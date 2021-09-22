Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | Stanley Access, Dormakaba, ASSA ABLOY

“

The report titled Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Stanley Access, Dormakaba, ASSA ABLOY, Nabtesco, Record, Horton Automatics, GEZE, Panasonic, Tormax, ERREKA, Portalp, Grupsa, DSS Automatic Doors (FAAC), KBB Automatic Door, Deutschtec, Manusa, TECNOVA, Doorson d.o.o., KLEIN USA, TRONCO, DNG AUTOMATIC, Avians, Ningbo OWNIC Auto Door, Jiangsu DEPER

Market Segmentation by Product:

Two-wings Telescopic Sliding Doors

Four-wings Telescopic Sliding Doors



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Hotels & Restaurants

Business Centers

Office Buildings

Others



The Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Two-wings Telescopic Sliding Doors

1.2.3 Four-wings Telescopic Sliding Doors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Hotels & Restaurants

1.3.4 Business Centers

1.3.5 Office Buildings

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Stanley Access

12.1.1 Stanley Access Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stanley Access Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Stanley Access Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Stanley Access Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Products Offered

12.1.5 Stanley Access Recent Development

12.2 Dormakaba

12.2.1 Dormakaba Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dormakaba Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dormakaba Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dormakaba Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Products Offered

12.2.5 Dormakaba Recent Development

12.3 ASSA ABLOY

12.3.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

12.3.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ASSA ABLOY Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ASSA ABLOY Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Products Offered

12.3.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

12.4 Nabtesco

12.4.1 Nabtesco Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nabtesco Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Nabtesco Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nabtesco Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Products Offered

12.4.5 Nabtesco Recent Development

12.5 Record

12.5.1 Record Corporation Information

12.5.2 Record Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Record Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Record Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Products Offered

12.5.5 Record Recent Development

12.6 Horton Automatics

12.6.1 Horton Automatics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Horton Automatics Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Horton Automatics Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Horton Automatics Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Products Offered

12.6.5 Horton Automatics Recent Development

12.7 GEZE

12.7.1 GEZE Corporation Information

12.7.2 GEZE Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GEZE Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 GEZE Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Products Offered

12.7.5 GEZE Recent Development

12.8 Panasonic

12.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.8.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Panasonic Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Panasonic Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Products Offered

12.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.9 Tormax

12.9.1 Tormax Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tormax Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tormax Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tormax Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Products Offered

12.9.5 Tormax Recent Development

12.10 ERREKA

12.10.1 ERREKA Corporation Information

12.10.2 ERREKA Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 ERREKA Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ERREKA Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Products Offered

12.10.5 ERREKA Recent Development

12.12 Grupsa

12.12.1 Grupsa Corporation Information

12.12.2 Grupsa Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Grupsa Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Grupsa Products Offered

12.12.5 Grupsa Recent Development

12.13 DSS Automatic Doors (FAAC)

12.13.1 DSS Automatic Doors (FAAC) Corporation Information

12.13.2 DSS Automatic Doors (FAAC) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 DSS Automatic Doors (FAAC) Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 DSS Automatic Doors (FAAC) Products Offered

12.13.5 DSS Automatic Doors (FAAC) Recent Development

12.14 KBB Automatic Door

12.14.1 KBB Automatic Door Corporation Information

12.14.2 KBB Automatic Door Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 KBB Automatic Door Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 KBB Automatic Door Products Offered

12.14.5 KBB Automatic Door Recent Development

12.15 Deutschtec

12.15.1 Deutschtec Corporation Information

12.15.2 Deutschtec Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Deutschtec Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Deutschtec Products Offered

12.15.5 Deutschtec Recent Development

12.16 Manusa

12.16.1 Manusa Corporation Information

12.16.2 Manusa Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Manusa Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Manusa Products Offered

12.16.5 Manusa Recent Development

12.17 TECNOVA

12.17.1 TECNOVA Corporation Information

12.17.2 TECNOVA Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 TECNOVA Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 TECNOVA Products Offered

12.17.5 TECNOVA Recent Development

12.18 Doorson d.o.o.

12.18.1 Doorson d.o.o. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Doorson d.o.o. Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Doorson d.o.o. Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Doorson d.o.o. Products Offered

12.18.5 Doorson d.o.o. Recent Development

12.19 KLEIN USA

12.19.1 KLEIN USA Corporation Information

12.19.2 KLEIN USA Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 KLEIN USA Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 KLEIN USA Products Offered

12.19.5 KLEIN USA Recent Development

12.20 TRONCO

12.20.1 TRONCO Corporation Information

12.20.2 TRONCO Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 TRONCO Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 TRONCO Products Offered

12.20.5 TRONCO Recent Development

12.21 DNG AUTOMATIC

12.21.1 DNG AUTOMATIC Corporation Information

12.21.2 DNG AUTOMATIC Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 DNG AUTOMATIC Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 DNG AUTOMATIC Products Offered

12.21.5 DNG AUTOMATIC Recent Development

12.22 Avians

12.22.1 Avians Corporation Information

12.22.2 Avians Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Avians Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Avians Products Offered

12.22.5 Avians Recent Development

12.23 Ningbo OWNIC Auto Door

12.23.1 Ningbo OWNIC Auto Door Corporation Information

12.23.2 Ningbo OWNIC Auto Door Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Ningbo OWNIC Auto Door Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Ningbo OWNIC Auto Door Products Offered

12.23.5 Ningbo OWNIC Auto Door Recent Development

12.24 Jiangsu DEPER

12.24.1 Jiangsu DEPER Corporation Information

12.24.2 Jiangsu DEPER Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Jiangsu DEPER Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Jiangsu DEPER Products Offered

12.24.5 Jiangsu DEPER Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Industry Trends

13.2 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Drivers

13.3 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Challenges

13.4 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automatic Telescopic Sliding Doors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”