.12.2 Keyence Business Overview

7.12.3 Keyence Automation and Controls Introduction

7.12.4 Keyence Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Keyence Recent Development

7.13 Rockwell

7.13.1 Rockwell Company Details

7.13.2 Rockwell Business Overview

7.13.3 Rockwell Automation and Controls Introduction

7.13.4 Rockwell Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Rockwell Recent Development

7.14 Universal Robots

7.14.1 Universal Robots Company Details

7.14.2 Universal Robots Business Overview

7.14.3 Universal Robots Automation and Controls Introduction

7.14.4 Universal Robots Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Universal Robots Recent Development

7.15 Kuka

7.15.1 Kuka Company Details

7.15.2 Kuka Business Overview

7.15.3 Kuka Automation and Controls Introduction

7.15.4 Kuka Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Kuka Recent Development

7.16 Johnson Controls

7.16.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

7.16.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

7.16.3 Johnson Controls Automation and Controls Introduction

7.16.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

