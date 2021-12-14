Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Nitto Denko, LINTEC Corporation, Teikoku Taping System

“
The report titled Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Wafer Mounters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Wafer Mounters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Nitto Denko, LINTEC Corporation, Teikoku Taping System, Takatori Corporation, Dynatech Co., Ltd, NTEC, DISCO Corporation, Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT), Shanghai Haizhan, Powatec, CUON Solution, Ultron Systems Inc, NPMT (NDS), Jiangsu Jcxj, Technovision, AE Advanced Engineering, Heyan Technology, Waftech Sdn. Bhd., Semiconductor Equipment Corporation, TOYO ADTEC INC
Market Segmentation by Product:
Fully-automatic
Semi-automatic
Market Segmentation by Application:
12 Inch Wafer
6 & 8 Inch Wafer
Others
The Automatic Wafer Mounters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automatic Wafer Mounters market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Wafer Mounters industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Fully-automatic
1.2.3 Semi-automatic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 12 Inch Wafer
1.3.3 6 & 8 Inch Wafer
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production
2.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Automatic Wafer Mounters Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Automatic Wafer Mounters Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Automatic Wafer Mounters Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Automatic Wafer Mounters Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Automatic Wafer Mounters Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Automatic Wafer Mounters Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Automatic Wafer Mounters Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Automatic Wafer Mounters Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Automatic Wafer Mounters Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Automatic Wafer Mounters Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Nitto Denko
12.1.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information
12.1.2 Nitto Denko Overview
12.1.3 Nitto Denko Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Nitto Denko Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Nitto Denko Recent Developments
12.2 LINTEC Corporation
12.2.1 LINTEC Corporation Corporation Information
12.2.2 LINTEC Corporation Overview
12.2.3 LINTEC Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 LINTEC Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 LINTEC Corporation Recent Developments
12.3 Teikoku Taping System
12.3.1 Teikoku Taping System Corporation Information
12.3.2 Teikoku Taping System Overview
12.3.3 Teikoku Taping System Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Teikoku Taping System Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Teikoku Taping System Recent Developments
12.4 Takatori Corporation
12.4.1 Takatori Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 Takatori Corporation Overview
12.4.3 Takatori Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Takatori Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Takatori Corporation Recent Developments
12.5 Dynatech Co., Ltd
12.5.1 Dynatech Co., Ltd Corporation Information
12.5.2 Dynatech Co., Ltd Overview
12.5.3 Dynatech Co., Ltd Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Dynatech Co., Ltd Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Dynatech Co., Ltd Recent Developments
12.6 NTEC
12.6.1 NTEC Corporation Information
12.6.2 NTEC Overview
12.6.3 NTEC Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 NTEC Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 NTEC Recent Developments
12.7 DISCO Corporation
12.7.1 DISCO Corporation Corporation Information
12.7.2 DISCO Corporation Overview
12.7.3 DISCO Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 DISCO Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 DISCO Corporation Recent Developments
12.8 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT)
12.8.1 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Corporation Information
12.8.2 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Overview
12.8.3 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Recent Developments
12.9 Shanghai Haizhan
12.9.1 Shanghai Haizhan Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shanghai Haizhan Overview
12.9.3 Shanghai Haizhan Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Shanghai Haizhan Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Shanghai Haizhan Recent Developments
12.10 Powatec
12.10.1 Powatec Corporation Information
12.10.2 Powatec Overview
12.10.3 Powatec Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Powatec Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Powatec Recent Developments
12.11 CUON Solution
12.11.1 CUON Solution Corporation Information
12.11.2 CUON Solution Overview
12.11.3 CUON Solution Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 CUON Solution Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 CUON Solution Recent Developments
12.12 Ultron Systems Inc
12.12.1 Ultron Systems Inc Corporation Information
12.12.2 Ultron Systems Inc Overview
12.12.3 Ultron Systems Inc Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Ultron Systems Inc Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Ultron Systems Inc Recent Developments
12.13 NPMT (NDS)
12.13.1 NPMT (NDS) Corporation Information
12.13.2 NPMT (NDS) Overview
12.13.3 NPMT (NDS) Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 NPMT (NDS) Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 NPMT (NDS) Recent Developments
12.14 Jiangsu Jcxj
12.14.1 Jiangsu Jcxj Corporation Information
12.14.2 Jiangsu Jcxj Overview
12.14.3 Jiangsu Jcxj Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Jiangsu Jcxj Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Jiangsu Jcxj Recent Developments
12.15 Technovision
12.15.1 Technovision Corporation Information
12.15.2 Technovision Overview
12.15.3 Technovision Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Technovision Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Technovision Recent Developments
12.16 AE Advanced Engineering
12.16.1 AE Advanced Engineering Corporation Information
12.16.2 AE Advanced Engineering Overview
12.16.3 AE Advanced Engineering Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 AE Advanced Engineering Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 AE Advanced Engineering Recent Developments
12.17 Heyan Technology
12.17.1 Heyan Technology Corporation Information
12.17.2 Heyan Technology Overview
12.17.3 Heyan Technology Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Heyan Technology Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 Heyan Technology Recent Developments
12.18 Waftech Sdn. Bhd.
12.18.1 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Corporation Information
12.18.2 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Overview
12.18.3 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Recent Developments
12.19 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation
12.19.1 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Corporation Information
12.19.2 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Overview
12.19.3 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.19.5 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Recent Developments
12.20 TOYO ADTEC INC
12.20.1 TOYO ADTEC INC Corporation Information
12.20.2 TOYO ADTEC INC Overview
12.20.3 TOYO ADTEC INC Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 TOYO ADTEC INC Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.20.5 TOYO ADTEC INC Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Automatic Wafer Mounters Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Automatic Wafer Mounters Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Mode & Process
13.4 Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales Channels
13.4.2 Automatic Wafer Mounters Distributors
13.5 Automatic Wafer Mounters Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Automatic Wafer Mounters Industry Trends
14.2 Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Drivers
14.3 Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Challenges
14.4 Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”