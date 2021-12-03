Automatic Sorting System Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | DAIFUKU, SSI SCHAEFER, KION Group (Dematic)

“

The report titled Global Automatic Sorting System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Sorting System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Sorting System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Sorting System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Sorting System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Sorting System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Sorting System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Sorting System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Sorting System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Sorting System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Sorting System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Sorting System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DAIFUKU, SSI SCHAEFER, KION Group (Dematic), Vanderlande, BEUMER Group, Siemens, Intelligrated, Fives in Intralogistics, Murata Machinery, TGW Group, Interroll Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Potevio, Compac Sorting Equipment Inc., Shanxi Oriental Material Handling, ULMA Handing System

Market Segmentation by Product:

Linear Sortation Systems

Loop Sortation Systems



Market Segmentation by Application:

Retail & E-commerce

Post & Parcel

Food &d Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical Supply

Large Airports

Others



The Automatic Sorting System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Sorting System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Sorting System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Sorting System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Sorting System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Sorting System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Sorting System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Sorting System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automatic Sorting System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Sorting System

1.2 Automatic Sorting System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Linear Sortation Systems

1.2.3 Loop Sortation Systems

1.3 Automatic Sorting System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Retail & E-commerce

1.3.3 Post & Parcel

1.3.4 Food &d Beverage

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical & Medical Supply

1.3.6 Large Airports

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automatic Sorting System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automatic Sorting System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automatic Sorting System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automatic Sorting System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automatic Sorting System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automatic Sorting System Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automatic Sorting System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automatic Sorting System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automatic Sorting System Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automatic Sorting System Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automatic Sorting System Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automatic Sorting System Production

3.4.1 North America Automatic Sorting System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automatic Sorting System Production

3.5.1 Europe Automatic Sorting System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automatic Sorting System Production

3.6.1 China Automatic Sorting System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automatic Sorting System Production

3.7.1 Japan Automatic Sorting System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automatic Sorting System Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automatic Sorting System Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DAIFUKU

7.1.1 DAIFUKU Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.1.2 DAIFUKU Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DAIFUKU Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DAIFUKU Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DAIFUKU Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 SSI SCHAEFER

7.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.2.2 SSI SCHAEFER Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 SSI SCHAEFER Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 KION Group (Dematic)

7.3.1 KION Group (Dematic) Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.3.2 KION Group (Dematic) Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.3.3 KION Group (Dematic) Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 KION Group (Dematic) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 KION Group (Dematic) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Vanderlande

7.4.1 Vanderlande Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.4.2 Vanderlande Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Vanderlande Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Vanderlande Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Vanderlande Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BEUMER Group

7.5.1 BEUMER Group Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.5.2 BEUMER Group Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BEUMER Group Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 BEUMER Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BEUMER Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Siemens

7.6.1 Siemens Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.6.2 Siemens Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Siemens Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Intelligrated

7.7.1 Intelligrated Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.7.2 Intelligrated Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Intelligrated Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Intelligrated Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Intelligrated Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fives in Intralogistics

7.8.1 Fives in Intralogistics Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fives in Intralogistics Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fives in Intralogistics Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Fives in Intralogistics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fives in Intralogistics Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Murata Machinery

7.9.1 Murata Machinery Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.9.2 Murata Machinery Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Murata Machinery Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Murata Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Murata Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 TGW Group

7.10.1 TGW Group Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.10.2 TGW Group Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.10.3 TGW Group Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 TGW Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 TGW Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Interroll Group

7.11.1 Interroll Group Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.11.2 Interroll Group Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Interroll Group Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Interroll Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Interroll Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

7.12.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Potevio

7.13.1 Potevio Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.13.2 Potevio Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Potevio Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Potevio Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Potevio Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Compac Sorting Equipment Inc.

7.14.1 Compac Sorting Equipment Inc. Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.14.2 Compac Sorting Equipment Inc. Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Compac Sorting Equipment Inc. Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Compac Sorting Equipment Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Compac Sorting Equipment Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Shanxi Oriental Material Handling

7.15.1 Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 ULMA Handing System

7.16.1 ULMA Handing System Automatic Sorting System Corporation Information

7.16.2 ULMA Handing System Automatic Sorting System Product Portfolio

7.16.3 ULMA Handing System Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 ULMA Handing System Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 ULMA Handing System Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automatic Sorting System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automatic Sorting System Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Sorting System

8.4 Automatic Sorting System Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automatic Sorting System Distributors List

9.3 Automatic Sorting System Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automatic Sorting System Industry Trends

10.2 Automatic Sorting System Growth Drivers

10.3 Automatic Sorting System Market Challenges

10.4 Automatic Sorting System Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Sorting System by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automatic Sorting System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automatic Sorting System

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sorting System by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sorting System by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sorting System by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sorting System by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Sorting System by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Sorting System by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Sorting System by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sorting System by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”