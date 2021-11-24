Automatic Irrigation Filter Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Netafim, NUTRICONTROL, Rain Bird Corporation, Irritec

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Automatic Irrigation Filter Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Irrigation Filter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Irrigation Filter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Irrigation Filter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Irrigation Filter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Irrigation Filter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Irrigation Filter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Netafim, NUTRICONTROL, Rain Bird Corporation, Irritec, Irrifilters, Giunti, Gestiriego, AZUD, Aytok Water Filter Systems, Tavlit, Amiad Water Systems, Armas Su Armaturleri San ve Tic AS, Yardney Water Filtration Systems, Everfilt, DROP KIOSIDIS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Disc Filters

Ring Filters



Market Segmentation by Application:

Farmland

Garden

Others



The Automatic Irrigation Filter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Irrigation Filter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Irrigation Filter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Automatic Irrigation Filter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Irrigation Filter

1.2 Automatic Irrigation Filter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Disc Filters

1.2.3 Ring Filters

1.3 Automatic Irrigation Filter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Farmland

1.3.3 Garden

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automatic Irrigation Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automatic Irrigation Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automatic Irrigation Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automatic Irrigation Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automatic Irrigation Filter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automatic Irrigation Filter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automatic Irrigation Filter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automatic Irrigation Filter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automatic Irrigation Filter Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automatic Irrigation Filter Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automatic Irrigation Filter Production

3.4.1 North America Automatic Irrigation Filter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automatic Irrigation Filter Production

3.5.1 Europe Automatic Irrigation Filter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automatic Irrigation Filter Production

3.6.1 China Automatic Irrigation Filter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automatic Irrigation Filter Production

3.7.1 Japan Automatic Irrigation Filter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Irrigation Filter Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Irrigation Filter Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Irrigation Filter Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automatic Irrigation Filter Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automatic Irrigation Filter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Netafim

7.1.1 Netafim Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.1.2 Netafim Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Netafim Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Netafim Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Netafim Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 NUTRICONTROL

7.2.1 NUTRICONTROL Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.2.2 NUTRICONTROL Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.2.3 NUTRICONTROL Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 NUTRICONTROL Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 NUTRICONTROL Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Rain Bird Corporation

7.3.1 Rain Bird Corporation Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.3.2 Rain Bird Corporation Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Rain Bird Corporation Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Rain Bird Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Rain Bird Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Irritec

7.4.1 Irritec Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.4.2 Irritec Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Irritec Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Irritec Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Irritec Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Irrifilters

7.5.1 Irrifilters Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.5.2 Irrifilters Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Irrifilters Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Irrifilters Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Irrifilters Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Giunti

7.6.1 Giunti Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.6.2 Giunti Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Giunti Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Giunti Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Giunti Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Gestiriego

7.7.1 Gestiriego Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.7.2 Gestiriego Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Gestiriego Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Gestiriego Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gestiriego Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 AZUD

7.8.1 AZUD Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.8.2 AZUD Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.8.3 AZUD Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 AZUD Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 AZUD Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Aytok Water Filter Systems

7.9.1 Aytok Water Filter Systems Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.9.2 Aytok Water Filter Systems Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Aytok Water Filter Systems Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Aytok Water Filter Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Aytok Water Filter Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Tavlit

7.10.1 Tavlit Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tavlit Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Tavlit Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Tavlit Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Tavlit Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Amiad Water Systems

7.11.1 Amiad Water Systems Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.11.2 Amiad Water Systems Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Amiad Water Systems Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Amiad Water Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Amiad Water Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Armas Su Armaturleri San ve Tic AS

7.12.1 Armas Su Armaturleri San ve Tic AS Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.12.2 Armas Su Armaturleri San ve Tic AS Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Armas Su Armaturleri San ve Tic AS Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Armas Su Armaturleri San ve Tic AS Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Armas Su Armaturleri San ve Tic AS Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Yardney Water Filtration Systems

7.13.1 Yardney Water Filtration Systems Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yardney Water Filtration Systems Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Yardney Water Filtration Systems Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Yardney Water Filtration Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Yardney Water Filtration Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Everfilt

7.14.1 Everfilt Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.14.2 Everfilt Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Everfilt Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Everfilt Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Everfilt Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 DROP KIOSIDIS

7.15.1 DROP KIOSIDIS Automatic Irrigation Filter Corporation Information

7.15.2 DROP KIOSIDIS Automatic Irrigation Filter Product Portfolio

7.15.3 DROP KIOSIDIS Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 DROP KIOSIDIS Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 DROP KIOSIDIS Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automatic Irrigation Filter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automatic Irrigation Filter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Irrigation Filter

8.4 Automatic Irrigation Filter Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automatic Irrigation Filter Distributors List

9.3 Automatic Irrigation Filter Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automatic Irrigation Filter Industry Trends

10.2 Automatic Irrigation Filter Growth Drivers

10.3 Automatic Irrigation Filter Market Challenges

10.4 Automatic Irrigation Filter Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Irrigation Filter by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automatic Irrigation Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automatic Irrigation Filter

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Irrigation Filter by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Irrigation Filter by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Irrigation Filter by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Irrigation Filter by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Irrigation Filter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Irrigation Filter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Irrigation Filter by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Irrigation Filter by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”