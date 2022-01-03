Automatic Sliding Doors Market Size 2021 and Strategic Assessment – Among Top Players: | Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Dormakaba

“

The report titled Global Automatic Sliding Doors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Sliding Doors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Sliding Doors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Sliding Doors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Sliding Doors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Sliding Doors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Sliding Doors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Sliding Doors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Sliding Doors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Sliding Doors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Sliding Doors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Sliding Doors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Dormakaba, Stanley, Record, Horton Automatics, Tormax, Geze, Portalp, Ningbo Ownic, KBB, Sane Boon, Manusa, Shanghai PAD, FUSO ELECTRIC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bi-Parting

Single Sliding



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Others



The Automatic Sliding Doors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Sliding Doors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Sliding Doors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Sliding Doors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Sliding Doors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Sliding Doors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Sliding Doors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Sliding Doors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automatic Sliding Doors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Sliding Doors

1.2 Automatic Sliding Doors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bi-Parting

1.2.3 Single Sliding

1.3 Automatic Sliding Doors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automatic Sliding Doors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automatic Sliding Doors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automatic Sliding Doors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automatic Sliding Doors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automatic Sliding Doors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automatic Sliding Doors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automatic Sliding Doors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automatic Sliding Doors Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automatic Sliding Doors Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automatic Sliding Doors Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automatic Sliding Doors Production

3.4.1 North America Automatic Sliding Doors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automatic Sliding Doors Production

3.5.1 Europe Automatic Sliding Doors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automatic Sliding Doors Production

3.6.1 China Automatic Sliding Doors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automatic Sliding Doors Production

3.7.1 Japan Automatic Sliding Doors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Sliding Doors Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Sliding Doors Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Sliding Doors Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automatic Sliding Doors Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automatic Sliding Doors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Assa Abloy

7.1.1 Assa Abloy Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.1.2 Assa Abloy Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Assa Abloy Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Assa Abloy Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Assa Abloy Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Nabtesco

7.2.1 Nabtesco Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nabtesco Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Nabtesco Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Nabtesco Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Nabtesco Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Dormakaba

7.3.1 Dormakaba Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dormakaba Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Dormakaba Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Dormakaba Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Dormakaba Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Stanley

7.4.1 Stanley Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.4.2 Stanley Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Stanley Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Stanley Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Stanley Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Record

7.5.1 Record Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.5.2 Record Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Record Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Record Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Record Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Horton Automatics

7.6.1 Horton Automatics Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.6.2 Horton Automatics Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Horton Automatics Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Horton Automatics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Horton Automatics Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Tormax

7.7.1 Tormax Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tormax Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Tormax Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Tormax Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tormax Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Geze

7.8.1 Geze Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.8.2 Geze Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Geze Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Geze Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Geze Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Portalp

7.9.1 Portalp Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.9.2 Portalp Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Portalp Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Portalp Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Portalp Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Ningbo Ownic

7.10.1 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Ningbo Ownic Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Ningbo Ownic Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 KBB

7.11.1 KBB Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.11.2 KBB Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.11.3 KBB Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 KBB Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 KBB Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sane Boon

7.12.1 Sane Boon Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sane Boon Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sane Boon Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sane Boon Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sane Boon Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Manusa

7.13.1 Manusa Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.13.2 Manusa Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Manusa Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Manusa Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Manusa Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shanghai PAD

7.14.1 Shanghai PAD Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai PAD Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shanghai PAD Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shanghai PAD Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shanghai PAD Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 FUSO ELECTRIC

7.15.1 FUSO ELECTRIC Automatic Sliding Doors Corporation Information

7.15.2 FUSO ELECTRIC Automatic Sliding Doors Product Portfolio

7.15.3 FUSO ELECTRIC Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 FUSO ELECTRIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 FUSO ELECTRIC Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automatic Sliding Doors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automatic Sliding Doors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Sliding Doors

8.4 Automatic Sliding Doors Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automatic Sliding Doors Distributors List

9.3 Automatic Sliding Doors Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automatic Sliding Doors Industry Trends

10.2 Automatic Sliding Doors Growth Drivers

10.3 Automatic Sliding Doors Market Challenges

10.4 Automatic Sliding Doors Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Sliding Doors by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automatic Sliding Doors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automatic Sliding Doors

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sliding Doors by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sliding Doors by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sliding Doors by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sliding Doors by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Sliding Doors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Sliding Doors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Sliding Doors by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Sliding Doors by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”